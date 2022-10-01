Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
‘We have the power’: Fetterman zeroes in on Philadelphia with Senate race on the line
If Democratic nominee John Fetterman is going to become the next senator from Pennsylvania, he needs to wallop Republican Mehmet Oz in the Commonwealth’s largest and most diverse city, Philadelphia. That’s no secret. Fetterman has multiple paths to victory in November, but they all hinge on at least...
KEYT
GOP moves to contain Herschel Walker’s latest scandal: ‘We’re going to need a few days to assess’
Herschel Walker and his campaign are scrambling to contain the fallout from a new report alleging that the hardline anti-abortion candidate paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Republican groups are publicly vowing to spend huge money to help Walker overcome the late controversy. But Republicans are...
KEYT
Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned
Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
Trump’s direct handling of records could strengthen DOJ case
The revelation that Donald Trump himself reportedly packed the initial 15 boxes returned to the National Archives that ignited a criminal Justice Department probe could strengthen the government’s case should it choose to prosecute the former president, legal experts said Tuesday. The detail was included in Monday reporting from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Herschel Walker denies in ‘strongest possible terms’ report he paid for abortion
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s Senate race, on Monday said a report that he paid for an abortion more than a decade ago was a “flat-out lie” and a “repugnant hatchet job.”. Walker’s denial came shortly after the Daily Beast reported he had paid...
KEYT
Fact check: Attack ad dishonestly edits 2017 comments from Utah candidate Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin’s campaign says a new television attack ad egregiously distorts comments McMullin made on CNN in 2017. McMullin’s campaign is correct. The deceptive ad is from Club for Growth Action, a conservative super PAC that is supporting Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in his re-election campaign. McMullin is Lee’s top opponent; the Utah Democratic Party decided to endorse McMullin, a former Republican and former CIA officer who is running as an independent, instead of nominating its own candidate.
KEYT
Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging ties between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an analyst’s upcoming trial. Igor Danchenko is scheduled for trial next week in Alexandria on charges of lying to the FBI. Special Counsel John Durham says Danchenko was a primary source of information for the Trump dossier. The judge ruled Tuesday it would be prejudicial to delve into the most salacious accusation in the dossier _ that Trump engaged in sexual activity with prostitutes at a Moscow hotel. Trump had called the dossier fake news and evidence of a political witch hunt against him.
Republicans see crime as issue that could win them the Senate
Republicans in an increasing number of crucial Senate battleground states are keying in on the issue of crime, bombarding voters with the message that electing Democrats would increase lawlessness. In Pennsylvania, Republicans are seizing on high-profile incidents in the Philadelphia area, including the recent ransacking of a Wawa store and...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
Biden to tour Ian damage in Florida with DeSantis feud on hold for now
President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Wednesday to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the combative Republican leader posed to potentially challenge the Democrat for the presidency in 2024. For the time being, Biden...
KEYT
Lawyer: Trump ‘eager’ for deposition in rape accuser case
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump says her client is “ready and eager” to sit for a deposition in the defamation case of a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, but she’s nevertheless asking that it be postponed. Attorney Alina Habba wrote to a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to ask that the Oct. 19 deposition of Trump in the case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll be postponed because an appeals court still must decide if he will remain a defendant. The Justice Department says the United States should be the defendant because Trump’s comments occurred while he was president.
KEYT
Biden says he’s not going to ‘sit by’ and let Republicans enact ‘extreme policies’ on reproductive rights
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration is not going to “sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies” when it comes to reproductive health care, announcing new steps to enhance abortion protections as he marked 100 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
KEYT
Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race
ATLANTA (AP) — In Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each sought to cast the other as an abortion extremist. At the same time, they deflect questions about the details of their own positions on the issue. The sidestepping reflects the sensitivity of abortion politics in a post-Roe v. Wade America, where the procedure is open to regulation by state governments and, potentially, by Congress. But Walker’s strategy may not work much longer after The Daily Beast reported Monday that he paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion — a blatant contradiction of his claims that there’s “no excuse” for a procedure he characterizes as “killing.” Walker called the report a lie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wednesday's letters: Remember 'no' vote on aid, expect rate increase, sing while you work
At polls, recall GOP vote against storm aid In case you were on the fence as to whom to vote for in the midterm election, I would offer the following fact: No Florida Republican in either the U.S. House or Senate voted to extend additional funds to FEMA to aid victims of the prodigious damage...
KEYT
How the Supreme Court’s liberal justices sought to shape voting-rights arguments
The Supreme Court’s three liberal justices — Latina, White and Black women — sought during voting-rights arguments Tuesday to wrench the narrative of a colorblind America from the conservatives who currently dominate the bench. Led by Chief Justice John Roberts, justices on the right have rejected policies...
KEYT
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start...
KEYT
Supreme Court hears challenge to key section of the Voting Rights Act in redistricting case
Supreme Court justices wrestled with a key provision of the Voting Rights Act for almost two hours on Tuesday in a case that could make it more difficult for minority voters to challenge alleged gerrymandering and continue the deconstruction of the historic law. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned Russia’s ambassador to inform him of the decision. The dispute is the latest example of worsening ties between the two countries following Japan’s imposition of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and said Japan plans to impose more sanctions against Moscow.
KEYT
Louisiana US House challenger’s ad shows her giving birth
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race has released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling’s ad shows her traveling in September from her family farm in St. Tammany parish to the hospital, where she grips the side of a bed while in labor. In a voiceover, Darling highlights her concerns about climate change, Louisiana underperforming in education and the state’s abortion ban. While Darling’s ad garnered more than 1 million views and nearly 6,000 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon, she faces an uphill battle for a seat Republicans have held since 1977.
Lobbying world
Will Dunham joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a policy director. Dunham most recently served as deputy chief of staff for policy to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Dunham previously was executive director of the Republican Study Committee. Stephanie Barna joined Covington & Burling’s public policy practice as of...
KEYT
Garland is asked to probe threats to children’s hospitals
BOSTON (AP) — Three major medical associations are asking the U.S. attorney general to investigate and prosecute people who are threatening violence against children’s hospitals and physicians that provide gender-affirming health care. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Children’s Hospital Association wrote Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. Their demands come amid a spate of threats against doctors and institutions that provide medical care for transgender kids that can include hormones or surgery for older teens. Children’s hospitals nationwide have substantially increased security. Garland did not immediately respond publicly. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Comments / 0