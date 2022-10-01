Read full article on original website
defendernetwork.com
Game Highlights: Worthing HS v. Kashmere HS
Evan Worthing high school defeated Kashmere high school in a nail-biting 29-27 victory wherein 6’2″ sophomore tight end / defensive end Jacory Thurman was a man amongst boys making plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Kashmere QB Theron Boutte kept the Rams in the game...
thekatynews.com
Tigers Roar, Expand Offensive Firepower
Finally the drama is over. After numerous surprises and upsets in early District 19-6A football games, Katy put the hammer down with force on Thursday. The unbeaten Tigers (6-0, 4-0) left no doubt about which team still dominates 19-6A. Katy posted a 70-21 win over Jordan (3-2, 2-1), which entered the game with momentum and hopes of challenging Katy.
KBTX.com
Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
KBTX.com
No. 9 Aggie Golf Tied for Third at Blessings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team was tied for third place after the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. Paced by junior Daniel Rodrigues’ 3-under 69, the Aggies were 4-over as...
KBTX.com
Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Six
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Six of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up to No. 4 after beating Georgetown Eastview on the road 68-10. In...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M 2023 baseball schedule revamped
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Tuesday. The conference re-released the slate due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Aggies’ new SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
KBTX.com
Aggies looking to repeat last year’s success against Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This time a year ago, Texas A&M football was coming off a disappointing loss to Mississippi State and was preparing to take on a top-ranked Alabama team. The 2021 Aggies also had two losses heading into their game with the Crimson Tide. The Maroon and...
KBTX.com
Aggies Blank Rice, 1-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Rice Owls, 1-0, behind Kate Colvin’s 78th-minute free kick goal Sunday night on Ellis Field. Late in the second half, Colvin utilized a free kick on a foul drawn by a Macy Matula to break the scoring seal. Colvin booted the ball over the Rice backline from 35 yards out. On the first bounce, the missile hopped over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the right upper 90 for her fourth goal of the season. She is the Aggies’ second leading scorer behind MaKhiya McDonald who has five.
KBTX.com
Adkins named WAC Special Teams Player of the Week
DENVER – Abilene Christian’s Jermiah Dobbins, Stephen F. Austin’s Myles Heard and Sam Houston’s Donovan Adkins have been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Football Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, for the game week ending on Saturday, Oct. 1. Dobbins, a...
Texan near Houston claims $19 million Lotto Texas jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
KBTX.com
Fisher: Feud with Saban is over
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Before the college football season started, October 8th was circled on just about every Aggie and Crimson Tide fan’s calendar. The big story in the offseason was the feud between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that began with accusations from Alabama’s head coach that Fisher “bought” his recruiting class.
KBTX.com
No. 9 Aggie Golf Competes at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team competes at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the par 72, 7,700-yard Blessings Golf Club, hosted by the University of Arkansas. The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, which features all five players from each school playing in...
KBTX.com
No. 2 Women’s Golf Set for Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete against six top-15 squads at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club Oct. 3-5. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the lineup that is fresh off winning...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s offense couldn’t get rolling, the defense couldn’t get stops, and the mistakes piled on in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville. The question is how the team responds because they have a trip to Tuscaloosa coming up. “We...
KBTX.com
Goldsmith, Stoiana qualify for ITA singles main draw
GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park. Goldsmith, ranked No. 109 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened play in the singles qualifying draw defeating...
The '90s restaurants Houstonians miss the most, from 59 Diner to Eatzi's
From 59 Diner to Eatzi's, here are the old-timey hot spots that inspire nostalgia for locals.
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
KBTX.com
Stay fit this fall with classes at The Dance Barre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever dreamed of being a dancer, but you have two left feet, this could be your chance to pursue dance anyway. The Dance Barre is a community where all are invited to pursue their desire to grow as a dancer, regardless of experience, skill, or body type.
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
