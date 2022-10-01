ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ririe, ID

Post Register

Accident claims life of local man

FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor

IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project

The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
ISLAND PARK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Officials identify man killed in Bingham County crash

BINGHAM COUNTY — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of a man killed following a two-vehicle collision northbound on US 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County on Sunday. Colby John Platt, 24, of Blackfoot died in the crash...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘We were completely blindsided.’ Jed Hall’s mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son’s disappearance

IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents’ home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man dies in two-vehicle Bingham County crash

BLACKFOOT – A 24-year-old Blackfoot man is dead following a collision on U.S. Highway 91 in Blackfoot Sunday morning. The crash occurred at milepost 97 in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station at 7:22 a.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The Blackfoot man...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Restrictions in place for Pocatello street while crews install water line

POCATELLO – Over the next six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. As of September 30, the eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue is closed. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Building used for AA meetings in Idaho Falls recently demolished

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls building used by multiple organizations over the years was recently demolished. Serenity Hall at 600 South Boulevard was torn down on Aug. 26 to make room for a future improvement project. City spokesman Eric Grossarth tells EastIdahoNews.com the decades-old building was in need...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local disabled man requesting that wheelchair users be allowed to participate in full Pocatello Marathon

POCATELLO — A disabled local veteran who about a decade ago fought for wheelchair users to be able to compete in the Pocatello Marathon is once again at odds with race organizers. Pocatello resident and wheelchair user Tom McCurdy recently visited with the Idaho State Journal to voice his frustrations regarding a recent decision by Pocatello Marathon committee members to not allow disabled individuals to participate in the full marathon race category. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Update: Missing woman found safe; Idaho Falls Police still seek wanted man

Update 1:49 p.m.: Ms. Martinez has been safely located at this time. Mr. Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for Felony Aggravated Battery. Anyone with information on Logan Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors

WILSON, Wyo. — A local favorite and feature on Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors on Oct. 15. According to their website, Nora’s was first opened in 1982 by Noras Tygum, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 79.
WILSON, WY
Post Register

Keller, Connie

Our mother, Connie Marie Keller, made her final journey and returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday September 28, 2022. She fought a long hard battle with Alzheimer's for the last ten years and was in the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho along with Lily and Syringa Assisted Living Facility. Connie was born in Caldwell, Idaho on January 28, 1937 to Harold "Hap" Cramer and Lucille Ellen Green. Her family moved around a lot when she was young, going to places her parents found work. They eventually settled in Roberts, Idaho where mom graduated from Roberts High School in 1955. She excelled in sports and lettered in everything she played. She was appointed to the position of Women's Athletic Manager after setting records in the track and field categories. Connie moved to Carlsbad, California after graduation where she took a job in the banking industry, got married and started a family. She later returned to Idaho settling in Rigby where she continued to raise her family and retired from the position of Jefferson County Clerk after 20 years. Her family was her most prized possession and always wanted us around her. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her time working in the temple. We are her children remaining behind; Dara Diamond of Idaho Falls, Larry (Fawn) Halverson of Island Park, Tawna (Randy) Moore of Kimberly, and Jarrod (Kathy) Hanni of Idaho Falls. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren are many! These are the family members who went before her; daughter Shawna Palmer, granddaughter Sherestan Moss, great grandson Kamron Crane, brother Harold Cramer and as well, her parents. A funeral service will be held in her honor on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends at Eckersell's prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Connie 1/28/1937 - 9/28/2022Marie Keller.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Jim Serr Automotive has a new name and owner

What was once Jim Serr Automotive for more than 50 years will soon have a new name — Ellsworth Automotive. The name is new to the 1970s auto shop but not to the city of Idaho Falls. Spencer Ellsworth, owner of the newly named Ellsworth Automotive, and his family...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

