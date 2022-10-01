GAMBIER — Gambier council passed an ordinance indefinitely extending the village's mask mandate at Monday's meeting, with one dissenting vote among council members. The ordinance mandates "that facial coverings be worn by any person in indoor places of public accommodation and public settings within the Village of Gambier promotes healthy, safety, and efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, depending on community level, may be necessary to protect public health and safety and is needed for the continuity of social and commercial life while enabling the continuation of essential services, businesses and travel within the Village of Gambier."

GAMBIER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO