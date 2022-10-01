Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
22-07341
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William D. Gibson, Jr. and Armie L. Gibson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for CrossCountry Mortgage, Inc., on August 12, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2016 Page 39596; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on November 16, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel I Commence at an iron pipe being the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; said pipe being the Point of Beginning for the following described property. Thence from the said Point of Beginning North 88 degrees 09 minutes 38 seconds West a distance of 230.99 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 87 degrees 05 minutes 16 seconds West a distance of 250.65 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 87 degrees 29 minutes 45 seconds West a distance of 75.00 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 87 degrees 55 minutes 05 seconds West a distance of 211.89 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 76 degrees 28 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 75.63 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 80 degrees 54 minutes 03 seconds West a distance of 74.76 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 85 degrees 46 minutes 19 seconds East a distance of 45.06 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 04 degrees 34 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 283.80 feet to and iron pipe; Thence South 89 degrees 50 minutes 55 seconds East a distance of 34.67 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 46 degrees 03 minutes 55 seconds East a distance of 66.85 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 56 degrees 31 minutes 59 seconds East a distance of 60.93 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 67 degrees 16 minutes 43 seconds East a distance of 94.91 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 82 degrees 21 minutes 48 seconds East a distance of 147.16 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 86 degrees 56 minutes 12 seconds East a distance of 524.32 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 00 degrees 34 minute 09 seconds East a distance of 231.94 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying in and being a part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and containing 4.30 acres, more or less. PARCEL II Begin at an iron pin known as the Southeast Corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama (said point also lying on the location of an old fence line in 1990); thence along said fence line North 88 degrees 09 minutes 38 seconds West 230.99 feet to an iron pin; thence North 87 degrees 05 minutes 16 seconds West 250.65 feet to an iron pin; thence North 87 degrees 29 minutes 45 seconds West 75.00 feet to an iron pin; thence North 87 degrees 55 minutes 05 seconds West 211.89 feet to an iron pin located on the North side of an old roadbed and Point of Beginning for the herein described parcel of land; thence leaving said North side and crossing said roadbed, continue North 87 degrees 55 minutes 05 seconds West 75.04 feet to an iron pin located on the South side of said roadbed; thence along said South side the following four (4) courses: (1) North 80 degrees 54 minutes 03 seconds West 74.33 feet; (2) South 88 degrees 47 minutes 36 seconds West 150.00 feet; (3) South 89 degrees 40 minutes 40 seconds West 125.00 feet; (4) South 83 degrees 11 minute 52 seconds West 125 feet to an iron pin located on the East Right of Way (80 feet) of Elmore County Road No. 209; thence leaving said South side go along said East Right of Way North 06 degrees 48 minutes 11 seconds West 15.00 feet to a point located on the North side of said roadbed; thence along said North side the following five (5) courses: (1) North 83 degrees 11 minutes 52 seconds East 125.85 feet; (2) North 89 degrees 40 minutes 40 seconds East 125.73 feet; (3) North 88 degrees 47 minutes 36 seconds East 151.24 feet; (4) South 80 degrees 54 minutes 03 seconds East 74.76 feet: (5) South 76 degrees 28 minutes 40 seconds East 75.63 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.177 acres more or less, and intended to be that same property identified as Parcel II as shown on that survey of Larry E. Speaks recorded at Roll 148, Frame 891. PARCEL III Commence at an iron pin at the Southeast Corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 40 seconds West, along half section line, 870.64 feet; thence North 04 degrees 52 minutes 27 seconds West, 43.09 feet to an iron pin, said point being the Point of Beginning; thence North 86 degrees 11 minutes 37 seconds West, 45.05 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88 degrees 30 minute 24 seconds West, 151.26 feet to an iron pin; thence South 89 degrees 21 minutes 49 seconds West, 125.71 feet to an iron pin; thence South 82 degrees 53 minutes 06 seconds West, 125.86 feet to an iron pin on the East Right of Way of County Road No. 209, Grier Road, 80 feet Right of Way.; thence North 01 degrees 06 minutes 33 seconds East along said Right of Way, 356.08 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said Right of Way, South 82 degrees 25 minutes 53 seconds East, 419.39 feet to an iron pin; thence South 04 degrees 52 minutes 27 seconds East 283.86 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above-described property lies in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quart of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and contains 3.10 acres, more or less. . Property street address for informational purposes: 7040 Grier Rd , Wetumpka, AL 36092. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-07341 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 22-07341.
