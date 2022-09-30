Local roundup: Tunkhannock boys soccer wins in OT; MU inducts HOF class

Misericordia honored its latest Hall of Fame class on Friday at the Anderson Center. Pictured (from left) are Ethan Eichhorst, Christine Marks-Manning, Eric Rogers, Colleen (Corrigan) Kloss, Joseph Pasquale Conroy (representing Dr. Pasquale Di Pasquale) and Hollie (Sarnak) Parsons. Misericordia Athletics

Tunkhannock tied the game midway through the second half and Shane Macko scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 win over Wyoming Area on Friday in WVC boys soccer action.

Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Warriors took the lead in the 50th minute on a goal by Kendall Heck. It took eight minutes for Tunkhannock to equalize as Tyler Pietrowski converted a penalty kick to make it 2-2.

Macko’s game-winner came in the 85th minute off of an assist from Aidan Paduck.

Owen Stretch opened the scoring for the Tigers. Liam Burke added a goal for Wyoming Area, which got 15 saves from keeper Trever Kruzska.

MMI Prep 6, Weatherly Area 5

Caden Pease finished with four goals and an assist and scored the game-winner in overtime as the Preppers turned back a pair of big rallies by the Wreckers.

Edgar Lopez-Rodriguez had the other two goals for MMI. Adam Frask finished with two assists and set up the overtime goal.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Weatherly Area 3, MMI Prep 0

The Wreckers earned a 25-17, 25-10, 25-21 sweep in a non-conference match.

Leading the Preppers were Emily Borchick (4 kills, 2 digs, 9 service points, 1 ace), Allie Marsciante (4 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs, 11 service points, 1 ace), Cassidy McDermott (4 kills, 1 assist, 3 service points) and Gianna Moisey (2 kills, 6 service points).

COLLEGES

MU inducts HOF class

The Misericordia athletics department inducted its 20th Hall of Fame class Friday evening in the Anderson Sports-Health Center.

Honorees included Colleen (Corrigan) Kloss ’04, Ethan Eichhorst ’12, Christine Marks-Manning ’12, Eric Rogers ’08, and Hollie (Sarnak) Parsons ’11 and the late Dr. Pasquale DiPasquale, Jr.

Kloss was a four-year letter-winner in women’s basketball and was the team MVP as a senior.

She was a three-time All-Pennsylvania Athletic Conference selection and holds the school single-game record with eight three-pointers.

She ranks sixth in school history with 1,283 career points and is second with 163 career three-pointers.

Eichhorst was a two-time first-team All-MAC Freedom selection and was the MAC Freedom Player of the Year as a senior. He was a D-III News All-American and was named D3hoops.co all-region.

He represented the Cougars in the NABC D-III All-Star game.

Eichhorst ranks fifth in school history with 1,476 career points and is sixth with 638 rebounds.

He is fifth with 545 career field goals, eighth in free throws (331) and third in free throw percentage (81.5%).

Manning was a three-time first-team all-conference selection and was named all-region twice. She earned honorable mention All-America status and was finalist for the Josten’s National Player of the Year.

She is Misericordia’s all-time leading scorer with 1,644 points and is second with 903 rebounds.

A three-time team MVP, she ranks first in school history in career field goals (538) and free throws (510) and holds school single-game records with 14 field goals and 25 rebounds.

Rogers was a track & field standout and holds the school indoor and outdoor records in the long jump. He placed in three events at the MAC Indoor championships as a senior and was an NCAA Championships qualifier.

He was the team MVP and earned All-ECAC status as a senior and ranks in the top 10 in school history in the 100m, indoor 55m and indoor 400m.

Parsons was a three-time all-conference selection in softball and was an All-ECAC and all-region honoree.

She is tied for the all-time school lead with 32 career home runs and is third in career hits (208), doubles (44), total bases (352) and RBI (149).

In addition, she ranks in the top 10 in school history in slugging percentage and runs scored.

DiPasquale served as president at Misericordia from 1989-1992.

He oversaw Misericordia’s transition to NCAA Division III membership and the construction of the Anderson Sports-Health Center and Anderson Fields for softball and soccer.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 9, Albright 0

The Cougars earned a sweep backed by Brianna Pizano, Emily Brecker, Lydia Barbour, Hailey Loughlin and Erin Cridge, who all won in both singles and doubles.

Pizzano won a matchup of top players in the region, defeating Alex Pancu 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Pizzano is the two-time MAC Freedom Player of the Year and Pancu won Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in the MAC Commonwealth.

FIELD HOCKEY

DeSales 3, Wilkes 0

Carly Eidle finished with 12 saves as the Colonels lost at home to the first-place Bulldogs.