Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pages
Three-peat: Wooster edges Ashland to claim 3rd straight OCC girls tennis title
MOUNT VERNON -- Wooster sophomore Ava Mathur called herself every name in the book during the first set of Friday's Ohio Cardinal Conference No. 1 singles championship match. Useless. Awful. Horrible.
Knox Pages
East Knox FFA 6th in Ohio Forestry Career Development event
HOWARD -- The East Knox FFA recently competed in the State FFA Forestry Career Development Event held at Hocking College on Sept. 24 where they placed sixth out of a field of teams from across Ohio. Five members of the East Knox FFA competed in this event with the top...
Knox Pages
East Knox FFA 3rd in regional forestry CDE event
HOWARD -- The East Knox FFA recently represented the state of Ohio and competed in the Eastern Regional National FFA Forestry Career Development Event held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts on Sept. 15-17. Senior Hailey Frazee, junior Colvin Guthrie, and sophomores Hayden Baker and Dylan Springer placed third out of a field of FFA teams representing the 18 states in the Eastern Region of the United States. Hayden Baker was the seventh place individual in the event.
Knox Pages
Ghost Brothers: Ohio State Reformatory's paranormal past featured on discovery+ series
MANSFIELD — The haunted past of The Ohio State Reformatory is about to hit TV screens across the country. The second season of GHOST BROTHERS: LIGHTS OUT kicks off on Oct. 7 with an episode focused on the Ohio State Reformatory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Pages
Carroll Roberts
Carroll Roberts, 81, of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday morning, October 2, 2022 at Knox Community Hospital. He was born on November 15, 1940 in Mount Vernon to the late John K. and Ada Mae (Woodford) Roberts. The family will have a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October...
Knox Pages
Violet Jean Brown
Violet Jean Brown, 67, passed away Thursday September 29th 2022 peacefully in her sleep after a long illness. Born May 14th, 1955 in Marion Ohio, from Mansfield Ohio, graduate from Mansfield Senior. Violet was a loving mother, sister and friend. She loved her 2 kids and her cat Misty. To...
Knox Pages
Centerburg council welcomes new VA, discusses HOOT welcome station
CENTERBURG — Village council members welcomed Terri Wise as the new village administrator on Monday. Wise, a Gambier resident and former VA for the Village of Baltimore, begins her duties Oct. 4. Former VA Joe Hardin served as village administrator and utility superintendent. Council passed as an emergency an...
Knox Pages
Polk man killed in Ashland County motorcycle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Polk man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver of the motorcycle, Ethan Michael Stadler, 23, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knox Pages
Gambier passes indefinite mask ordinance for indoor public settings
GAMBIER — Gambier council passed an ordinance indefinitely extending the village's mask mandate at Monday's meeting, with one dissenting vote among council members. The ordinance mandates "that facial coverings be worn by any person in indoor places of public accommodation and public settings within the Village of Gambier promotes healthy, safety, and efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, depending on community level, may be necessary to protect public health and safety and is needed for the continuity of social and commercial life while enabling the continuation of essential services, businesses and travel within the Village of Gambier."
Comments / 0