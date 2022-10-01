Read full article on original website
Related
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Jace Clady's hat trick fires Cape Tech to sixth straight win
The Cape Tech boys soccer team won its sixth game in a row, defeating Old Colony, 5-0, on Tuesday. Jace Clady's hat trick made him the leading goal scorer on the night for the Crusaders. Jason Neira and Andrew Montero added a goal apiece to seal the victory. Fabricio Camero...
First-year senior starters step right in to boost Valley's success
HANOVER ― Licking Valley senior Colton Carr had ripped off an 11-yard gain in the first quarter and was fighting for more, when the ball popped out. Watkins Memorial picked it up and returned it 40 yards, setting up the Warriors' second score in a 30-13 win that spoiled homecoming for the Panthers...
Comments / 0