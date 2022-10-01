Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Arizona-Milwaukee Runs
Brewers second. Garrett Mitchell homers to right field. Tyrone Taylor doubles to shallow center field. Omar Narvaez flies out to left field to Jordan Luplow. Mike Brosseau strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Brewers third....
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs
Yankees first. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to shallow infield. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Josh Donaldson strikes out on a foul tip. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Oswald Peraza strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader flies out to deep left field to Bubba Thompson.
Porterville Recorder
Washington-N.Y. Mets Runs
Mets second. Daniel Vogelbach called out on strikes. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Tyler Naquin strikes out swinging. Tomas Nido singles to shallow center field. Mark Canha to second. Brandon Nimmo doubles to right field. Tomas Nido scores. Mark Canha scores. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 2 hits,...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia-Houston Runs
Astros first. Jose Altuve doubles to left field. Jeremy Pena homers to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez doubles to left field. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Bryson Stott to Darick Hall. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Darick Hall. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Angels-Oakland Runs
Athletics eighth. Tony Kemp doubles to deep left field. Sean Murphy flies out to shallow center field to David Fletcher. Seth Brown singles to right field. Tony Kemp scores. Shea Langeliers walks. Seth Brown to second. Chad Pinder pinch-hitting for Conner Capel. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Ernie Clement reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Shea Langeliers out at second.
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco-San Diego Runs
Padres third. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Wil Myers called out on strikes. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to David Villar. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on....
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs
Twins second. Nick Gordon hit by pitch. Jose Miranda hit by pitch. Nick Gordon to second. Ryan Jeffers reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jermaine Palacios out at second. Nick Gordon to third. Jake Cave out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to AJ Pollock. Nick Gordon scores. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Jose Abreu.
Porterville Recorder
Yankees' Judge hits 62nd homer to set AL record in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis-Pittsburgh Runs
Pirates first. Oneil Cruz singles to left field. Bryan Reynolds walks. Oneil Cruz to second. Rodolfo Castro reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Bryan Reynolds out at second. Oneil Cruz to third. Miguel Andujar grounds out to shortstop, Juan Yepez to Albert Pujols. Rodolfo Castro to second. Oneil Cruz scores. Jack Suwinski grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Albert Pujols.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit-Seattle Runs
Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. Jarred Kelenic walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana walks. Jarred Kelenic to second. Julio Rodriguez to third. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore hit by pitch. Carlos Santana to second. Jarred Kelenic to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base, Spencer Torkelson to Elvin Rodriguez.
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City-Cleveland Runs
Royals fifth. Drew Waters called out on strikes. Kyle Isbel strikes out swinging. Nate Eaton singles to center field. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Nate Eaton scores. MJ Melendez grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Owen Miller. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
Porterville Recorder
Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race
NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The...
Comments / 0