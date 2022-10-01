Read full article on original website
lptv.org
One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin
A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township in Aitkin County sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
lptv.org
One Dead Following ATV Rollover at Foothills State Forest
A Center City, MN man died after his ATV rolled into a ravine over the weekend at the Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area. According to the Cass County Sheriff, on October 1st, a group of adults alerted law enforcement that one person, an unnamed 54-year-old adult male, from their group did not return after taking his ATV out around 8:30 a.m. The victim reportedly stated he would return shortly after. When he did not return to the campsite, the group notified authorities at 2:50 p.m.
lptv.org
Brainerd to Discuss How to Use American Rescue Plan Act Funds
The city of Brainerd was awarded funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help deal with some of the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Monday’s city council meeting, a workshop was scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 PM to discuss how those funds will be spent.
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after an SUV and semi collided Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Semi-Hauler and a GMC Envoy were traveling north on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street when they collided near Mile Marker 74 just after 3:30 p.m.
Man Sentenced for Causing Serious Crash in South St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man for causing a serious crash in south St. Cloud last fall. The judge has sentenced 30-year-old Luke Graditi to 21 months in prison. Graditi gets credited for already having served about a third of the sentence in the county jail.
valleynewslive.com
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol trooper crashes with driver going the wrong way on Highway 10
RICE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash between a Sauk Rapids man and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper. According to the crash report, 22-year-old Trevor Reiter of Sauk Rapids was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29. The State Patrol squad car was travelling east on Highway 10 with emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to the wrong-way vehicle, when they collided.
lptv.org
Heritage Church of Baxter Celebrates 100 Years
A big milestone has been accomplished by Heritage Church in Baxter. Last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the church celebrated 100 years of serving the community. Churches come and go from time to time, and those that stay find it remarkable to hit that 100-year anniversary. For Heritage Church, they have hit that mark and so much more.
Waite Park man arrested Saturday morning after standoff with police
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A 37-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police early Friday into Saturday morning.Around 2:18 a.m. the Waite Park Police Department says it received a report of a man who threatened a pointed a gun at a man on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.Officers say were initially unable to make contact with anyone at the home and returned to the address at 10:23 p.m. but no one answered the door.While waiting, police spotted a man with a gun partially exit the home. Officers say they tried to make contact with him, but he refused to speak with them.Police set up a perimeter around the house and began negotiating with the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to leave the area.After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and arrested the man for felony second-degree assault.
Charges: Wrong-way driver who hit state trooper had BAC nearly triple the legal limit
RICE, Minn. -- A driver's BAC was allegedly nearly three times the legal limit when he hit a Minnesota State Patrol squad car Thursday night, injuring a trooper.Minnesota State Patrol says Trevor Reiter, 22, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County near Rice around 10:45 p.m.A state trooper in a squad car was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights and sirens activated and tried to stop Reiter three times.Troopers say they deployed stop sticks which helped reduce the car's speed, but Reiter's car kept traveling at approximately 35-45 mph until it hit the squad car head-on.The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Benton County Court says the injured officer feels stiff and sore but was released from the hospital.The criminal complaint states Reiter smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble walking. He took a preliminary breath test that read .229 BAC, nearly triple Minnesota's legal limit of .08. Officers arrested Reiter and transported him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Reiter is charged with criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while impaired.The crash is under investigation.
Armed assault suspect arrested after standoff in Waite Park
Multiple homes in Waite Park were evacuated during a standoff with an assault suspect that ended in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to the Waite Park Police Department, a man left a home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North at around 2:20 a.m. Friday. He then threatened and pointed a gun at a man walking in the area.
horseandrider.com
Two Equine WNV Cases in Minnesota
Minnesota state animal health officials reported that two horses tested positive for West Nile virus in Stearns and Todd counties. Both horses are currently alive. On Sept. 27, an unvaccinated 10-year-old Percheron mare in Todd County tested positive for WNV. She presented with ataxia (incoordination), progressive hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) starting on Sept. 20.