Wetumpka Herald
JU-2019-293.04/294.04
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF: Jeremiah King CASE No: JU-2019-293.04 Haven King CASE No: JU-2019-294.04 NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Matthew King (Father) You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Elmore County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to JEREMIAH KING, born on November 28, 2017, at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama, and HAVEN KING, born on July 07, 2014, at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner's attorney, Alan H. Polson, Alabama State Department of Human Resources, Legal Office, P.O. Box 304000, Montgomery, Alabama 36130, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A final hearing has been set for December 8, 2022, at 1:30 P.M. at the Elmore County Judicial Complex in Wetumpka, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose. ELMORE COUNTY DISTRICT CLERK Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022 JU-2019-293.04/294.04.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/MCDANIEL, R.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD C. McDANIEL, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-295 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RONALD C. McDANIEL, deceased, having been granted to JENNIFER LYNN GOLDEN CAMP on September, 28, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JENNIFER LYNN GOLDEN CAMP PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD C. McDANIEL, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: MATTHEW W. WHITE ATTORNEY AT LAW PO BOX 2507 OPELIKA, ALABAMA 36803 404 SOUTH 8TH STREET SUITE 307 OPELIKA, ALABAMA 36801 334-431-3777 mwhite@theworklawfirm.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 EST/MCDANIEL, R.
Wetumpka Herald
BIDS PLAYGROUND
PUBLIC NOTICE HOLTVILLE CHILD DEVELOPMENT PLAYGROUND BID #23-001 PUBLIC NOTICE FOR PLAYGROUND FOR THE HOLTVILLE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER FOR THE ELMORE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WETUMPKA, ALABAMA Sealed proposals will be received by Mr. Richard Dennis, Superintendent, at the Elmore County Board of Education, 100 H.H. Robison Drive, Wetumpka, Alabama, opened and read aloud on Thursday October 27, 2022, at 10AM. This project shall be bid excluding taxes. The bids must be submitted on company letterhead and the company name, bid number, and proof of insurance are to be posted on the outside of the bid envelope. **This is required for the bid to be accepted and opened** No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. A separate certified check or Bid Bond payable to The Elmore County Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder's proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Owner; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. All contractors bidding this project are encouraged to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All bidders shall have general liability insurance of no less than $500,000.00 and a current business license. The project shall be bid excluding taxes. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals. Questions may be directed to Terri Carrico 334-514-2810 ext. 24006 or teresa.carrico@elmoreco.com, Mike Czerpak at 334-567-1420 ext. 22003 or mike.czerpak@elmoreco.com, Kenneth Garner 334-567-1420 ext. 22007 or ken.garner@elmoreco.com. Please see the RFP project specification documents located on the ECBOE website under the "BIDS" tab. www.elmoreco.com Owner: Elmore County Board of Education 100 H H Robison Drive Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 BIDS PLAYGROUND.
Wetumpka Herald
BID #23-002
PUBLIC NOTICE FENCE INSTALLATION BID #23-002 PUBLIC NOTICE FOR CHAINLINK FENCE AND GATE INSTALLATION AT STANHOPE ELMORE HIGH SCHOOL LOCATED AT 4300 MAIN STREET, MILLBROOK, AL. FOR THE ELMORE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WETUMPKA, ALABAMA Separate sealed proposals will be received for the above referenced project at the Elmore County Board of Education, 100 H.H. Robison Drive, Wetumpka, Alabama, opened and read aloud, on the following bid date and time: Tuesday, October 25th @ 1:00PM. The project shall be bid excluding taxes. The bids must be submitted on company letterhead and the company name, bid number, and proof of insurance are to be posted on the outside of the bid envelope. **This is required for the bid to be accepted and opened** No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. Five percent (5%) retainage will be held on the estimated amount of work done and the value of materials stored on the site or suitably stored and insured off-site shall be held until final completion, acceptance of all work, and completion of work advertisements for 4 consecutive weeks are made in the local county newspaper. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors ($50,000.00) must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor's License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered or it will not be considered by the Architect or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. A separate certified check or Bid Bond payable to The Elmore County Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder's proposal. All bidders shall have general liability of no less than $500,000.00 and a current business license. Please contact Kenneth or Mike for bid documents or to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting a proposal. The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Questions may be directed to Kenneth Garner at ken.garner@elmoreco.com or Mike Czerpak at mike.czerpak@elmoreco.com or 334-567-1420. Owner: Elmore County Board of Education 100 H H Robison Drive Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 BID #23-002.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/WALLS, B.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BOBBIE I. WALLS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-283 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of BOBBIE I. WALLS, deceased, having been granted to TERRY WAYNE WALLS on September, 26, 2022 by Justin Edwards as Special Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. TERRY WAYNE WALLS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF BOBBIE I. WALLS, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: LARKIN RADNEY BARNES & RADNEY, P.C. 80 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE PO DRAWER 877 ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA 35011 256-329-8438 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 EST/WALLS, B.
