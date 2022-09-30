H.S. Football: Holy Redeemer defense steps up in shutout of Hanover Area

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HANOVER TWP. — Holy Redeemer put on a defensive clinic at Hanover Area Memorial on Friday as the Royals ran away with a 48-0 victory in a WVC Division 2 clash with Hanover Area.

Sparked by Yovanny Martinez’s two sacks and a red-zone interception from Louis Lussi, the Royals were determined to keep their opponents off the board.

After surrendering 42-plus points in four of the first five games, Holy Redeemer took pride in a shutout win.

“They did a really good job, making reads, blitzing the right spots, getting to where they gotta get to,” Royals coach Tyson Kelley said.

Kelley noted his team’s early defensive struggles.

“Everybody’s always questioning our competency on the defensive side of the ball, but for us, I think our guys bought in,” Kelley said.

The offensive woes continued for the Hawkeyes as they failed to score in the opening half for their fourth consecutive game. Their last score before halftime came in a 49-14 loss to Tunkhannock, when Sean Dooner and Christian Torres connected for a 36-yard passing touchdown.

The Hawkeyes running game has gone dormant with the continued absence of Aiden Shamaski. Hanover’ Areas offense has not produced positive rushing yards since a 14-12 loss to Carbondale Area four weeks ago.

The Royals offense was hot from the start tonight, as two passes to Zach Perta put the Royals in the red zone.

A Tyler Garrison sack would force the Redeemer offense into a third-and-long scenario. The Royals’ offensive line would regroup and make a stand on the ensuing play, giving Jacob Hunter plenty of time to scramble and find Lussi in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Lussi would only touch the ball five times in the contest, but he made them count, as he finished with two touchdown receptions, an interception and a successful two-point conversion.

“That first half I was just having fun really, helping the team wherever I could,” Lussi said.

The Royals defense followed their teammates’ success by forcing Hanover Area into a three-and-out possession that saw Hanover Area lose yardage on two of three plays on the opening drive.

The biggest momentum shift came on fourth down as the Hawkeyes punt team botched the snap and gave the ball back to their opponents 21 yards away from the end zone.

The Royals would find themselves in another third-and-long situation, but Hunter would find Perta for the third time in the quarter for a 23-yard gain that set Redeemer up inside the 5-yard line. Hunter and Perta would team up on another pass that would double the Royals’ lead.

There was little that Hunter could do wrong on the night as he completed 13 of his 16 passing attempts, with five of them going for touchdowns, and adding a rushing touchdown of his own.

Hanover Area’s run game would continue to struggle but a Torres 30-yard completion to Dooner would set the Hawks up inside the Redeemer red zone.

On a third-and-12 play Torres would take a shot for the end zone, but Lussi would end up with the ball, ending the scoring threat.

“Each time they went after me, I was like, ‘Do it again,’ ” Lussi said of the drive. “I got closer to an interception, and then I finally got it at the end. … That was a big momentum grab — we ran with it from there.”

Perta would force the second turnover of the game on Hanover Area’s ensuing possession and Hunter would cash in on the field position with a 40-yard touchdown run to put his team up 21-0 early in the second quarter.

The Hawkeyes offense began to threaten Redeemer late in the half. Completions to Joseph Cronan and Dooner set their team up at the Royals’ 7-yard line, but the drive would come to an end after an incompletion on a fourth-down play.

Once the Royals were able to move the ball away from their own end zone, they began to wear the clock down to halftime. With mere seconds remaining, Hunter pitched the ball to Luke Kopec, who saw plenty of open grass and sprinted his way to a 75-yard touchdown run before the break.

The mercy-rule accelerated clock was in effect for the second half, but that would not stop Hunter and Perta from connecting on their second touchdown of the game.

Late in the contest, Thomas Dugan nearly extended the score with an interception return for a touchdown, but it was called back.