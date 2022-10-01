Read full article on original website
The Daily Grind closes Troy location after 38 years
The Daily Grind has closed its Troy location, but the Albany spot is staying open. The coffee shop officially closed its doors on September 27.
10/4/22: More Clouds for Wednesday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:. Many of you will never forget .Oct. 3rd/4th 1987-35 years ago today. The biggest Snowstorm EVER for October and so early on the season. A storm blew up south of Long Island and tracked over Boston to Portland ME. It started as rain…cold air got sucked down behind the storm and start changing to snow around midnight. By 3-4am-Blinding snow and some T’storms. Foliage was still on the trees and limbs were snapping everywhere. Widespread power outages….up to 200,000 homes lost power. Power was out up to 5 days. Snowfall was 6.5″ in Albany….with the hills west and east 12-20″+This storm in New England and NY claimed 20 lives and injured 300State of Emergency was declared for Albany, Rensselaer, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, and Montgomery Counties.
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer
Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
Fulton-Montgomery Community College accepts all graduating seniors from Mayfield Central School
Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC) has accepted all 80 graduating seniors from Mayfield Central School. The announcement came Tuesday morning at a surprise assembly.
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
Albany PD Chief & D.A. on gun violence response
Efforts to address gun violence in Albany are continuing after multiple shootings, including two that were fatal, were reported this weekend.
Schenectady PD investigating robberies near Union College
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a series of robberies that took place on or near the Union College campus. The incidents reportedly happened on September 29 and September 30.
Albany man arrested in fatal Central Avenue shooting
An Albany man has been charged after a fatal shooting.
German-themed Oktoberfest on tap in Amsterdam
The Amsterdam community will celebrate its sixth-annual Oktoberfest this Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Bridge Street.
3 arrested, handguns recovered after initial Menacing report
Albany police made multiple arrests while investigating a menacing report. Two handguns were also recovered during the investigation.
Miller’s Backyard BBQ gets permanent spot in Cohoes
Miller's Backyard BBQ is officially getting its own restaurant. The traveling catering business is moving into the former Pig Pit building at 1 Niver Street.
Fire tears through Hudson Falls apartment building
Fire crews from across the North Country battled an overnight blaze in a multi-apartment dwelling near downtown Hudson Falls.
Albany man arrested for alleged Clifton Park grand larceny
An Albany man was arrested for alleged grand larceny on Friday. Clifton Park State Police arrested Aaron Williams, 35, of Albany on a warrant for grand larceny.
Hundreds ride in honor of fallen tow truck driver
Over the weekend, a long procession of vehicles made its way from Wilton north, passing through South Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls. Hundreds of trucks came out for a unified cause - to honor a trucker killed while on the job.
Albany woman arrested, accused of threatening man with knife at Empire State Plaza
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was arrested on Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday afternoon. On September 29, at about 12:17 p.m., troopers responded to a complaint of an altercation at the Madison Avenue entrance to the Empire State Plaza. Police investigation revealed Cruz allegedly aggressively showed a knife during an altercation with a man, as well as also allegedly causing damage to the victim’s car.
Concerns raised of overgrowth at Corinth cemetery
People visiting their deceased loved ones at Corinth Rural Cemetery are frustrated at a lack of maintenance to the grounds. The Town is attributing the long grass and weeds to a transitional period, after members of the board that took care of it resigned over the summer.
Hudson Falls apartment complex demolished after fire
HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A multi-unit apartment building in Hudson Falls is coming down after a devastating fire Monday evening. The blaze, which lasted for several hours, displaced seven families. Demolition began Tuesday afternoon, nearly 20 hours after the structure caught fire, after the building was deemed to be in imminent collapse. Crews remained […]
Hudson Falls man facing charges after overnight blaze
A Hudson Falls man has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment after an investigation into the cause of a multi-unit apartment building fire on Maple Street.
Man arraigned in Albany, accused of smuggling snakes across border
A Queen's man was arraigned in Albany on Tuesday. Calvin Bautista, 36, of Richmond Hill allegedly smuggled three Burmese pythons in his pants into the United States at the Champlain Port of Entry, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Stuyvesant Plaza Fun Fest will feature kid’s favorite characters
Stuyvesant Plaza will be hosting a "Fall Fun Fest" on Saturday, October 15 from noon to 3 p.m. The fest will offer family-friendly fun the whole afternoon, with characters from Royally Radiant available for a meet-and-greet, as well as select shops offering special promotions.
