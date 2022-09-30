Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd news LIVE: Ten Hag’s Cristiano Ronaldo comments cause stir, Man City loss reaction, PSV set Gakpo transfer price
MANCHESTER UNITED were woefully short of their cross-town neighbours during a 6-3 defeat at Manchester City. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden did the damage as City dominated the game, going 6-1 up before United pulled back two late goals. Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute during the match. Erik ten...
Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United: Premier League — as it happened
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as City thrashed United in a remarkable Manchester derby
Gareth Southgate Leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold Out Of England’s World Cup Squad Will Be The Biggest Mistake
LFCTR take a look to why Gareth Southgate is making the biggest mistake of his England managerial career leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the Qatar World Cup.
lastwordonsports.com
Tottenham to Win and Manchester United Humiliated: Premier League Predictions for Matchweek 8
The Premier League returns from the international break this weekend, and it’s back with a bang. Among the fixtures to be played over the next two days are both the North London and Manchester derbies, while an overachieving Brighton and Hove Albion travel to an underachieving Liverpool in what promises to be an intriguing clash.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Erling Haaland is already breaking Premier League records - tweets of the week
Erling Haaland made it a hat-trick of Premier League hat-tricks this weekend and pundits are already running out of superlatives. Meanwhile, debate rages over whether it's actually more disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on to the pitch than to leave him on the bench. There was interesting face spotted at...
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs. Brighton result, highlights & more as Leandro Trossard scores hat-trick in thrilling draw
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Roberto De Zerbi marked his debut as Brighton & Hove Albion head coach with a point at Anfield as his side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool. The Italian looked set for a dream start as Seagulls boss when his team raced into a...
England vs USA: Date, TV channel, live stream FREE, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Women’s Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The challenge...
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Demolition derby: Man City slices up United with Haaland, Foden hat tricks
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both recorded hat tricks as Manchester City built a five-goal lead before settling for a 6-3 blowout derby win over Manchester United on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland finished with three goals and two assists, while Kevin De Bruyne set up two of the...
Man City vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
One of the biggest games in world football will play out at the Etihad Stadium today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester United make the short trip across town to face Manchester City.City enter this fixture in second place in the Premier League, behind Arsenal by four points with a game in hand, and Pep Guardiola’s defending champions remain favourites to take the title. FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueBut United, sixth in the table ahead of this derby, have overcome an abysmal start to the season to find form...
SkySports
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag says he did not play Cristiano Ronaldo in derby 'out of respect'
Erik ten Hag says he did not bring Cristiano Ronaldo off the bench during Manchester United's 6-3 defeat at Manchester City "out of respect". But former Man Utd captain Roy Keane has criticised the club's handling of the Portuguese superstar, declaring that United are displaying "disrespect" to the striker. The...
Yardbarker
Liverpool Injury List: Latest On Current Injuries In Jurgen Klopp's Squad
Despite Liverpool's disappointing form, manager Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the return of a number of players from injury during the international break. Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay are both on the comeback trail and the Ireland goalkeeper played for Barry Lewtas's under-21s on Saturday in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Zambo Anguissa shows off his attacking abilities for Napoli
ROME (AP) — André-Frank Zambo Anguissa earned notice for his physical presence in midfield during his first season at Napoli with 30 matches played across all competitions while on loan from Fulham — but without a goal scored. Ten matches into his second season with the southern...
Yardbarker
Erling Haaland’s father already hints at transfer plan for Manchester City goal machine
Alf-Inge Haaland, the father of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, has hinted his son won’t be at the Etihad Stadium for very long. The Norway international has been a big hit for Man City since joining from Borussia Dortmund this summer, scoring 14 goals in his first 10 games for Pep Guardiola’s side, continuing the kind of remarkable scoring record he displayed in his time in the Bundesliga.
Alan Shearer states Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah 'need to take responsibility' for Liverpool's 'lethargic and tired' displays... with Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending also criticised following draw with Brighton
Alan Shearer has called on Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and a number of Liverpool players 'to take responsibility' for their poor run of form in recent weeks. The Reds have had a rocky start to the season and that continued as they were held to a 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday, after Leandro Trossard scored a late equaliser for the Seagulls.
O’Neil and Edwards on Middlesbrough shortlist after Wilder’s sacking
Gary O’Neil and Rob Edwards top Middlesbrough’s shortlist after Chris Wilder was sacked after only 11 months as the Championship club’s manager
Juventus 3-0 Bologna: Max Allegri's side return to winning ways and climb up to seventh thanks to Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik goals
Juventus secured a 3-0 home victory over Bologna thanks to goals by Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik in Serie A on Sunday to ease some of the pressure on manager Max Allegri. The win leaves Juve in seventh place with 13 points from eight games as they trail...
Team News: Liverpool v Rangers, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday.
UEFA・
Soccer-Ten Hag rues 'lack of belief' in Manchester derby thrashing
MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag said a lack of belief was the reason his side capitulated so badly in their 6-3 thrashing at the hands of local rivals Manchester City on Sunday.
SkySports
Erik ten Hag exclusive: Man Utd boss talks Marcus Rashford, Pep Guardiola, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag has already passed two blockbuster Premier League tests in Liverpool and Arsenal, but the Manchester United manager put it best himself as his side gets ready for the challenge of their fiercest rivals on Sunday afternoon. "This is the biggest, the whole world will be looking at...
Comments / 0