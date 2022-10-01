Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Related
Salt Lake City hotel is abuzz with rooftop home to 40,000 bees
One downtown hotel is embracing the "beehive state" literally, housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop to help protect the vital link bees play in food production.
kslnewsradio.com
Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
KSLTV
Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening
DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
kslnewsradio.com
September was the hottest month in Salt Lake City and it wasn’t close
SALT LAKE CITY — The month of September didn’t just break the record for the hottest month ever in Salt Lake City, it shredded it. That’s according to KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke. “We had seven days in a row of 100s,” Van Dyke said. “We’ll never...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Relieving some stress with Casey Scott at Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re looking to let out some rage in a safe and fun way, Casey Scott has the place. He checked out Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden to help get rid of a case of the Mondays. More on Smash-it Rage Rooms here.
One of Utah's largest skateboard parks has been built near Idaho border
Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed last month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum, Utah. Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake in northern Utah. Though the skatepark is open to the public, Hyrum City Administrator Ron Salvesen said other...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City blasts yet another heat record. Are the readings accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — The five hottest September days in Salt Lake City's record were all set this year, so it isn't a surprise that last month shattered the record for the warmest September on record. Salt Lake City ended September with an average temperature of 75.1 degrees Fahrenheit,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue 2 young rappelers near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews rescued two young men who became stranded Saturday evening while rappelling near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the men, ages 18 and 19, were rappelling about...
Park City Dessert’s reluctantly says goodbye to its Main Street home
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Desserts says goodbye to its Main Street store location after two years of getting to know its customers. It’s now in search of a […]
KSLTV
Forest Service hoping to reopen popular Big Cottonwood Canyon area closed over permit issue
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The U.S. Forest Service is trying to work through a permit issue with private landowners right next to one of the most popular hiking trails along the Wasatch Front. The disagreement has cut off public access to a road up Big Cottonwood Canyon that...
homecrux.com
This 30ft Tall Spooktacular Frankenstein Effigy is Dopest Halloween Display
The official countdown for Halloween 2022 has begun. We are less than 30 days from celebrating All Hallows’ Eve and people have already started decorating their homes, front porch, and yards with spooky stuff. Ammon Smith is one DIYer we love featuring on our ‘road to Halloween.’ Courtesy of his unique creations and larger-than-life Halloween displays, the Salt Lake City resident has gained an immense reputation over the years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
kjzz.com
Details murky after flames erupt off I-80 near site of multiple wildfires this year
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A fire seen raging momentarily on traffic cameras early Tuesday appeared to be under control before 7 a.m. The blaze apparently sparked at around 6:30 a.m. off westbound I-80 near the Saltair interchange in Magna, where state Route 202 meets up with the interstate. It's...
Gephardt Daily
Newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo gets name, welcomes visitors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has a name. Donor Erin Pinson selected “Reyna” as the name for the female giraffe calf born Sept. 24, zoo officials announced. “Reyna is a name that...
KSLTV
Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
KSLTV
Orem, Alpine School District split debate centers on whose math you believe
OREM, Utah — A growing debate over whether to split the city of Orem from the Alpine School District centers on a disagreement over math. The Utah Taxpayers Association supports breaking up the district and the creation of a new Orem School District, in part because it finds problems with the data used by the Stronger Together Coalition, which opposes the split.
kslnewsradio.com
Deadly day for Utah roads, two killed in separate crashes on State Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Two different crashes on State Street left two people dead on Tuesday morning and put two others in the hospital. The crashes came only hours before a person died trying to fix a flat tire on I-15 in Ogden. Around 8:40 a.m. in Provo, a...
Herald-Journal
Old Wonder Bread site targeted for "executive suites" hotel
The deteriorating former Wonder Bread building next to Logan High School will be replaced by a five-story “executive suites” hotel, if plans approved by the Logan Planning Commission come to fruition. The design for the 50-room hotel, which will feature a parking garage on the ground floor, won...
Comments / 0