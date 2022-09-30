ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
John Stones
Person
Riyad Mahrez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#League Cup#Uefa Nations League#Channel 4
The Independent

Man City vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

One of the biggest games in world football will play out at the Etihad Stadium today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester United make the short trip across town to face Manchester City.City enter this fixture in second place in the Premier League, behind Arsenal by four points with a game in hand, and Pep Guardiola’s defending champions remain favourites to take the title. FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueBut United, sixth in the table ahead of this derby, have overcome an abysmal start to the season to find form...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool Injury List: Latest On Current Injuries In Jurgen Klopp's Squad

Despite Liverpool's disappointing form, manager Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the return of a number of players from injury during the international break. Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay are both on the comeback trail and the Ireland goalkeeper played for Barry Lewtas's under-21s on Saturday in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Germany
FOX Sports

Zambo Anguissa shows off his attacking abilities for Napoli

ROME (AP) — André-Frank Zambo Anguissa earned notice for his physical presence in midfield during his first season at Napoli with 30 matches played across all competitions while on loan from Fulham — but without a goal scored. Ten matches into his second season with the southern...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Erling Haaland’s father already hints at transfer plan for Manchester City goal machine

Alf-Inge Haaland, the father of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, has hinted his son won’t be at the Etihad Stadium for very long. The Norway international has been a big hit for Man City since joining from Borussia Dortmund this summer, scoring 14 goals in his first 10 games for Pep Guardiola’s side, continuing the kind of remarkable scoring record he displayed in his time in the Bundesliga.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alan Shearer states Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah 'need to take responsibility' for Liverpool's 'lethargic and tired' displays... with Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending also criticised following draw with Brighton

Alan Shearer has called on Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and a number of Liverpool players 'to take responsibility' for their poor run of form in recent weeks. The Reds have had a rocky start to the season and that continued as they were held to a 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday, after Leandro Trossard scored a late equaliser for the Seagulls.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy