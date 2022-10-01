Read full article on original website
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
MLB
The Phils are headed to the playoffs, so what's next? Postseason FAQ
Finally, the Phillies are back in the postseason. They clinched an NL Wild Card on Monday night in Houston. They will play Game 1 of a best-of-three NL Wild Card Series on Friday, either in St. Louis or New York. You might have some questions about the Phillies’ first trip to the postseason since 2011.
MLB
McKenzie finishes strong, ready for postseason
CLEVELAND -- Guardians starter Triston McKenzie tried to use Monday night as a trial run for the postseason. Progressive Field may not have been packed and McKenzie may have been facing a team with a losing record, but that doesn’t mean his preparation for the playoffs couldn’t begin. And even though it ended in a 5-2, extra-innings loss to the Royals, McKenzie was able to show one last time that he’s ready for the bright lights.
MLB
Crew misses postseason for 1st time since 2017
MILWAUKEE -- It was a spring of optimism. The lockout was over. The stands were full again. The Brewers, back with the best pitching staff they’d ever assembled, sought to build on 95 wins and an all-too-abrupt exit in the National League Division Series against the eventual World Series champion Braves.
MLB
Glasnow feels playoff-ready after dominant start
BOSTON -- After two starts back from Tommy John surgery, the Rays have seen what they need to see from Tyler Glasnow. He looks healthy. His stuff looks elite. He has built up his pitch count. Glasnow is ready to pitch in the postseason. And he’ll get that chance Saturday,...
MLB
Despite off night, Kirby 'ready to go' for postseason
SEATTLE -- As if the night wasn’t already stressful enough for George Kirby -- plagued by three walks, his first homer allowed in 14 starts and diminished spin and velocity on all his pitches -- it was compounded by the bevy of stress pitches that the rookie threw over four traffic-filled innings.
MLB
McCullers punctuates comeback season with 6 dominant innings
HOUSTON -- The in-season comeback of starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who didn’t make his first start until Aug. 13, and the quality of his work in eight starts to end the regular season has been a surprisingly good development for the Astros this year. Surprising to many, but...
MLB
Orioles' Henderson honored as Pipeline Hitting Prospect of the Year
This is a Minor League award. That’s important to know because we’re going to talk about a Major League plate appearance. On Sunday, Gunnar Henderson stepped up to bat in a dreamlike, backyard-type situation. Bases loaded, 1-1 game in the seventh inning at a packed Yankee Stadium. Aroldis Chapman -- the seven-time All-Star and importantly a fellow lefty -- was on the mound fighting for a Yankees postseason roster spot. Henderson worked the count full, fouling off a tough 2-2 outside slider on the black and spitting on a 97 mph heater low and away.
MLB
Another HR, another milestone for Pujols: Slugger hits No. 703
PITTSBURGH -- Another night, another home run for Albert Pujols and another home run record for the likely Hall of Famer. Not only did Pujols hit home run No. 703 on Monday night at PNC Park, but it was the 263rd go-ahead home run of the slugger’s career. That go-ahead blast, which broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, pushed Pujols ahead of Barry Bonds (262) for the most in Major League history dating back to 1961, per Elias Sports Bureau. Nine of his past 12 long balls have either tied the game or put the Cardinals into the lead.
MLB
Return to lineup a 'relief' for Rendon, Angels
OAKLAND -- Third baseman Anthony Rendon returned to the lineup for the Angels against the A’s on Monday night after missing more than three months with what was expected to be season-ending right wrist surgery on June 20. But Rendon’s wrist healed faster than expected, allowing him to finish...
MLB
Mariners prospect unhittable in Arizona Fall League debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. – A hitter-friendly Arizona Fall League? Not if Bryan Woo has his say. Despite having just 13 starts above Rookie-ball under his belt, the Mariners’ No. 15 prospect befuddled the Glendale bats on AFL Opening Day en route to four no-hit frames. Traditionally, the Fall League...
MLB
4 tasks for Padres in final regular-season series
SAN DIEGO -- Having clinched and celebrated on Sunday, the Padres sure didn’t look like a team with nothing left to play for on Monday night. And, to be fair, there are still playoff implications on this week’s three-game series against the Giants at Petco Park. The Phillies...
MLB
Gonsolin's return a big boost to postseason plans
LOS ANGELES -- In the postseason, the Dodgers are going to do some unconventional things with their bullpen. They’re going to play the matchups and will go into October without having had a set closer in quite some time. For all that to work, however, the Dodgers expect their...
MLB
Luzardo's 12-K gem puts bow on bounceback year
MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo’s 2022 season began on a high with a career-high 12-strikeout performance. He bookended his campaign by matching that total across six innings in Monday night’s 4-0 victory over the Braves at loanDepot park. Luzardo, who in 2021 not only missed time...
MLB
'No panic' in Braves after loss puts quest to clinch on hold
MIAMI -- Given they spent most of this season fighting an uphill battle, would it have really been fitting for the Braves to waltz into Miami and immediately claim the one victory needed to secure a fifth consecutive National League East title?. • Postseason ticket information. Highlighting the fact nothing...
MLB
Gallegos agrees to 2-year extension with Cardinals
PITTSBURGH -- For a Cardinals squad that values versatility, Giovanny Gallegos proved his worth this season as a trusted set-up reliever and one who has shown steady improvement against left-handed hitters even after losing his closer job. Because of those reasons, the Cardinals finalized a contract extension with the 31-year-old...
MLB
Severino goes 7 no-hit IP, while Judge stays at 61
ARLINGTON -- For the better part of two weeks, every Aaron Judge at-bat has carried the weight of history, with the Yankees slugger hoping to etch his name into the record books. On Monday, it was Luis Severino’s turn to flirt with immortality, proclaiming his “1,000 percent” certainty that he would’ve completed a no-hitter if given the chance.
MLB
Kjerstad shows off power stroke in AFL debut
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After the Orioles selected Heston Kjerstad No. 2 overall in the 2020 Draft, it took two years before he could make his pro debut. Diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, he couldn't participate at Baltimore's alternate site or instructional league during the pandemic shutdown, and he missed the entire 2021 season as well.
MLB
Ureña's solid 2022 finale has Rockies wanting more
LOS ANGELES -- Rockies right-hander José Ureña loves pitching at Dodger Stadium -- a fact worth noting because his six innings of one-run ball Monday night lowered his ERA in the venue to 1.26. It’s just three appearances, but that’s beside the point. If the Rockies...
MLB
Red-hot Tigers gaining valuable experience
SEATTLE -- The Tigers are now on the clock. In two of the past five years, that meant Detroit had clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the ensuing MLB Draft. In this case, the Tigers are now on the clock, along with the Angels, for baseball’s longest stretch since a postseason appearance.
