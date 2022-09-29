Read full article on original website
annarborobserver.com
The Pink House on Henry St.
What they thought as newlyweds would be their starter house—a charming pastel-pink Victorian with wide inviting porches just steps away from downtown Saline—quickly morphed into their forever home. “There’s something about saying I live in the pink house,” laughs Rebecca Schneider, who bought the house at 107 W. Henry St. with her husband, Matthew, in…
annarborobserver.com
Marketplace Changes in Dexter.
Do-it-yourself home decorators will discover finished and refinished handiwork, along with supplies and instruction, at A Curated Home in the Dexter Commerce Building. Owner Trish Cooper offers several lines of DIY products, the guidance to use them, and an assortment of furniture and other decorative pieces created by her and a handful of consigning artists….
annarborobserver.com
New Life on Main St. in Chelsea
The former Vogel’s and Foster’s clothing store on S. Main in Chelsea is now home to two retailers with local ties who’ve split the 5,000-square-foot space. Whitetail—Mary Baude’s design, home, and lifestyle shop—moved from Dexter at the end of September, and Julie Konkle’s FarmSudz—a handmade natural skin-care store—relocated in July from its basement digs across…
annarborobserver.com
New Pathways
If you stand on the corner of Freer and Dexter-Chelsea roads, at the northwest edge of the Oak Grove East Cemetery, you’ll find yourself at a 2.1-mile section of the Border-to-Border Trail. Nearer to Chelsea, there’s an open-air art gallery of self-portraits painted on wooden planks by area middle school students. Follow the trail through…
