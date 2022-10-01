ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Two arrested for multiple mail theft, check fraud cases in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After months of investigation, the Reno Police Department (RPD) says they have arrested two people related to multiple mail theft, check and credit card fraud cases in the greater Reno area. On Thursday, Sept. 29., RPD along with the Douglas County...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man arrested for hitting woman during illegal sideshow in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman during an illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend. Just after midnight on Oct. 2, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of South McCarran Blvd. and Lakeside Drive on the report of a woman who'd been hit by a reckless driver.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man

FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Missing Reno woman who suffers from dementia found safe

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) says 80-year-old Carol Lynne Lara who suffers from dementia has been found safe after being reported missing Monday afternoon. Original story:. The RPD is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno apartment ignites in flames from cooking mishap

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire investigators found that a cooking mishap caused a downtown Reno apartment to ignite in flames Monday night. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at 8:13 p.m. located on the 11th floor of an apartment building at 1200 Riverside Dr.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Mammonvan making several stops throughout northern Nevada in October

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Mammovan will be making several northern Nevada stops throughout October. Mammography screenings are primarily for women 40 and older, however, screenings are provided to those younger than 40 that have a referral from a provider. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. The Mammovan accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. They also offer a sliding fee scale for those who don't have insurance.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Northbound lanes of Kietzke closed after crash involving pedestrian

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northbound Kietzke Ln. at the Grove St. intersection is closed after a car crashed into a pedestrian Monday evening. Emergency crews responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian around 3:52 p.m. Northbound Kietzke Ln. will be closed until officials clear...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reconstruction underway at historic Sutro Tunnel after entrance collapsed

Reconstruction is underway at the historic Sutro Tunnel in Dayton after the entrance collapsed several months ago. For the past several months, the Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been cleaning, clearing and repairing the 26-acre site. Improvements include clearing the initial collapse, cleaning the overgrown pond, restoring stairs, fixing roofs and many other necessary repairs.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno residents concerned about water use in proposed housing development

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new housing proposal in southwest Reno has residents concerned -- not about the actual development, but about resources the homeowners will use. Thomas Creek Development LLC purchased the 72.8 acres at 8900 Lakeside, just south of Windy Hill in southwest...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why does the new Hug High School play such loud music?

Reno, NEV — A viewer wrote in asking why the new Hug High plays such loud music through its P.A. system?. Other neighbors have complained the music is disturbing as it plays at different times throughout the day. I checked with the Washoe County School District about this. Spokesperson...
RENO, NV

