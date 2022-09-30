ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunkhannock, PA

Local roundup: Tunkhannock boys soccer wins in OT; MU inducts HOF class

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMiOm_0iHgxVeM00
Misericordia honored its latest Hall of Fame class on Friday at the Anderson Center. Pictured (from left) are Ethan Eichhorst, Christine Marks-Manning, Eric Rogers, Colleen (Corrigan) Kloss, Joseph Pasquale Conroy (representing Dr. Pasquale Di Pasquale) and Hollie (Sarnak) Parsons. Misericordia Athletics

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Tunkhannock tied the game midway through the second half and Shane Macko scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 win over Wyoming Area on Friday in WVC boys soccer action.

Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Warriors took the lead in the 50th minute on a goal by Kendall Heck. It took eight minutes for Tunkhannock to equalize as Tyler Pietrowski converted a penalty kick to make it 2-2.

Macko’s game-winner came in the 85th minute off of an assist from Aidan Paduck.

Owen Stretch opened the scoring for the Tigers. Liam Burke added a goal for Wyoming Area, which got 15 saves from keeper Trever Kruzska.

MMI Prep 6, Weatherly Area 5

Caden Pease finished with four goals and an assist and scored the game-winner in overtime as the Preppers turned back a pair of big rallies by the Wreckers.

Edgar Lopez-Rodriguez had the other two goals for MMI. Adam Frask finished with two assists and set up the overtime goal.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Weatherly Area 3, MMI Prep 0

The Wreckers earned a 25-17, 25-10, 25-21 sweep in a non-conference match.

Leading the Preppers were Emily Borchick (4 kills, 2 digs, 9 service points, 1 ace), Allie Marsciante (4 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs, 11 service points, 1 ace), Cassidy McDermott (4 kills, 1 assist, 3 service points) and Gianna Moisey (2 kills, 6 service points).

COLLEGES

MU inducts HOF class

The Misericordia athletics department inducted its 20th Hall of Fame class Friday evening in the Anderson Sports-Health Center.

Honorees included Colleen (Corrigan) Kloss ’04, Ethan Eichhorst ’12, Christine Marks-Manning ’12, Eric Rogers ’08, and Hollie (Sarnak) Parsons ’11 and the late Dr. Pasquale DiPasquale, Jr.

Kloss was a four-year letter-winner in women’s basketball and was the team MVP as a senior.

She was a three-time All-Pennsylvania Athletic Conference selection and holds the school single-game record with eight three-pointers.

She ranks sixth in school history with 1,283 career points and is second with 163 career three-pointers.

Eichhorst was a two-time first-team All-MAC Freedom selection and was the MAC Freedom Player of the Year as a senior. He was a D-III News All-American and was named D3hoops.co all-region.

He represented the Cougars in the NABC D-III All-Star game.

Eichhorst ranks fifth in school history with 1,476 career points and is sixth with 638 rebounds.

He is fifth with 545 career field goals, eighth in free throws (331) and third in free throw percentage (81.5%).

Manning was a three-time first-team all-conference selection and was named all-region twice. She earned honorable mention All-America status and was finalist for the Josten’s National Player of the Year.

She is Misericordia’s all-time leading scorer with 1,644 points and is second with 903 rebounds.

A three-time team MVP, she ranks first in school history in career field goals (538) and free throws (510) and holds school single-game records with 14 field goals and 25 rebounds.

Rogers was a track & field standout and holds the school indoor and outdoor records in the long jump. He placed in three events at the MAC Indoor championships as a senior and was an NCAA Championships qualifier.

He was the team MVP and earned All-ECAC status as a senior and ranks in the top 10 in school history in the 100m, indoor 55m and indoor 400m.

Parsons was a three-time all-conference selection in softball and was an All-ECAC and all-region honoree.

She is tied for the all-time school lead with 32 career home runs and is third in career hits (208), doubles (44), total bases (352) and RBI (149).

In addition, she ranks in the top 10 in school history in slugging percentage and runs scored.

DiPasquale served as president at Misericordia from 1989-1992.

He oversaw Misericordia’s transition to NCAA Division III membership and the construction of the Anderson Sports-Health Center and Anderson Fields for softball and soccer.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 9, Albright 0

The Cougars earned a sweep backed by Brianna Pizano, Emily Brecker, Lydia Barbour, Hailey Loughlin and Erin Cridge, who all won in both singles and doubles.

Pizzano won a matchup of top players in the region, defeating Alex Pancu 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Pizzano is the two-time MAC Freedom Player of the Year and Pancu won Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in the MAC Commonwealth.

