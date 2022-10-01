ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

Hufnagel runs into record books

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem

We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
New Indoor Baseball Training Facility Coming to Evansville’s North Side

Evansville residents are passionate about baseball. Most of us who played at some point in our lives more than likely started as soon as we were old enough to join a city league or our grade school team. When I played in grade school, many, many, many years ago, the only time I practiced was at practice. Over the last several years, the landscape has changed a bit. The competition has improved tremendously thanks to many players working on their game year-round by playing on travel teams in the off-season, and working at training facilities to hone their skills. Those players will soon have a new option for taking their game to the next level when a brand new baseball and softball training facility opens on Evansville's north side next year.
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $200K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
Accident Near Roundabout in Washington

An accident occurred on E National Highway between Park RD and the Roundabout in Washington at approximately 6:30 pm on Saturday. The grass was reported to be on fire and it knocked the power out for many people in the area. Line crews were called to the scene, as well...
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
Lisa Fae Brown

Lisa Fae Brown 58, of Vincennes, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Lisa was born on May 26, 1964 in Vincennes to the late William Edgar Ravellette and Audrey Imogene Helderman Ravellette. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family. Those left to mourn the loss of Lisa are; a...
Autism Evansville plans ‘Night Out for Special Needs’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Autism Evansville says multiple agencies are going to be in attendance during one of their annual events for its second year in a row. “Night Out for Special Needs” will run October 11 at Christian Fellowship Church from 6 to 7 p.m. “This event is similar to National Night Out that […]
Indiana Native John Mellencamp Returns to Evansville and Here’s How to Win Tickets

To most folks, he is known as John Mellencamp, or you might be old enough to remember him as Johnny Cougar, John Cougar Mellencamp, or even just JCM. Regardless of the name he goes by, he is one of Indiana's favorite sons and one of the most successful Hoosier celebrities. The Seymour, IN native, recently announced dates for his much-anticipated "Live and in Person 2923" tour. The announcement was especially exciting because it was made during the opening of the permanent John Mellencamp exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
