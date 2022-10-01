ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KEYT

Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned

Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
POTUS
The Hill

Trump’s direct handling of records could strengthen DOJ case

The revelation that Donald Trump himself reportedly packed the initial 15 boxes returned to the National Archives that ignited a criminal Justice Department probe could strengthen the government’s case should it choose to prosecute the former president, legal experts said Tuesday. The detail was included in Monday reporting from...
POTUS
KEYT

Fact check: Attack ad dishonestly edits 2017 comments from Utah candidate Evan McMullin

Evan McMullin’s campaign says a new television attack ad egregiously distorts comments McMullin made on CNN in 2017. McMullin’s campaign is correct. The deceptive ad is from Club for Growth Action, a conservative super PAC that is supporting Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in his re-election campaign. McMullin is Lee’s top opponent; the Utah Democratic Party decided to endorse McMullin, a former Republican and former CIA officer who is running as an independent, instead of nominating its own candidate.
UTAH STATE
KEYT

Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging ties between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an analyst’s upcoming trial. Igor Danchenko is scheduled for trial next week in Alexandria on charges of lying to the FBI. Special Counsel John Durham says Danchenko was a primary source of information for the Trump dossier. The judge ruled Tuesday it would be prejudicial to delve into the most salacious accusation in the dossier _ that Trump engaged in sexual activity with prostitutes at a Moscow hotel. Trump had called the dossier fake news and evidence of a political witch hunt against him.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Hill

Republicans see crime as issue that could win them the Senate

Republicans in an increasing number of crucial Senate battleground states are keying in on the issue of crime, bombarding voters with the message that electing Democrats would increase lawlessness. In Pennsylvania, Republicans are seizing on high-profile incidents in the Philadelphia area, including the recent ransacking of a Wawa store and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KEYT

Biden to tour Ian damage in Florida with DeSantis feud on hold for now

President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Wednesday to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the combative Republican leader posed to potentially challenge the Democrat for the presidency in 2024. For the time being, Biden...
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Lawyer: Trump ‘eager’ for deposition in rape accuser case

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump says her client is “ready and eager” to sit for a deposition in the defamation case of a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, but she’s nevertheless asking that it be postponed. Attorney Alina Habba wrote to a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to ask that the Oct. 19 deposition of Trump in the case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll be postponed because an appeals court still must decide if he will remain a defendant. The Justice Department says the United States should be the defendant because Trump’s comments occurred while he was president.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race

ATLANTA (AP) — In Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each sought to cast the other as an abortion extremist. At the same time, they deflect questions about the details of their own positions on the issue. The sidestepping reflects the sensitivity of abortion politics in a post-Roe v. Wade America, where the procedure is open to regulation by state governments and, potentially, by Congress. But Walker’s strategy may not work much longer after The Daily Beast reported Monday that he paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion — a blatant contradiction of his claims that there’s “no excuse” for a procedure he characterizes as “killing.” Walker called the report a lie.
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned Russia’s ambassador to inform him of the decision. The dispute is the latest example of worsening ties between the two countries following Japan’s imposition of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and said Japan plans to impose more sanctions against Moscow.
WORLD
KEYT

Louisiana US House challenger’s ad shows her giving birth

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race has released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling’s ad shows her traveling in September from her family farm in St. Tammany parish to the hospital, where she grips the side of a bed while in labor. In a voiceover, Darling highlights her concerns about climate change, Louisiana underperforming in education and the state’s abortion ban. While Darling’s ad garnered more than 1 million views and nearly 6,000 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon, she faces an uphill battle for a seat Republicans have held since 1977.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Lobbying world

Will Dunham joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a policy director. Dunham most recently served as deputy chief of staff for policy to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Dunham previously was executive director of the Republican Study Committee. Stephanie Barna joined Covington & Burling’s public policy practice as of...
SCIENCE
KEYT

Garland is asked to probe threats to children’s hospitals

BOSTON (AP) — Three major medical associations are asking the U.S. attorney general to investigate and prosecute people who are threatening violence against children’s hospitals and physicians that provide gender-affirming health care. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Children’s Hospital Association wrote Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. Their demands come amid a spate of threats against doctors and institutions that provide medical care for transgender kids that can include hormones or surgery for older teens. Children’s hospitals nationwide have substantially increased security. Garland did not immediately respond publicly. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
HEALTH SERVICES

