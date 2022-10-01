Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Two arrested for multiple mail theft, check fraud cases in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After months of investigation, the Reno Police Department (RPD) says they have arrested two people related to multiple mail theft, check and credit card fraud cases in the greater Reno area. On Thursday, Sept. 29., RPD along with the Douglas County...
mynews4.com
Man arrested for reckless driving, nearly hitting worker in Reno construction zone
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after speeding through a construction zone in Reno. The first incident happened on Sept. 29 around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near 14070 Red Rock Road. Workers on site reported to Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO)...
mynews4.com
Man arrested for hitting woman during illegal sideshow in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman during an illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend. Just after midnight on Oct. 2, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of South McCarran Blvd. and Lakeside Drive on the report of a woman who'd been hit by a reckless driver.
mynews4.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office trying to identify credit card fraud suspects
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help with identifying credit card fraud suspects. The case began on Aug. 24 when two white men entered the Costco in Carson City. They distracted the victim and stole her purse.
mynews4.com
Police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting in Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in early August. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a driver acting suspicious at the Pilot Flying J truck stop in Fernley during the afternoon hours of August 4. Police tried to initiate...
mynews4.com
Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man
FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
mynews4.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office searching for missing elderly man
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking residents keep an eye out for a missing elderly man who could be in the area of Andrea Way and the river. Richard is 5 foot 6 inches, 170 pounds and bald....
mynews4.com
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
mynews4.com
Missing Reno woman who suffers from dementia found safe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) says 80-year-old Carol Lynne Lara who suffers from dementia has been found safe after being reported missing Monday afternoon. Original story:. The RPD is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers...
mynews4.com
Reno apartment ignites in flames from cooking mishap
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire investigators found that a cooking mishap caused a downtown Reno apartment to ignite in flames Monday night. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at 8:13 p.m. located on the 11th floor of an apartment building at 1200 Riverside Dr.
mynews4.com
Mammonvan making several stops throughout northern Nevada in October
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Mammovan will be making several northern Nevada stops throughout October. Mammography screenings are primarily for women 40 and older, however, screenings are provided to those younger than 40 that have a referral from a provider. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. The Mammovan accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. They also offer a sliding fee scale for those who don't have insurance.
mynews4.com
Fire crews knock down half-acre fire near rail tracks in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) knocked down a half-acre fire in Storey County Monday afternoon. TMFR crews and Storey County Fire responded to an outside fire on the side rail tracks near Derby Dam Exit just off I-80.
mynews4.com
Northbound lanes of Kietzke closed after crash involving pedestrian
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northbound Kietzke Ln. at the Grove St. intersection is closed after a car crashed into a pedestrian Monday evening. Emergency crews responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian around 3:52 p.m. Northbound Kietzke Ln. will be closed until officials clear...
mynews4.com
Reconstruction underway at historic Sutro Tunnel after entrance collapsed
Reconstruction is underway at the historic Sutro Tunnel in Dayton after the entrance collapsed several months ago. For the past several months, the Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been cleaning, clearing and repairing the 26-acre site. Improvements include clearing the initial collapse, cleaning the overgrown pond, restoring stairs, fixing roofs and many other necessary repairs.
mynews4.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada offering free meals to kids during fall break
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is offering free meals to children and teens when school is out of session through the Kids Cafe program. Children do not have to attend any program at the time of service to receive...
mynews4.com
Reno residents concerned about water use in proposed housing development
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new housing proposal in southwest Reno has residents concerned -- not about the actual development, but about resources the homeowners will use. Thomas Creek Development LLC purchased the 72.8 acres at 8900 Lakeside, just south of Windy Hill in southwest...
mynews4.com
South Lake Tahoe banning single-use plastic water bottles starting next year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe is banning single-use plastic water bottles effective for city facilities, permitted and temporary activities and special events April of 2023. The ban will expand to sales citywide on April 22, 2024. The ban prohibits the sale...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why does the new Hug High School play such loud music?
Reno, NEV — A viewer wrote in asking why the new Hug High plays such loud music through its P.A. system?. Other neighbors have complained the music is disturbing as it plays at different times throughout the day. I checked with the Washoe County School District about this. Spokesperson...
