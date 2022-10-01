ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

99.5 WKDQ

Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem

We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Hufnagel runs into record books

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

New Indoor Baseball Training Facility Coming to Evansville’s North Side

Evansville residents are passionate about baseball. Most of us who played at some point in our lives more than likely started as soon as we were old enough to join a city league or our grade school team. When I played in grade school, many, many, many years ago, the only time I practiced was at practice. Over the last several years, the landscape has changed a bit. The competition has improved tremendously thanks to many players working on their game year-round by playing on travel teams in the off-season, and working at training facilities to hone their skills. Those players will soon have a new option for taking their game to the next level when a brand new baseball and softball training facility opens on Evansville's north side next year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Autism Evansville plans ‘Night Out for Special Needs’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Autism Evansville says multiple agencies are going to be in attendance during one of their annual events for its second year in a row. “Night Out for Special Needs” will run October 11 at Christian Fellowship Church from 6 to 7 p.m. “This event is similar to National Night Out that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $200K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
HENDERSON, KY
extrainningsoftball.com

I Committed: 2024 Outfielder Taylor Troutman on Playing in the SEC… “I Decided to Work for It & Now I’m Accomplishing It!”

On March 9th of this year, Extra Inning Softball did a spotlight in our The Last Inning series on then-sophomore Taylor Troutman, the 5-foot-11 power-hitting outfielder from Kentucky. In that article, we learned that she has some fun nicknames derived from her last name including “Trout” and “Troutfish,” and well...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing. Dispatch says the call came in as a medic assist around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night. Rescue efforts are underway in Florida and North Carolina, but the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to grow. Authorities say at least 87 people...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Native John Mellencamp Returns to Evansville and Here’s How to Win Tickets

To most folks, he is known as John Mellencamp, or you might be old enough to remember him as Johnny Cougar, John Cougar Mellencamp, or even just JCM. Regardless of the name he goes by, he is one of Indiana's favorite sons and one of the most successful Hoosier celebrities. The Seymour, IN native, recently announced dates for his much-anticipated "Live and in Person 2923" tour. The announcement was especially exciting because it was made during the opening of the permanent John Mellencamp exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Check Out These Maps of Evansville Area Homes Decorated For Halloween

Many homes in the Evansville area have elaborate Halloween decorations for you to enjoy, and there's a map that will show you exactly where they are. Happy October! It's officially Halloween season, and many in the area couldn't be more excited. For some people, Halloween is like Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. My girlfriend is one of those people too. Our house is decorated for Halloween inside and out. We have a giant 10-foot-tall skeleton, among other things, in our yard that people stop and take photos of...and she still plans on adding more to our decor. There are folks like Jody and my girlfriend all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and unforgettable. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor Winnecke to host six Access to Service Fairs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six Access to Service Fair events throughout the upcoming winter season. A news release says participants will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) customer service representatives about their accounts. Representatives from local assistance agencies and township trustee […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

