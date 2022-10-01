Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lafourchegazette.com
South Lafourche releases 2023 baseball schedule
-- SOUTH LAFOURCHE 2023 BASEBALL SCHEDULE. February 11 - Scrimmage (vs. Morgan City/Patterson) - Away. February 18 - Jamboree (vs Central Catholic) - Away.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: West Thibodaux runs past Sixth Ward
West Thibodaux had their way with Sixth Ward on Tuesday night, scoring a 40-8 victory in a matchup of schools which both feed Thibodaux High School. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: LCO outlasts Lockport in parish win
LCO rushed past Lockport 26-6 on Tuesday, getting touchdowns from Isaiah Kidd, Kentrell Shepard and Carter Cantrelle to secure the win. See photos of the game online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. When not working, Casey is likely playing video games, watching sports or spending time with friends.
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lafourchegazette.com
South Lafourche Biddy Basketball asking for community help to locate coaches for upcoming season
South Lafourche Biddy Basketball needs coaches to get its 2022 season off and rolling. The local youth basketball organization announced today that it is ready to host its drafts for the upcoming season, but cannot yet do so because they are 8 coaches short. Coaching in the organization requires roughly...
houmatimes.com
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opening Early in Houma for Football in London
To have a true walk-on mentality means being ready to go wherever and whenever — even if it means bright and early on a Sunday morning at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux®. When the New Orleans Saints kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 2 in London, the award-winning restaurant will be ready to serve guests and show the game, sound on, on its more than 70 screens. With Mimosas and Mad Marys ready to flow, and unbeatable scratch-made “brunch” items like the Hangover Burger, Voodoo Shrimp, and Grits and Beignets fueling the fandom, Walk-On’s is the place to be for the first of the NFL’s annual slate of games in Europe.
Thibodaux man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron checks in on former assistant who was promoted amid coaching change
Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways at the end of the 2021 season, just 2 years removed from the Tigers’ historic national championship run led by Joe Burrow. That said, LSU’s declining on-the-field performance forced AD Scott Woodward into making a move and ultimately hiring Brian Kelly. Orgeron...
lafourchegazette.com
Construction of Phase 2 of the Elevated LA 1 Highway Begins in Golden Meadow
Contractor James Construction is in the assembly phase of construction for Phase 2 of the LA 1 Improvement Project, with workers assembling the three large cranes that will be used to build the 8.3-mile elevated highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville. The entire construction project is now 10 percent complete.
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish High School football coach arrested, accused of molestation
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Terrebonne High School football coach has been arrested and accused of molesting a child. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, Bobby Stephon Sewire, 24, of Gray, was arrested and faces two counts of molestation of a juvenile. According to the sheriff, on Sept....
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/26 to 10/2
CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. BROWN, FABIAN 34 226 BLACKWELL LN, BELLE ROSE, LA 70341. FLETCHER, CAMERON 24 3200 ANN DRIVE, VACHERIE, LA 70090. HARRIS, DAQUON 31 2438 CHURCH ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:95.5 – POSSESSION OF FIREARM ON PREMISES OF ALC.BEV.OUTLET (MISD) LUKE, IVORY SR 32...
LSU ranks No. 25 in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the latest released AP Top 25 poll. The new poll was released one day after the LSU football team came out ahead of Auburn with a 21-17 victory. LSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 things I liked, 3 things I didn’t like about LSU’s win
LSU beat Auburn on Saturday night. It fell behind 17 points. On the road. In the SEC. It was outgained by 168 yards. It had 85 net passing yards. Jayden Daniels left the game early in the 4th quarter after suffering a knee injury that head coach Brian Kelly said wasn’t serious.
lafourchegazette.com
Larose library to extend hours, open on Fridays and Saturdays
The Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street, will offer additional evening hours and be open on Fridays and Saturdays to provide increased access to library services for residents in southern Lafourche. With the South Lafourche Branch still temporarily closed, and the Golden Meadow Branch demolished, due to extensive storm...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Parish Public Library announce October events
The Lafourche Parish Public Library is bringing Animal Tales back to South Lafourche. Get ready for a wild educational and engaging encounter with a variety of animals from across the globe at 10:30 a.m. on October 11 at the Cut Off Youth Center. Meet arachnids, insects, and snakes, and find out how undesirable critters serve an extremely important purpose to the environment.
Poor officiating affects another Saints game
Another Saints game, Another questionable call. This is really starting to sound like a broken record. In the 4th quarter of yesterday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, safety Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a 3rd down stop by the Saints defense. Due to the penalty, the Vikings were given a 1st down and their drive continued. The problem is Mathieu did not put his hands in Jefferson's face, he just jammed him in the shoulder. After the game, Mathieu was asked about the call and said, “I don’t think I touched him in the face. I know I didn’t.”
Police: Louisiana man died jumping from Mississippi bridge during chase
A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said.
1 Killed and 1 Seriously Injured In A Hit And Run Crash In Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a hit and run crash was reported in Jefferson Parish on Sunday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0