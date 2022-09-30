One of the biggest games in world football will play out at the Etihad Stadium today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester United make the short trip across town to face Manchester City.City enter this fixture in second place in the Premier League, behind Arsenal by four points with a game in hand, and Pep Guardiola’s defending champions remain favourites to take the title. FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueBut United, sixth in the table ahead of this derby, have overcome an abysmal start to the season to find form...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO