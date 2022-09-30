Read full article on original website
Colorado gas prices down slightly as many states see price surges
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s average gas price has dropped 4 cents over the last week while many states have seen surges. The state’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.69 as of Tuesday, which is down from $3.73 a week ago, according to AAA. The national average is $3.80, up almost 7 cents over the last week.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Washington state, King County officials tout election security ahead of midterms
(The Center Square) – With the general election a little more than a month away, Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Elections Director Julie Wise assured the public that the state's election system is secure and tried to dispel "disinformation" and "misinformation" about elections. Both...
Georgia's Kemp signs another extension of the state's gas tax moratorium
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s collection of taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. The governor also extended the supply chain state of emergency. Both orders will be effective through Nov. 11, shortly after the election. Kemp, a Republican,...
Missouri legislators approve $40 million agriculture bill
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday received the second and final bill he requested when calling a special legislative session in August. House Bill 3, providing $40 million in agriculture tax credits, passed 26-3 on Tuesday in the Senate. Last week, the House approved Senate Bill 3, giving approximately $1 billion back to taxpayers. It reduced the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%, possibly reaching 4.5% if tax revenues increase.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Calls for Tax on ‘Windfall Profits’ on Oil Companies After Abandoning Gas Tax Pause
“Crude oil prices are dropping, but oil and gas companies are still raising prices on California consumers,” California Gov. Newsom said, announcing a new “windfall profits tax” on oil companies. “These price hikes cannot be attributed solely to refinery maintenance issues, hurricane disruptions, or even state taxes,” Newsom said.
Murkowski seeking input on Alaska waterfront project
(The Center Square) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is asking for the public's input on a proposed waterfront improvement project. About 83% of residents live near Alaska's 66,000 miles of coastline, Murkowski said. She wants to create a plan that addresses issues with tourism, fisheries, and mariculture, according to a news release.
Money from Washington AG’s $518M opioid settlement to begin flowing Dec. 1
(The Center Square) – Washington state will begin receiving payments later this year on a $518 million settlement with three legal opioid distributors, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday morning. More than $476 million from the settlement must be used to fight the opioid epidemic. One hundred twenty-five...
State auditor critiques Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity
(The Center Square) – The Arizona Auditor General's Office feels as though the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity Office could be run more efficiently. Arizona Auditor General Linda Perry compiled a performance audit and sunset review of the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity and released it to the public last week. In it, the office outlines key recommendations for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and both sides agree that these changes should be made.
Pennsylvania governor vetoes bill to limit parole for violent offenders
(The Center Square) – Over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill approved by the General Assembly that would prohibit premature release of a prisoner that has committed a violent offense while imprisoned. The bill, known as “Markie’s law” and sponsored by Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Ellwood City,...
Newsom's office says his vetoes saved 'billions in taxpayer dollars'
(The Center Square) – California got a flurry of new laws last week after Gov. Gavin Newsom inked his signature on hundreds of measures by Friday’s deadline. The governor also vetoed more than 150 bills in a move that his office claimed saved the state “billions in taxpayer dollars.”
Reporting, staff turnover contribute to Pennsylvania audit troubles
(The Center Square) – Recent audits show that poor accounting practices can cause Pennsylvania townships to lose out on thousands of dollars, either in interest from a pension fund or from state aid. A September audit of Dunkard Township in Greene County, for example, found that administrative mistakes caused...
New program would give Californians hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0.In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
North Dakota still owes millions from defending Dakota Access pipeline five years ago
(The Center Square) - North Dakota officials still owe millions in loans taken out by the state to police the 233-day protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline that ended five years ago. A long list of agencies worked together as more than 5,000 protestors camped out on federal lands near...
Audit reveals Illinois failed to monitor criminal activity in group homes
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for more accountability of Illinois group homes for those with developmental disabilities. They are called CILAs, which stands for Community Integrated Living Arrangement. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said a recent audit shows the Illinois Department of Human Services is failing to monitor criminal activity in group homes, and some residents are not being cared for properly.
North Carolina businesses will receive $300M grants for COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) — More than 3,900 North Carolina businesses will receive checks in the coming days as part of the second phase of the state's Business Recovery Grant Program. The North Carolina Department of Revenue mailed the checks on Thursday to help businesses recover losses tied to Gov....
NBC San Diego
How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?
California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
Georgia taxpayers own 11.5% of the state's railroad infrastructure, will spend money for upgrades
(The Center Square) — Georgia famously built the Western & Atlantic Railroad between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tennessee, more than 170 years ago, but today the state's railroad holdings have grown to include several shortline railroads. Georgia's rail network has 4,684 miles of track, which in 2021 was the seventh...
Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force meets for the first time
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force met for the first time virtually on Tuesday to address crime throughout the state. State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, co-chairs the task force with state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria. The task force includes Illinois police officials and Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority members.
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
