Wooster, OH

ashlandsource.com

AU a partner with Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium

ASHLAND – Ashland University has entered into a partnership with 10 other Ohio higher education institutions that will develop semiconductor career programs by providing training programs. The project, titled “Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium,” is being led by Lorain County Community College.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Bears and Ducks: Leader in first responder wellness delivers speech in Ashland

ASHLAND — For Steve Click, the Director of the Ohio Office of First Responder Wellness, mental health is all about bears and ducks. Click served 36 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol where he learned that first responders like simple concepts. So in his new role, when he travels the state talking about mental health for first responders, he uses the metaphor of bears and ducks.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Council ends meeting by re-opening Claremont Ave. bridge

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council concluded its 14-minute meeting Tuesday out on the street, donning Highlighter-yellow hardhats. Council members, along with Ashland Mayor Matt Miller, city staff and residents who happened to attend Tuesday’s meeting, met at the newly-built Claremont Avenue bridge to re-open the street.
ASHLAND, OH
Patricia Ann Harmon

Patricia Ann Harmon

Patricia Ann Harmon, 80, of Ashland, passed away at her home on Monday, October 3, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Harmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Polk man killed in Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Polk man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver of the motorcycle, Ethan Michael Stadler, 23, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol reported.
POLK, OH
