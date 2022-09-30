Read full article on original website
5 managerial candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager
White Sox manager Tony La Russa has announced his retirement due to health concerns. White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s illustrious hall of fame career is coming to an end after he announced his retirement on Monday afternoon. After 2900 wins, 3 world series championships, and 6 Pennants, the 4-time manager of the year is stepping away from the game of baseball due to health issues. This comes as no surprise as La Russa struggled with his health throughout the year causing him to be away from the White Sox for periods of time.
Watch: Cardinals take Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina out of game together
When the 2022 season ends for the St. Louis Cardinals, it will be the end of an era with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both hanging up their cleats and retiring. On Sunday, they played their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium and it was very fitting that Adam Wainwright, another core player in St. Louis for so many years, was on the mound.
Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
Arraez giving Judge a chance in batting race by playing through pain
Atop the Minnesota Twins lineup Tuesday night is Luis Arraez, who missed three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. With two games to go and the Twins out of playoff contention, Arraez could've rested his hammy and coasted to his first batting championship, but he's showing the world that he wants to earn it.
NBA Fans React To Video Of Los Angeles Lakers Scrimmaging In Practice: "Oh Brother, Another Season Of Bricks."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season, and they were far from the championship-caliber team that many expected them to be at the start of last year. They had injury and chemistry issues throughout the year and were also a poor defensive team. It is clear that the...
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
The Yankees And Mets Both Set NYC History
The entire city of New York has had a reason to be excited this MLB season. After some big offseason moves, both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets looked like legitimate postseason contenders. Regardless of if you’re a Yankees fan or a Mets fan, it’s a fun...
Aaron Judge's epic run to 62 homers transcended contract year tension. Can the Yankees really let history go?
On opening day, we didn't know how much the New York Yankees would pay Aaron Judge this year. We knew he had turned down a $213.5 million extension offer, leaving open the possibility that the 2022 season would be his last in the Bronx. We knew he would be closely watched, a barely precedented superstar playing out a contract year as the face of the game's most storied franchise. He didn't homer in that first game, but by the time the sides settled on a $19 million salary on June 24, he had gone deep 27 times.
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season
The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball already receiving $2 million offers
That was quick. Less than an hour after catching Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball at Globe Life Field in
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Mike Trout Becomes All-Time Home Run Leader Vs. Rangers In 8-3 Victory
The Los Angeles Angels had their bats rolling in the series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. This included superstar Mike Trout, who went 3-for-4 on the day including a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Trout’s 39th homer of the season and his 44th...
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
The Dodgers Ran Away With A 2022 Fan Record
The Los Angeles Dodgers have turned themselves into a baseball dynasty over the past several seasons. With key players such as Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, and Freddie Freeman being added to their roster, one that already included names such as Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Cody Bellinger, and others, the Dodgers have been a fun team for fans to watch.
Brewers Wild Card race 2022: how the rotation sets up for final four games
The National League Wild Card race is going to come down to the last few games of the regular season. Currently the Brewers trail the Phillies by one game, which is really two games because the Phillies hold the tie-breaker. In order to make the post season, the Brew Crew must finish with more wins than the Phillies. Both teams have just four games remaining in the regular season.
The Cubs Were Wise To Keep Ian Happ Around
At the trade deadline, it looked like the Chicago Cubs were going to offload both Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. The two even exchanged a hug prior to a game at Wrigley Field, both of them seemingly under the impression that they’d be traded elsewhere. At the end of...
Latest updates on Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies
The Braves just swept their most pivotal series of the season against the Mets, and they did it without two critical pieces — Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. However, it’s not unfathomable that both of them will re-join the team at some point during the postseason. When I...
Smart Deals Have A Potential Braves Dynasty In Place
The Atlanta Braves are now just one win or a New York Mets loss away from clinching their fifth straight NL East title after sweeping their heated rivals over the weekend. Much of the Braves’ recent success over the past several years has been thanks to the smart moves made by President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopolous to try and lock up the team’s core.
MLB・
Albert Pujols Refuses To Stop Hitting Historic Home Runs
The St. Louis Cardinals may have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the fourth straight year, and Albert Pujols may have already hit his 700th career home run. But the Machine isn’t done yet. Since home run No. 700, Pujols has hit three home runs, all of...
