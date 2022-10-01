Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Accident claims life of local man
FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
eastidahonews.com
How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor
IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project
The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
Wyoming Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on His Birthday Dies 11 Days Later
An Etna, Wyoming man who was injured in a motorcycle crash on his 47th birthday has passed away after an 11-day fight for life. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 near milepost 1.53 on Roberts-Wolfley Road (County Road 109) just north of Etna. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Officials identify man killed in Bingham County crash
BINGHAM COUNTY — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of a man killed following a two-vehicle collision northbound on US 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County on Sunday. Colby John Platt, 24, of Blackfoot died in the crash...
ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
eastidahonews.com
Los Angeles couple find ‘paradise’ and ‘community’ in eastern Idaho with crepe business
REXBURG – Steve Hwong and his girlfriend, Jennifer Kim, were among the thousands who flocked to the Upper Valley in 2017 to see the total eclipse. They made a trip to Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Tetons during their visit and came back in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
eastidahonews.com
‘We were completely blindsided.’ Jed Hall’s mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son’s disappearance
IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents’ home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Man dies in two-vehicle Bingham County crash
BLACKFOOT – A 24-year-old Blackfoot man is dead following a collision on U.S. Highway 91 in Blackfoot Sunday morning. The crash occurred at milepost 97 in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station at 7:22 a.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The Blackfoot man...
eastidahonews.com
Restrictions in place for Pocatello street while crews install water line
POCATELLO – Over the next six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. As of September 30, the eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue is closed. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.
eastidahonews.com
New Pocatello walkway provides safe path for pedestrians looking to avoid Benton bridge
POCATELLO — A new paved walkway connecting South 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue along the Benton Street Bridge in Pocatello is now open. The Benton Connection Trail is 300 feet long and 10 feet wide, running parallel to Benton Street. It was funded through grants, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello.
Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The post Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Building used for AA meetings in Idaho Falls recently demolished
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls building used by multiple organizations over the years was recently demolished. Serenity Hall at 600 South Boulevard was torn down on Aug. 26 to make room for a future improvement project. City spokesman Eric Grossarth tells EastIdahoNews.com the decades-old building was in need...
Post Register
Prosecutor won't seek death penalty for fatal shooting at rest stop
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal announced he will not seek the death penalty against Randy Larkin. Larkin, 58, has been charged with first-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed Morey Pelton at a rest stop in May.
Local disabled man requesting that wheelchair users be allowed to participate in full Pocatello Marathon
POCATELLO — A disabled local veteran who about a decade ago fought for wheelchair users to be able to compete in the Pocatello Marathon is once again at odds with race organizers. Pocatello resident and wheelchair user Tom McCurdy recently visited with the Idaho State Journal to voice his frustrations regarding a recent decision by Pocatello Marathon committee members to not allow disabled individuals to participate in the full marathon race category. ...
Post Register
Update: Missing woman found safe; Idaho Falls Police still seek wanted man
Update 1:49 p.m.: Ms. Martinez has been safely located at this time. Mr. Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for Felony Aggravated Battery. Anyone with information on Logan Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
eastidahonews.com
Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
buckrail.com
Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors
WILSON, Wyo. — A local favorite and feature on Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors on Oct. 15. According to their website, Nora’s was first opened in 1982 by Noras Tygum, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 79.
Post Register
Keller, Connie
Our mother, Connie Marie Keller, made her final journey and returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday September 28, 2022. She fought a long hard battle with Alzheimer's for the last ten years and was in the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho along with Lily and Syringa Assisted Living Facility. Connie was born in Caldwell, Idaho on January 28, 1937 to Harold "Hap" Cramer and Lucille Ellen Green. Her family moved around a lot when she was young, going to places her parents found work. They eventually settled in Roberts, Idaho where mom graduated from Roberts High School in 1955. She excelled in sports and lettered in everything she played. She was appointed to the position of Women's Athletic Manager after setting records in the track and field categories. Connie moved to Carlsbad, California after graduation where she took a job in the banking industry, got married and started a family. She later returned to Idaho settling in Rigby where she continued to raise her family and retired from the position of Jefferson County Clerk after 20 years. Her family was her most prized possession and always wanted us around her. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her time working in the temple. We are her children remaining behind; Dara Diamond of Idaho Falls, Larry (Fawn) Halverson of Island Park, Tawna (Randy) Moore of Kimberly, and Jarrod (Kathy) Hanni of Idaho Falls. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren are many! These are the family members who went before her; daughter Shawna Palmer, granddaughter Sherestan Moss, great grandson Kamron Crane, brother Harold Cramer and as well, her parents. A funeral service will be held in her honor on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends at Eckersell's prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Connie 1/28/1937 - 9/28/2022Marie Keller.
Post Register
Jim Serr Automotive has a new name and owner
What was once Jim Serr Automotive for more than 50 years will soon have a new name — Ellsworth Automotive. The name is new to the 1970s auto shop but not to the city of Idaho Falls. Spencer Ellsworth, owner of the newly named Ellsworth Automotive, and his family...
Comments / 0