Wetumpka Herald
198649
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER FORECLOSURE NOTICE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from LATISHA S. WILKES AND HENRY D. WILKES, WIFE AND HUSBAND to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEEE, AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICARE INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. DBA PREMIER CAPITAL LENDING, on the 25th day of November, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, on December 5, 2008, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2008, Page 65203, Elmore County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Selene Finance LP, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Selene Finance LP, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on November 1, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT A STONE LOCATED AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, T18N, R18E, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE N 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 54 SECONDS E ALONG THE HALF SECTION LINE OF SAID SECTION, A DISTANCE OF 658.68 FEET TO NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 10; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS E ALONG THE QUARTER-QUARTER LINE OF SAID SECTION A DISTANCE OF 525.81 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID QUARTER-QUARTER LINE S 00 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 12 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 200.04 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID QUARTER- QUARTER LINE S 00 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 29 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 240.15 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID QUARTER-QUARTER LINE S 00 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 05 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 88.27 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID QUARTER-QUARTER LINE S 00 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 05 SECONDS E A DISTANCE OF 203.20 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF MCCAIN ROAD (80 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID QUARTER-QUARTER LINE S 00 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 12 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 80.59 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF MCCAIN ROAD (80 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY) SAID PIN BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE S 83 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 01 SECOND E ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 238.25 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY ALONG A CURVE CONCAVE NORTHERLY (RADIUS 875.70 FEET) THE CHORD OF WHICH BEARS S 86 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 52 SECONDS E A DISTANCE OF 92.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY S 00 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 39 SECONDS E A DISTANCE OF 144.13 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 29 SECONDS W A DISTANCE OF 180.68 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 00 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 41 SECONDS W A DISTANCE OF 13.24 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 32 SECONDS W A DISTANCE OF 150.47 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON SAID QUARTER-QUARTER LINE, THENCE ALONG SAID QUARTER-QUARTER LINE N 00 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 54 SECONDS E A DISTANCE OF 168.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL LIES IN THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, T18N R18E, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1274 MCCAIN ROAD, WETUMPKA, AL 36092. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Selene Finance LP, Mortgagee/Transferee THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602 Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SEF-16-00615-11 Ad Run Dates: 10/05/2022, 10/12/2022, 10/19/2022 rlselaw.com/property-listing Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 198649.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/THORNTON, W.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIE EARL THORNTON, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-284 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of WILLIE EARL THORNTON, deceased, having been granted to NORMA BISHOP on September 27, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. NORMA BISHOP ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIE EARL THORNTON, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: ADELE BAKER UNDERWOOD BAKER UNDERWOOD LAW 215 NORTH PERRY STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-640-5011 adele@bakerunderwoodlaw.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 EST/THORNTON, W.
Wetumpka Herald
JU-2021-107.02
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF: William Heisler II CASE No: JU-2021-107.02 NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Unknown Father You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Elmore County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to WILLIAM HEISLER II, born on May 18, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner's attorney, Alan H. Polson, Alabama State Department of Human Resources, Legal Office, P.O. Box 304000, Montgomery, Alabama 36130, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A final hearing has been set for December 8, 2022, at 1:30 P.M. at the Elmore County Judicial Complex in Wetumpka, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022 JU-2021-107.02.
Wetumpka Herald
SHERIFF'S SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of Final Assessments entered by the Alabama Department of Revenue on or about June 17, 2022, for a total of $28,041.21 plus interest at the rate of $3.08 per day in which the Alabama Department of Revenue is the plaintiff and Barry O. Webster aka Barry Webster is the Defendant, I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October, 2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Lots "A" and "H" of Holton Gardens, according to plat of same as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 73, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama. Also, an easement of ingress and egress to the waterfront over and across a certain 20 - foot passageway shown on the above referenced plat. Being that same certain real property as described in RLPY Book 2011 at page 34343 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor may such be expected or demanded. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. Title searches and verifications of any kind, including legal descriptions, are at all times the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Purchaser. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
Wetumpka Herald
STORAGE AUCTION
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash, at an ONLINE public auction on10th of October 2022, at 11:00am AT STORAGETREASURES.COM. Please note: THIS AUCTION IS NOT IN PERSON. PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP TO OUR PHYSICAL LOCATION. ALL AUCTION PARTICIPANTS MUST SIGN UP AND BID ONLINE. Southeast Storage 8416 US-231 Wetumpka, AL 36092 -3145: Lindsey Driver 490 McDonald Dr. Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 Contents: clothes, totes, pictures, jewelry box, metal self -1511:Gwendolyn Hood.199 Kid Ln,Wetumpka, Al 36092 Contents:A/C unit, totes, tv stand, books, pictures, boxes Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 STORAGE SALE.
Wetumpka Herald
