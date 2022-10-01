ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

10/4/22: More Clouds for Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:. Many of you will never forget .Oct. 3rd/4th 1987-35 years ago today. The biggest Snowstorm EVER for October and so early on the season. A storm blew up south of Long Island and tracked over Boston to Portland ME. It started as rain…cold air got sucked down behind the storm and start changing to snow around midnight. By 3-4am-Blinding snow and some T’storms. Foliage was still on the trees and limbs were snapping everywhere. Widespread power outages….up to 200,000 homes lost power. Power was out up to 5 days. Snowfall was 6.5″ in Albany….with the hills west and east 12-20″+This storm in New England and NY claimed 20 lives and injured 300State of Emergency was declared for Albany, Rensselaer, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, and Montgomery Counties.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer

Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
RENSSELAER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Sports
City
Albany, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Vermont State
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Hamilton, PA
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Night#Limo#Ukrainian#Labor Department#Capital Holiday Lights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Albany woman arrested, accused of threatening man with knife at Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was arrested on Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday afternoon. On September 29, at about 12:17 p.m., troopers responded to a complaint of an altercation at the Madison Avenue entrance to the Empire State Plaza. Police investigation revealed Cruz allegedly aggressively showed a knife during an altercation with a man, as well as also allegedly causing damage to the victim’s car.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Concerns raised of overgrowth at Corinth cemetery

People visiting their deceased loved ones at Corinth Rural Cemetery are frustrated at a lack of maintenance to the grounds. The Town is attributing the long grass and weeds to a transitional period, after members of the board that took care of it resigned over the summer.
CORINTH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson Falls apartment complex demolished after fire

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A multi-unit apartment building in Hudson Falls is coming down after a devastating fire Monday evening. The blaze, which lasted for several hours, displaced seven families. Demolition began Tuesday afternoon, nearly 20 hours after the structure caught fire, after the building was deemed to be in imminent collapse. Crews remained […]
HUDSON FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy