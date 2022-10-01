Read full article on original website
Three-peat: Wooster edges Ashland to claim 3rd straight OCC girls tennis title
MOUNT VERNON -- Wooster sophomore Ava Mathur called herself every name in the book during the first set of Friday's Ohio Cardinal Conference No. 1 singles championship match. Useless. Awful. Horrible.
AU a partner with Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium
ASHLAND – Ashland University has entered into a partnership with 10 other Ohio higher education institutions that will develop semiconductor career programs by providing training programs. The project, titled “Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium,” is being led by Lorain County Community College.
Bears and Ducks: Leader in first responder wellness delivers speech in Ashland
ASHLAND — For Steve Click, the Director of the Ohio Office of First Responder Wellness, mental health is all about bears and ducks. Click served 36 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol where he learned that first responders like simple concepts. So in his new role, when he travels the state talking about mental health for first responders, he uses the metaphor of bears and ducks.
Faith and Society series continues Oct. 18 at AU with presentation by Brandon Rickabaugh
ASHLAND – Brandon Rickabaugh, a research scholar in public policy, will present “Knowing Jesus in a Culture of Disillusionment” during the latest edition of Ashland University’s Faith and Society lecture series on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The presentation will take place inside Ronk Auditorium at the Dwight...

Here's a guide to October's fall-themed events in Ashland
ASHLAND — Break out the flannels, boots and puffy vests — it’s fall. Well, technically, fall has been around since Sept. 22. But something about the month of October is synonymous with autumn.
Ashland City Council ends meeting by re-opening Claremont Ave. bridge
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council concluded its 14-minute meeting Tuesday out on the street, donning Highlighter-yellow hardhats. Council members, along with Ashland Mayor Matt Miller, city staff and residents who happened to attend Tuesday’s meeting, met at the newly-built Claremont Avenue bridge to re-open the street.
Patricia Ann Harmon
Patricia Ann Harmon, 80, of Ashland, passed away at her home on Monday, October 3, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Harmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Polk man killed in Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Polk man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver of the motorcycle, Ethan Michael Stadler, 23, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol reported.
Ashland County Law Enforcement shows support of domestic violence awareness month
ASHLAND -- Ashland County Law Enforcement officially recognized the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Monday, Oct. 3. "Ashland County is so blessed with supportive Law Enforcement for Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assaults," said Rebecca Garcia, program director at Rape Crisis Domestic Violence Safe Haven.
