ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach condo building severely damaged by Hurricane Ian is still standing

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ko9wC_0iHh2o6Y00

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Amid all the destruction and devastation on Fort Myers Beach, a condo building deemed ‘vulnerable’ by engineers is still standing.

The Leonardo Arms condo number two at the south end of Estero Island is badly beaten and bruised.

“It’s still standing, but you can see right through it,” John Galataro said, a resident of Fort Myers Beach.

NBC2’s Gage Goulding has been following the battle residents have had to build a seawall.

A seawall wouldn’t have stopped the catastrophic storm surge, but it could’ve helped prevent the loss of the entire beach.

Galataro said residents have been trying to get permission to build a seawall for their building’s protection, but because of turtle season all they could use were sandbags.

Now after Hurricane Ian’s demolition through Fort Myers Beach, just inches of sand stand between the condo building and the Gulf.

“Now the problem is, they’re all stuck up there because all the stairwells are washed out. And they’re all falling into the water,” Galataro said.

The first two floors of Leonardo Arms are severely destroyed and the bare pilings holding it up are exposed, making it a ticking time bomb for a potential catastrophic collapse.

“People can’t get down so we’ve been handing ladders up so people can get them from the second floor down,” Galataro said.

It is unknown at this time how many people tried riding out the storm or if anyone that stayed behind survived.

“There’s people hurt. A lot of people hurt,” Galataro said.

But as the sun sets, we do know the destruction Hurricane Ian left in our community.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

A Fort Myers Beach business owner focuses on recovery after Ian

Sharon Faircloth owns three businesses on Fort Myers Beach and lives on a canal in the Palm Isles community, a bridge away from the beach town. Her gray home with a tin roof was built on stilts so she turned the bottom floor into an apartment. What once made up that space is now a pile of garbage in front of her home due to flooding from Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Condo#South End#Hurricane Ian
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
petapixel.com

Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian

Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Click10.com

Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy