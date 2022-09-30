Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
esuwarriors.com
No. 2 Field Hockey Suffers First Setback at No. 3 Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG – The second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team suffered their first loss of the season as No. 3 Shippensburg defeated the Warriors, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Robb Sports Complex. The Warriors drop to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in the PSAC East, while the...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport spoils CM football homecoming, 48-16
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Try as they might, the Central Mountain football team had no answer for Williamsport’s big-play offense, the Millionaires scoring early and often on the way to a 48-16 win in the Wildcats’ Friday night homecoming contest. Williamsport couldn’t be stopped in the...
Hutchison’s return sparks Easton football in mercy-rule win at P.M. East
There was a plethora of positives to take from the Easton Area High School football team’s performance on Friday night. Not the least of which was the return of senior captain Aidan Hutchison, who hadn’t played since the Red Rovers’ season opener due to injury. With the...
Notre Dame football slices up North Schuylkill for Stambaugh’s 100th win
Sometimes, milestone victories come in games with little other meaning. Not Phil Stambaugh’s 100th career coaching triumph. The 12-year head coach couldn’t have been prouder of his Notre Dame football team after it defeated visiting North Schuylkill 36-24 on Friday night to halt a three-game losing streak to their District 11 Class 3A and Colonial/Schuylkill Red Division rival.
Line Mountain’s Ian Bates runs for 280 yards, Newport’s Aiden Dishman 234, in thriller that comes down to final play in OT
Line Mountain and Newport limped into Friday with just one win between them so it might have been fair for folks to expect too much in the way of fireworks from the matchup.
therecord-online.com
Jim Yoder wins season finale and track championship
MILL HALL, PA – Four drivers were in contention for the 2022 Limited Late Model Track Championship coming into the final race of the season. In an epic race to the checkers, Jim Yoder of Selinsgrove won the race and secured his second consecutive championship. Cory Long won the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver won the 270s and Hunter Flook won the Four Cylinders.
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Gallery: Last day of the Bloomsburg Fair
Bloomsburg, Pa.— The last day of the Bloomsburg Fair was held yesterday and featured plenty of fair fun and a demolition derby and truck and tractor pull to cap off the nine-day event. This year marked the 167th annual fair, which has grown well beyond the small agricultural fair that began in 1855. Nearly 367,000 people from across the northeast and other regions attended the fair this year, according to the fair's website. That's down slightly from the 369,791 in 2021.
Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
Repairs complete on water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired. Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side. Approximately 15 customers were impacted. Service was restored...
Lewisburg Fall Festival returns
Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Fall Festival will return to the heart of downtown Lewisburg this year—Hufnagle Park. The Oct. 8 event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will feature over 150 food and craft vendors, plus activities for children and adults. Walk it! Bike it! Lewisburg is running a Bike Rodeo from 1-3 p.m. at the intersection of St. Catherine Street. and S. 6th St. It is a free...
Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
Pottsville Republican Herald
Vehicle hits trailer on Route 61
A crash occurred in the area of West Bacon Street and the Route 61 Car Wash Thursday afternoon in Pottsville. The accident originated at the West Bacon Street and Route 61 intersection. One vehicle rolled down Route 61 and crashed into a trailer that was stored next to the Route 61 Car Wash.
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
Lane closure on I-81 in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bridge repair work has caused PennDOT to close one lane of Interstate 81 in lower Luzerne County Monday. According to PennDOT, one lane of the roadway has been shut down at mile marker 142 near Hazleton so crews can perform bridge repair work. The work is expected to continue through the […]
Search for missing Pottsville man continues
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say the search for a man last seen on September 22 continues. Officials say Lucas Dellamonica, 42, was reported missing on September 24, about two days after he was last seen. Dellamonica’s mother, Marybeth Reta, said her son lives on the 1500 block of Bunting Street, Pottsville. According to […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
'Just give it a try': CrossFit gym opens in Old City Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — To find a fitness routine you can stick with, you have to figure out what works for you. Is it running outside or on a treadmill with music blaring in your ears? Maybe it's slinging weights in the gym, or the calm of yoga. "CrossFit is exciting. There's never the same routine. It challenges, it pushes you to try new things, it's satisfying to measure the results," said Stacey Kadenas, co-owner of Lumber Capital Athletics, a new CrossFit gym in Williamsport. ...
WOLF
Woman killed after car leaves roadway, hits porch of house
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A female driver was killed when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and hit a front porch before coming to a stop against a tree, according to Skook News. It happened on Saturday afternoon in Hubley Township. The driver was pronounced...
Man killed in Lehigh County plane crash identified as Easton, Pa. man
The man killed in a small plane crash earlier this week in Lehigh County has been identified.
