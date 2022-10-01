ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening

DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
DRAPER, UT
Idaho State Journal

One of Utah's largest skateboard parks has been built near Idaho border

Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed last month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum, Utah. Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake in northern Utah. Though the skatepark is open to the public, Hyrum City Administrator Ron Salvesen said other...
HYRUM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews rescue 2 young rappelers near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews rescued two young men who became stranded Saturday evening while rappelling near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the men, ages 18 and 19, were rappelling about...
PROVO, UT
homecrux.com

This 30ft Tall Spooktacular Frankenstein Effigy is Dopest Halloween Display

The official countdown for Halloween 2022 has begun. We are less than 30 days from celebrating All Hallows’ Eve and people have already started decorating their homes, front porch, and yards with spooky stuff. Ammon Smith is one DIYer we love featuring on our ‘road to Halloween.’ Courtesy of his unique creations and larger-than-life Halloween displays, the Salt Lake City resident has gained an immense reputation over the years.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Orem, Alpine School District split debate centers on whose math you believe

OREM, Utah — A growing debate over whether to split the city of Orem from the Alpine School District centers on a disagreement over math. The Utah Taxpayers Association supports breaking up the district and the creation of a new Orem School District, in part because it finds problems with the data used by the Stronger Together Coalition, which opposes the split.
OREM, UT
Herald-Journal

Old Wonder Bread site targeted for "executive suites" hotel

The deteriorating former Wonder Bread building next to Logan High School will be replaced by a five-story “executive suites” hotel, if plans approved by the Logan Planning Commission come to fruition. The design for the 50-room hotel, which will feature a parking garage on the ground floor, won...
LOGAN, UT

