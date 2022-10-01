ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Buresh Blog: Infamous ‘I’ Atlantic Names... Wet Season Rainfall... Oct. Averages

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aa5T_0iHh9szv00

Jacksonville, FL — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” updated every day through the hurricane season as we enter the 2nd to the last month of the Atlantic “official” hurricane season.

And of course the tropics - namely Ian - have been the topic after a devastating hit on the SW Florida coast... a historic deluge on Central & Eastern Fl... & yet another landfall on the upper coast of S. Carolina. I’ll do a “deep dive” on Ian in the next post.

But ‘I’ is a notorious letter when it comes to Atlantic hurricanes & is the most retired letter of all (the current naming convention started to be used regularly in 1959 [”Ione” was retired in 1955 before naming became a regular practice). Of the 12 ‘I’ names retired, 11 have been since 2000! “Inez” was retired in 1966 then another ‘I” name was not retired until 2001 - “Iris” followed by “Isidore” in 2002 (I flew into that one with the Air Force Reserve)... “Isabel” in 2003... “Ivan” (Fl. Panhandle) in 2004... “Ike” in 2008... “Igor” in 2010... “Irene” in 2011... “Ingrid” in 2013... “Irma” in 2017... “Iota” in 2020 7 “Ida” in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmJsh_0iHh9szv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28w6GK_0iHh9szv00

The NE Florida & SE Ga. “wet season” is over. More than half of Jacksonville’s annual rainfall typically falls from June through Sept. After a record dry June, Jacksonville fell just 1.76″ short of the avg. of 28.81″. The 5.53″ in Sept. was far less than many areas, especially considering the impacts of Ian late in the month over SE Duval, St. Johns, Clay & Putnam Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNqc3_0iHh9szv00

And we turn the calendar to Oct. - it’s fall y’all! Averages at JIA for the month:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awlUt_0iHh9szv00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Ike#The Atlantic#Wet Season#Fl#Central Eastern Fl#Hurricaneian#Atlantic Hurricanes#The Air Force Reserve
Jacksonville Daily Record

1928 Cuban Bistro chooses Fernandina Beach for expansion

Owners of 1928 Cuban Bistro intend to open their fifth location in January on Amelia Island in Nassau County. The bistro will lease the former Amelia Island Tea House at 122 S. Eighth St. in Fernandina Beach’s historic district. The 2,292-square-foot space is represented by Amelia Coastal Realty of Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WOKV

Body discovered in retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A man is dead after what’s believed to be a drowning in a retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment complex in the area of Western Way off of Southside Boulevard early Tuesday morning after someone was heard screaming for help from the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

It’s official… USS Orleck opens to the public

The USS Orleck DD-86 is now officially open to the public. “…We have been working 12 years for this day, for this moment,” said Jacksonville Naval Museum President Daniel Bean at the opening ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23. “I would like to just say that dreams do come true.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Action News Jax

Former Clay County sheriff dies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Kindred preparing to build $31 million rehabilitation hospital

Kindred Rehabilitation Services, which is owned and operated by Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, is preparing to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in West Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of the two-story, 60,582-square-foot hospital on 5.55 acres at 1550 Normandy Village Parkway at an estimated...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
92K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy