KMAland Tennis (10/4): Nebraska City rolls to win over Brownell-Talbot
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City picked up a 7-2 win over Brownell-Talbot in KMAland boys tennis action on Tuesday. Anthony Robinson (8-1), Connor Causgrove (8-1), Nathan Dia (8-3), Landen Clark (9-7), Eli Davis (8-1) and Lucas Nielson (8-2) all won their singles matches while Causgrove and Robinson teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles (8-2).
Nebraska's Hartzog named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska’s Malcolm Hartzog has been honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The Silver Creek, Mississippi native made his first collegiate start in Nebraska’s win over Indiana on Saturday, finishing with a pass breakup and a 30-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown. View...
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/4): Omaha picks up Summit League sweep
(KMAland) -- The Omaha volleyball team grabbed a sweep in Summit League action on Tuesday.
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
KMAland Golf (10/4): Heelan boys qualify for state, Maryville takes down East Atchison
(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys qualified for state while Maryville’s girls beat East Atchison in KMAland golf on Tuesday. BOYS: Iowa Class 4A District Golf at Council Bluffs. Bishop Heelan Catholic qualified for the Class 4A state golf tournament with a third-place finish at the Council Bluffs district on Tuesday.
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/3): Stanton-Essex, Central Decatur move in
(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
State, KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central set for district showdown with Glenwood
(Council Bluffs) -- KMA State and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central prepares for a key district showdown with Glenwood this week. The Titans (6-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A District 6) took a brief respite the past two weeks from playing one of the state’s most challenging schedules. Coach Justin Kammrad’s team followed wins over Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola with dominant victories over Thomas Jefferson and Des Moines Hoover.
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
(Sheldon, IA) -- As dry conditions persist, particularly in northwest Iowa, many city water systems have asked customers to voluntarily conserve water. Todd Uhl, the public works director in Sheldon, says they aren’t hitting the panic button yet, but water levels are declining in the shallow wells that provide the community’s high-quality water. Uhl says if water levels aren’t recharged this fall, winter, and next spring, mandatory water restrictions are likely in Sheldon next summer. Mandatory restrictions would limit water use to human consumption, so no watering of lawns or gardens. Last week’s Drought Monitor showed 80 percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or experiencing some level of drought.
A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban
A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Falls City site recognized by National Park Service as part of Underground Railroad
OMAHA — People in Falls City know the story of the Dorrington house and barn. But pieces of the tale of a mail carrier and his wife who helped freedom-seeking slaves escape on the Underground Railroad were surely lost — or embellished — over time. Now, the...
KMAland Soccer (10/4): Teale nets hat trick in Maryville win
(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys rolled to a 9-1 win over Benton in KMAland soccer on Tuesday. Kason Teale had a hat trick while Truett Haer and Quinn Pettlon each scored twice for the Spoofhounds in the win. Landon Baker and Lane Hazen also scored one time each.
Big changes coming to the area as the week goes on
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For most of the area one more warm and breezy day is on tap. The majority of the area will get highs back into the low to mid 80s. Winds will be quite breezy out of the south southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. In western and northwestern portions of the Local4 viewing area, the slight chances of rain this morning will begin to pick up later today. We’ll then start to see the rain and isolated thunderstorm chance make a push eastward this evening and overnight, spreading into more of Central to Northeast Nebraska by tomorrow morning. Look for lows tomorrow morning mostly in the low to mid 50s.
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