FIELD HOCKEY

DeSales 3, Wilkes 0

Carly Eidle finished with 12 saves as the Colonels lost at home to the first-place Bulldogs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Werner shines at District 2 golf tournament

GREENFIELD TWP. – District 2’s most talented golfers have often destroyed par throughout the regular season. The postseason, however, can bring out weather conditions that do more to alter scores than any championship pressure might. Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner was the only player to break par on a...
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
High School Football PRO

Clarks Summit, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valley View High School football team will have a game with Abington Heights High School on October 03, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WBRE

District II Golf Championships at Elkview Country Club

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The conditions were breezy and chilly for the District II golf championships at Elkview Country Club on Monday. The champions of each competition were… AAA Boys: Kevin Wortmann, Wallenpaupack AAA Girls: Gwen Powell, North Pocono AA Boys: Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary AA Girls: Miranda Karoscik, Scranton Prep
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Tunkhannock, PA
Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Tunkhannock, PA
Times News

Tamaqua Class of 1967 holds reunion

The Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1967 held its 55th class reunion Sunday, May 29, at Capriottis Catering Hall in Tresckow. Members of the class attending were: First row, Carol (McLaughlin) Keck, Jane (Trevorah) McCormick, Joan (Soley) Yacobenas, and Kay (Arnold) Melochick. Second row, Diane (Kistler) Boyle, Helen (Novy) Gruver, Edith (Lynn) Trevorah, Jacquelyn (Allesch) Fredericks, Sandy (DeWire) Lileck, and Joann (Miller) Springer. Third row, Jerry Teter, Glenn Fahringer, Wayne Truskey, Robert Exner, Bill Zahora, Marie (Clausius) Reese, and Mary (Ulshafer) DeBenedict. Last row, Richard Seladones, Karl Smulligan, Ted Lileck, William Yarnell, John Mateyak, and Robert Hollenbach. A memorial table was set up in honor of deceased classmates. Music was provided by DJ Lee Buble.
TAMAQUA, PA
thegnainsider.com

Introducing the 2022-2023 GNA Homecoming Court

For some, the picture-perfect homecoming might be a battle between rivaling football teams or possibly a formal dance for students. Here at Greater Nanticoke Area, it’s more than that; it’s a time for the student body to build connections over a shared sense of school spirit. The entire week leading up to the homecoming dance and football game encompasses many activities to build pride in being a part of GNA.
NANTICOKE, PA
webbweekly.com

Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58

Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born June 23, 1964 in Williamsport he was the son of Joseph A. and Ann (Cassidy) Prato of Williamsport. Joey was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He earned his Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hof#Girls Volleyball#Tennis#Mu#Tigers#Wvc#Kendall Heck#Mmi#Preppers#Wreckers
NorthcentralPA.com

'Just give it a try': CrossFit gym opens in Old City Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — To find a fitness routine you can stick with, you have to figure out what works for you. Is it running outside or on a treadmill with music blaring in your ears? Maybe it's slinging weights in the gym, or the calm of yoga. "CrossFit is exciting. There's never the same routine. It challenges, it pushes you to try new things, it's satisfying to measure the results," said Stacey Kadenas, co-owner of Lumber Capital Athletics, a new CrossFit gym in Williamsport. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times News

Annual Rocktoberfest to be held in Lehighton

The sixth annual Rocktoberfest will be Saturday and Sunday in Lehighton’s Lower Park and on North and South streets. Hosted by the Lehighton Downtown Partnership, the two-day event supports Cancer Awareness and the community. Rocktoberfest will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
LEHIGHTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop

A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Times News

Lehighton WWII hero Smoyer dies at 99

World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer, a Lehighton native whose war stories about the U.S. Army’s 3rd Armored Division, nicknamed the Spearhead Division, were portrayed in a book and movie, died Friday. He was 99. In 1945, he defeated a German Panther tank near the cathedral in Cologne, Germany...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
PARRYVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Repairs complete on water main break in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired. Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side. Approximately 15 customers were impacted. Service was restored...
SCRANTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Whirligigs And More

DALLAS, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY WHIRLIGIGS AND MORE. A whirligig makes a whimsical statement in your yard. They create movement and add color to your landscape. Arlene Roerig of Whirligigs and More creates a variety of these wind driven decorations that can be custom made to suit your interests and hobbies. Whirligigs and More offers different sizes and seasonal designs. Each design is hand crafted and hand painted.
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

Ukrainian teens attend Wyoming Seminary

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The flight of two young Ukrainians from the war-torn country has brought them to our area. Artur Zelenko, a 14-year-old of Kharkiv in Eastern Ukraine has only been living in the United States for less than two weeks. This ninth grader began his high school career on September 19 as […]
KINGSTON, PA
Pocono Update

The Poconos Gets Pickled Again

The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy