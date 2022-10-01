Read full article on original website
Jackson Free Press
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
Singing River hospital is not on the brink of financial collapse. So why is it seeking a buyer?
Editor’s note: This story was reported and published in a collaboration between Mississippi Today and the Sun Herald. Isabelle Taft reported for Mississippi Today and Gautama Mehta reported for the Sun Herald. JACKSON COUNTY – Unlike other Mississippi hospitals, Singing River Health System is not facing an immediate financial crisis – and that’s exactly why […]
Airport, marina work planned on Mississippi Gulf Coast with oil spill money
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Over $11 million in federal allocations are coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to fund infrastructure improvements. The funding comes from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act), passed by Congress in 2012. $372 million is available to Mississippi for […]
WLOX
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor. Of course, this is just the beginning of a...
WLOX
Long Beach Alderman At Large Donald Frazer is excited to see so many Cruisin' visitors
The parade is rolling out right now to the Harbor where Dave Elliott is enjoying the party. Other projects to improve the visitor experience within the campground will continue over the next few weeks. Free autocross rides at Coast Coliseum. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. If you missed the fun...
thegazebogazette.com
Author to Appear at Pass Christian Books
Author E.M. Tran will appear at Pass Christian Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse on Thursday, October 13th form 5:00 – 6:00 PM to sign her novel, Daughters of the New Year. Books will be available for purchase on site. Tran is a Vietnamese American writer from New Orleans, Louisiana. Her stories,...
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast is back in South Mississippi
America’s Largest Block Party is back in South Mississippi. Cruisers from all over are here this week to enjoy gorgeous antique cars and classic hot rods. This morning, there were lines of people waiting to get registered for Cruisin’ events. Guests were set up with lawn chairs, enjoying...
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
World’s largest wood pellet plant opens in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The world’s largest wood pellet plant is nearly fully operational in Lucedale, Mississippi. The plant is owned by Enviva Biomass, based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has hired 90 full-time employees to support plant operations in Lucedale. The $140 million construction project supported about 400 cumulative jobs after the October 2019 […]
wxxv25.com
Cristy Lee meets fans at Cruisin’ the Coast
Today in Gulfport, Cruisers had a chance to snag a picture and autograph from Cristy Lee who is best known for being one-third of Motor Trend’s ‘All Girls Garage Show’ as well as a star on ‘Garage Squad.’. This makes Lee’s 7th guest appearance at Cruisin’...
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
WLOX
LIVE: Hugh Keaton takes off in classic for Cruisin' The Coast Long Beach Parade
If you missed the fun today, you can still catch it tomorrow and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm. Other projects to improve the visitor experience within the campground will continue over the next few weeks. Long Beach Alderman At Large Donald Frazer is excited to see so many Cruisin' visitors.
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
Relaxed Dashchund-mix is looking for her perfect home
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Dachshund-Mix named Pepperoni.
Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast gets the green flag | Hundreds of cars gather at Hardy Court Shopping Center
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks from across the country came to the Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport to enjoy the thrill of Cruisin’ the Coast. That includes Charlotte and David Foster. “We’re from Heber Springs, Arkansas. My wife has never been down here, so we’ve come down here...
WTOK-TV
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
WAFB.com
‘I made a mistake’ - Medical examiner changes homicide finding, but convicted woman still behind bars
BILOXI, Mississippi (InvestigateTV) – For decades, Tasha Mercedes Shelby had been proclaiming her innocence in the death of her 2-year-old stepson before someone finally believed her: the doctor whose own testimony sent the young woman to prison for life. “I made a mistake,” former Mississippi state medical examiner Dr....
Sea Coast Echo
Falgout announces retirement as museum director
Lonnie Falgout, the long-time volunteer executive director of the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum, has announced his retirement from day-to-day museum operations. “From his personal friendship with Ms. Alice to his determination to achieve local, state and federal recognition of Bay St. Louis’ only museum, to obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in community grants for Hancock County and beyond, plus his live for the Depot area, is only a brief vision of his devotion to this museum,” according to a press release issued by the Alice Latimer Moseley Museum Foundation.
