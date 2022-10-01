ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

College Football News

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 5 highlighted by the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. Indianapolis...
College Football News

College Football Coaches, Job Openings & Deion: Cavalcade of Whimsy

The silliness of the college football coaching world, big job openings, and what to do with NIL money in the latest Cavalcade of Whimsy. Sorry if this column sucks, it’s not my fault …. It gained two rushing yards against the University of Illinois on Saturday and all it...
College Football News

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Wisconsin (2-3), Northwestern (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
College Football News

Nebraska vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Friday, October 7. Record: Nebraska (2-3), Rutgers (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
College Football News

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 5

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Others Receiving Votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James...
College Football News

College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 6

The early college football lines and odds for Week 6 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. What are the college football lines for a huge week 6 and what should they be?. Every week I give my guess at what the lines will be without looking, and...
