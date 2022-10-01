Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
14news.com
14 News at the Fall Festival: Live coverage Day 2
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In our 4 p.m. newscast, Breann Boswell spoke with the Nut Club president on how the festival is going so far. We also spoke with EPD about Fall Festival safety. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also stopped by to speak with us about one of the biggest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
New booths set up this year at Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are a couple new food options at the festival. Booth 122 specializes in their crab rangoon nachos and street corn. All of their food is made locally by China Bistro. Each sale benefits the non-profit, Young and Established. It’s a group that promotes positive youth...
Take a Really Stunning Helicopter Ride Over Daviess County, Kentucky
You'll soon have a chance to experience an exhilarating flight with breathtaking views of Daviess County. All proceeds will directly help the Moseleyville Fire Department. Here's how to take your ride of a lifetime. I was blessed to see Owensboro from a Huey helicopter on various occasions and it was...
14news.com
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $200K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
14news.com
Booths offer heathy options at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is widely known for its unique fried foods and creative carnival treats. Some festival visitors are looking for options that better suit dietary restrictions and allergies and fortunately, they won’t miss out on the fall festival food fun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Lighthouse Judging Contest winners compete for spot in Fall Festival parade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first night of Fall Festival is in the books, as well as one of several events including the Lighthouse Judging Contest. Children and their families crafted and designed their own unique lighthouse replicas to be judged by the West Side Nut Club. Judges will decide...
14news.com
Fall Festival holds first Special Kids Day since 2019
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall Festival day two kicked things off with Special Kids Day. Special Kids Day is in partnership with the EVSC. It’s a day when students with special needs are able to enjoy the Fall Festival all to themselves. This year officials were anticipating to have...
Experience Evansville’s Fall Festival Without Leaving Your Home or Office
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is in full swing and the week looks to be absolutely gorgeous for a visit to Franklin Street, but if braving the crowds isn't for you, you can still experience the annual event - minus the smells and tastes. Franklin Street. With...
14news.com
A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State locals know the fall festival brings hundreds of food items. One fan favorite is the original pulled pork parfait from the booth ran by the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville. They use two tons of pork from Hawg N Sauce Barbecue, plus mashed potatoes, corn,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
14news.com
LST 325 heading back to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 is head back to its dock in downtown Evansville soon. The historic ship has been out on its annual tour. Last week, the it was docked on the Ohio River in Cincinnati, Ohio. Now, it’s making its way home from there. The...
14news.com
101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival underway on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival kicked off Monday. One of the hundreds of food items on this year’s fall fest menu is made with the popular soda, Ski. Randy Moore spoke with the group behind west side Ski cheesecake. Randy also...
14news.com
EPD makes final safety preparations ahead of 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is working on its final preparations before the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Police say they start preparations months in advance, such as which officers will be working the festival and where they will be stationed. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says...
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
14news.com
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch visits Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lt. Gov. Crouch alongside City of Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and a couple Easterseals officials joined in a roundtable conversation with Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare to discuss the new developmental clinic. Lt. Gov. Crouch and the other officials toured the facility Tuesday morning. “It makes me awfully...
14news.com
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
14news.com
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
Comments / 2