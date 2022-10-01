ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Jackson Free Press

EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music

Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Singing River hospital is not on the brink of financial collapse. So why is it seeking a buyer?

Editor’s note: This story was reported and published in a collaboration between Mississippi Today and the Sun Herald. Isabelle Taft reported for Mississippi Today and Gautama Mehta reported for the Sun Herald. JACKSON COUNTY – Unlike other Mississippi hospitals, Singing River Health System is not facing an immediate financial crisis – and that’s exactly why […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor. Of course, this is just the beginning of a...
LONG BEACH, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Author to Appear at Pass Christian Books

Author E.M. Tran will appear at Pass Christian Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse on Thursday, October 13th form 5:00 – 6:00 PM to sign her novel, Daughters of the New Year. Books will be available for purchase on site. Tran is a Vietnamese American writer from New Orleans, Louisiana. Her stories,...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Cruisin’ the Coast is back in South Mississippi

America’s Largest Block Party is back in South Mississippi. Cruisers from all over are here this week to enjoy gorgeous antique cars and classic hot rods. This morning, there were lines of people waiting to get registered for Cruisin’ events. Guests were set up with lawn chairs, enjoying...
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA
WKRG News 5

World’s largest wood pellet plant opens in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The world’s largest wood pellet plant is nearly fully operational in Lucedale, Mississippi. The plant is owned by Enviva Biomass, based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has hired 90 full-time employees to support plant operations in Lucedale. The $140 million construction project supported about 400 cumulative jobs after the October 2019 […]
LUCEDALE, MS
wxxv25.com

Cristy Lee meets fans at Cruisin’ the Coast

Today in Gulfport, Cruisers had a chance to snag a picture and autograph from Cristy Lee who is best known for being one-third of Motor Trend’s ‘All Girls Garage Show’ as well as a star on ‘Garage Squad.’. This makes Lee’s 7th guest appearance at Cruisin’...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WTOK-TV

First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Falgout announces retirement as museum director

Lonnie Falgout, the long-time volunteer executive director of the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum, has announced his retirement from day-to-day museum operations. “From his personal friendship with Ms. Alice to his determination to achieve local, state and federal recognition of Bay St. Louis’ only museum, to obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in community grants for Hancock County and beyond, plus his live for the Depot area, is only a brief vision of his devotion to this museum,” according to a press release issued by the Alice Latimer Moseley Museum Foundation.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

