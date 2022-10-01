Read full article on original website
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Fan Jumps Out of Stands to Catch Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball
Video of a fan jumping from the stands to try and secure Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball.
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton comes to Aaron Judge’s defense with Roger Maris still not conquered
ARLINGTON, Texas — There is only one active big leaguer who somewhat can relate to what Aaron Judge is going through as the Yankees’ regular season dwindles to nothing and Roger Maris still holds a share of the American League home run record. Before Giancarlo Stanton became a...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora is set to jump on Mets’ playoff bandwagon
Politics makes strange bedfellows. So do the MLB playoffs. The Boston Red Sox are in last place in the American League East, but manager Alex Cora has a rooting interest in the postseason as he gets ready to jump on the New York Mets bandwagon. Why, you ask? Because blood...
Joe Benigno rips the Mets after collapse in Atlanta: 'They blew the freakin' division!'
The Mets needed just one win in Atlanta to enter the final series with their own NL East destiny in their hands. Instead, they got swept, and Joe Benigno was absolutely LIVID in his hit with Tiki & Tierney Monday.
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’
NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs
The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs. Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
