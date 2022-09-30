ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

H.S. Football: Maloney, special teams fuel Scranton’s win over Wyoming Area

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader
 4 days ago

SCRANTON — Billy Maloney provided Scranton with running, passing and pass defense.

And, when the Knights needed an additional boost Friday night, it was consistently provided by their special teams.

Scranton used that combination to remain unbeaten while steadily pulling away from visiting Wyoming Area for a 38-7, non-league football victory.

“Scranton’s a talented team,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “ … I think we did a good job in terms of coming out and being competitive initially, but we’re hungry for much more than that.”

The Warriors, who lead Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 at 3-0, have lost all three non-league games.

Maloney was one of the biggest reasons Wyoming Area slipped to 3-3 overall.

The 5-foot-9 junior quarterback/safety was 5-for-11 for 133 yards and two touchdowns passing. Maloney scrambled 47 yards for a touchdown while rushing for 94 yards on 11 carries. On defense, he intercepted a pass for the game’s only turnover and made a touchdown-saving tackle.

“As I see him scrambling around, I’m always looking to get into an open spot so he can see me,” said Donato Stepney, who caught three passes for 85 yards, including a 33-yarder for the game’s first score. “If I see him just take off, I know I’ve got to block for him.”

While beating a WVC opponent for the third time this season, Scranton showed off strong special teams. The Knights got a 25-yard field goal from Keegan Hughes with 16.6 seconds left in the half to make it a three-score game at 17-0.

Chris Chandler blocked a punt and led a speedy and aggressive kickoff coverage team that helped make sure the Knights would win the field position battle.

Scranton’s average drive started just across midfield while Wyoming Area was beginning at its 23.

“Our kicker is a huge weapon for us,” Scranton coach Steve Shumbres said. “We always stress special teams as one-third of the game.”

Three of Scranton’s scoring possessions started in Wyoming Area territory and another began at the 49.

Wyoming Area needed to drive 93 yards for its only score.

Considering it was behind 31-0 at the time, the 15-play drive that Wyoming Area began in the third quarter and continued past the midway point of the fourth quarter helped Scranton kill the clock while the Warriors were breaking the shutout.

Wyoming Area converted three third downs on the drive, including Michael Crane’s 4-yard touchdown run around right end.

Aaron Crossley ran for 108 yards in the loss, including a 30-yarder on the first play of the second half that Maloney prevented him from taking the distance.

Scranton 38, Wyoming Area 7

Wyoming Area`0`0`0`7 — 7

Scranton`0`17`14`7` — 38

Second quarter

SCR — Donato Stepney 33 pass from Billy Maloney (Keegan Hughes kick), 9:12

SCR — Maloney 47 run (Hughes kick), 3:10

SCR — Hughes 25 FG, 0:16.6

Third quarter

SCR — Noah Ardestani 32 pass from Maloney (Hughes kick), 6:15

SCR — Lamaire Saldano 5 run (Hughes kick), 2:04

Fourth quarter

WA — Michael Crane 4 run (Liam Burke kick), 5:40

SCR — Brody Coyle 14 run (Hughes kick), 1:43

Team statistics`WA`SCR

First downs`8`13

Rushes-yards`39-146`31-229

Passing yards`22`133

Total yards`166`362

Passing`4-6-1`5-12-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-12`1-3

Punts-avg.`1-16.3`1-35.0

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-35`11-67

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WA, Aaron Crossley 18-108, Crane 8-36, Lidge Kellum 5-11, Joe Marranca 1-5, Sabatini Savino 1-1, Oliver Bolin 1-minus 1, Brady Jones 5-minus 14. SCR, Maloney 11-94, Dohnavin Laybourn-Boddie 8-34, Saldano 4-33, Elijah Ortiz 1-26, Joey Lewis 1-19, Coyle 2-10, Memphis Shotto 1-8, Stepney 2-3, Tristan Reese 1-2.

PASSING — WA, Jones 4-6-1-22. SCR, Maloney 5-11-0-133, Team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING – WA, Marranca 2-11, Jacob Morgan 1-16, Kellum 1-5. SCR, Stepney 3-85, Andestani 2-48.

INTERCEPTIONS — WA, None. SCR, Maloney 1-0.

MISSED FGs – None.

