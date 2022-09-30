The Dallas Cowboys are now 2-0 in the NFC East after beating the Washington Commanders. Their win over the Giants solidifies them as second in the division behind the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys played well on offense led by Cooper Rush, now 4-0 as a starter and 3-1 on the season. Rush is the first quarterback in franchise history to accomplish the 4-0 record. The Dallas Cowboys are in a good position in their division, and the season is still young but a good start early is always appreciated by fans.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO