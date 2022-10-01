ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi welcomes first baby with husband Josh Wolfe one day before her 35th birthday: 'Our little miracle'

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi announced a new addition to her family on Friday.

Grimaldi, 35, took to Instagram to share happy news that she welcomed her first baby - a son - with husband Josh Wolfe, just one day before her own 35th birthday.

'Nothing will beat my 35th birthday!,' she wrote in the caption, adding: 'Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy’s birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ym30P_0iHgjRcW00
New parents! The Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi, 35, shared that she welcomed her first baby - a son - with husband Josh Wolfe, just one day before her own 35th birthday

'Mommy & Daddy LOVE you SO SO much!!! Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all - being YOUR parents!'

The star shared a lovely family snap that featured the trio at the hospital wearing colorful birthday hats, with Josh giving her a kiss on the forehead as she held their little one in her arms.

She also shared another snap of the proud new dad holding flowers and a gift as well as a maternity pillow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoPJE_0iHgjRcW00
Proud dad: She also shared another snap of the proud new dad holding flowers and a gift as well as a maternity pillow

The reality TV star announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April, with a collection of black-and-white maternity photos.

The couple wed in August of last year in an intimate ceremony at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel in Canada.

They got engaged in 2020. Grimaldi took to her Instagram to share the happy news in a spread of photos from the night engagement that she told People Magazine was 'an intimate, beautiful moment that was candle-lit.'

'It was absolutely beautiful!' Vanessa gushed of the moment Josh popped the question atop the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City, Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1yDW_0iHgjRcW00
Happily married: The couple wed in August of last year in an intimate ceremony at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel in Canada 

'I knew we were going to get engaged eventually, but I had no idea it was going to happen when it did," she continued.

'Josh is the first person I am with where I am at complete ease and where I never second-guessed his love for me. I’ve been ready to say YES! I am the luckiest woman!'

Her enthusiasm extended to her Instagram post, where she captioned a gallery of pictures showing Wolfe on one knee and the couple embracing with, 'August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!

'@jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#engaged' she concluded happily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRIuQ_0iHgjRcW00
Love by candlelight: The Bachelor season 21 winner got engaged to her Canadian beau in August of 2020; seen on Instagram

In 2017, Vanessa was the recipient of Nick Viall's final rose on The Bachelor, and the pair got engaged on the finale.

However, they parted ways only five months later. 'We just realized we were different people fighting to keep a relationship when ultimately we just weren’t the best fit for each other,' she told People at the time.

Happily, though, it seems Nick has nothing but well wishes for his ex and her new fiance.

'Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news,' Viall, 39, wrote in response to Grimaldi’s Instagram post about her engagement. 'Congrats to you two! Lucky guy. ❤️'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5S1x_0iHgjRcW00
Romantic: 'It was absolutely beautiful!' Vanessa gushed of the moment Josh popped the question atop the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City, Canada 

The exes recently followed each other again on Instagram soon after Nick announced an upcoming episode of his podcast, which sees the pair reuniting for a conversation.

'Who knew my person was living in the same city as me all these years!' she added.

Ever the gentleman, Wolfe actually helped design Grimaldi's beautiful 1-carat diamond and 18K yellow gold engagement ring, with the help of local Montreal jeweler Teresa and Sons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLkLk_0iHgjRcW00
In 2017: Vanessa was the recipient of Nick Viall's final rose on The Bachelor, and the pair got engaged on the finale

'I knew Vanessa was the one after the first Sunday lunch I had with her family in Saint Leonard,' he exclaimed. 'It was then that I realized just how important family was to her, as it is to me. I felt so welcomed, and just grateful at the idea that they may one day become my extended family. I felt like I was at home.

'Also, the first time she made me her pasta sauce. It’s something else!' he added giddily.

The couple, who enjoyed their first date in New York City, have been dating for a year and a half.

By way of an engagement party, the fiances will celebrate with a small group at their favorite Lebanese restaurant, Garage Beirut, in Montreal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HJ2f_0iHgjRcW00
However: They parted ways only five months after the finale aired

