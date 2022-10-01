ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem

We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
Newburgh, IN
Sports
City
Newburgh, IN
Jasper, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
city-countyobserver.com

Hufnagel runs into record books

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Team#Castle#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
insidethehall.com

How to watch: 2022 Hoosier Hysteria streaming details

Hoosier Hysteria, the annual tip-off to the Indiana basketball season, takes place this Friday in Bloomington at Assembly Hall. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET and will feature a concert after the conclusion of basketball activities from platinum-selling artist G Herbo. IU students have been encouraged to line up...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $200K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Native John Mellencamp Returns to Evansville and Here’s How to Win Tickets

To most folks, he is known as John Mellencamp, or you might be old enough to remember him as Johnny Cougar, John Cougar Mellencamp, or even just JCM. Regardless of the name he goes by, he is one of Indiana's favorite sons and one of the most successful Hoosier celebrities. The Seymour, IN native, recently announced dates for his much-anticipated "Live and in Person 2923" tour. The announcement was especially exciting because it was made during the opening of the permanent John Mellencamp exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Accident Near Roundabout in Washington

An accident occurred on E National Highway between Park RD and the Roundabout in Washington at approximately 6:30 pm on Saturday. The grass was reported to be on fire and it knocked the power out for many people in the area. Line crews were called to the scene, as well...
WASHINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Watch: Air44 footage shows implosion at old Spottsville Bridge

Air44 caught a birds-eye view of Tuesday morning's implosion of the small truss span at the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 161-foot truss span was imploded on Tuesday as the first phase of the demolition plan for the old bridge. Officials say the implosion of the larger...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Autism Evansville plans ‘Night Out for Special Needs’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Autism Evansville says multiple agencies are going to be in attendance during one of their annual events for its second year in a row. “Night Out for Special Needs” will run October 11 at Christian Fellowship Church from 6 to 7 p.m. “This event is similar to National Night Out that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy