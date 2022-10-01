Read full article on original website
Chobani Is Already Rolling Out New Winter Flavors For Its Coffee Line
Ahead of the winter holidays, seasonal food items have gradually started popping up on the shelves in stores nationwide. This year, Costco started rolling out Christmas items as early as July. According to AdAge, Target and Walmart have turned on the deluge of holiday advertising, and major retailers have begun...
Dunkin' Opened 30 Stores In 1 Day In Its Fastest Growing Market
While the classic tagline might say that America runs on Dunkin', the iconic coffee and donut shop fuels more than just the contiguous United States. In a recent announcement by its parent company, Inspire Brands, International Coffee Day was marked with a 30-store international expansion in one country. The latest franchise openings show the constant growth from the humble beginnings that Bill Rosenberg began with Open Kettle in 1948. With Dunkin' serving over 2 billion coffees a year, per Inspire Brands, brand loyalty continues to bring guests back for another cup.
Costco Japan Is Taking Its Pumpkin Pies To The Next Level
Costco's pumpkin pies have a track record any bakery will be proud of. A 2015 edition of Costco Connection indicated that the store sold 5.3 million pies that year, per Insider. Given that Costco also had 698 stores at the end of that year and 838 warehouses today, per The Motley Fool, we can't even guess at how many more pumpkin pies the warehouse chain is expected to sell this year.
It's Official: Free Samples At Trader Joe's Are Back
What was first a rumor riding on the wind has now been officially confirmed: Trader Joe's free samples are back. A post on Twitter dated December 11, 2019 portrays a different world. The tweet reads:,"The free sample at Trader Joe's today was chocolate hummus on a banana chip." The real irony came in with the words followed, "and now TJs is officially canceled." Three months later, SFGATE reported that Trader Joe's, among others on the Supermarket scene, had halted in-store food sampling. Now customers may long for a time when they could complain about the samples offered at their favorite grocery store.
The Haunted House Cookie Kit Aldi Shoppers Need To Know About
One of the best parts of the Halloween season is undoubtedly all of the fun activities that go along with it. Of course, trick or treating is the main event on the night of October 31st, but there are also plenty of other fun things to do throughout the spooky season to get you in the Halloween mood.
KFC Wraps Are Finally Returning, But There's A Catch
If someone asked you what KFC serves, the first answer you'd say would most likely be fried chicken. Of course, this isn't a wrong answer; KFC does sell all sorts of fried chicken, including drumsticks, breasts, and even tenders and popcorn chicken. But aside from the usual 12-piece with mashed potatoes and biscuits or popcorn chicken and macaroni and cheese, KFC has experimented with its fried chicken in many different ways.
Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient
Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
Customers Lined Up At McDonald's In The Middle Of Hurricane Ian
McDonald's has been a staple of fast food in the United States and around the world for decades. The iconic spot known for slinging Big Macs and fries continues to have fans flocking to it on the regular. Maybe they think McDonald's burgers are delicious because they're made with 100% beef. More than 40% of people polled in a Mashed survey named McDonald's fries as the best in fast food, so maybe that explains it. Whatever the case, clearly, fans have a reason to flock, but some customers may be a bit too eager to visit their local fast food joint.
What's The Messiest Fast Food Burger? - Exclusive Mashed Survey
The word "messy" usually carries a negative connotation — a messy house is something we're embarrassed to have guests see, and "hot mess" isn't a good look on anyone. When it describes something like a burger, though, is it a good thing or a bad thing? Messiness, after all, may be the result of many delicious toppings, all piled on top but poised to slide into your lap at first bite.
How Whole Foods Is Throwing New Brands Under The Bus
When Whole Foods first opened its doors in Austin, Texas back in 1980, its intention was to sell natural foods in a "supermarket format." Today, it's grown into a 500-plus store chain located in both the U.S. and the UK. Even before the grocery store was acquired by Amazon, it was known as an upscale grocery store, scoring it the nickname "Whole Paycheck" shortly before the takeover — a nickname that's been hard for it to shake despite Amazon lowering the prices of some products.
Trader Joe's Fans Have Some Big Problems With Its Gluten-Free Pumpkin Muffins
Each year in the United States the month of October is synonymous with perhaps the most well-known of all winter squashes: the pumpkin. Healthline says although it's technically a fruit because the seeds are inside, it's more comparable to many vegetables like cucumbers when it comes to the nutrition it provides. Some of Americans' diverse uses of pumpkins during October bear interesting anecdotes, like how the practice of carving pumpkins stems from an ancient Irish legend according to History. Others, like following a pumpkin bread recipe, are more conventional.
Why You Shouldn't Microwave Leftover Potatoes
How many times have you appreciated your microwave while heating something in the kitchen? A million times or more, for sure. This kitchen appliance helps us reheat and prepare things in less time than usual, plus, it can help us cook elaborate dishes like risotto, and French toast, a morning favorite.
How To Get Your Hands On The Brand-New White Castle Beer Collab
This fall, White Castle has been showing its customers how creative the brand can get with its classic sliders. The burger chain just revamped its 1921 Slider lineup with two new options, and one includes bacon. Shortly after, White Castle rolled out Hamburger Castle Bites, which is a fun way to enjoy all the flavor of a slider in an even smaller bite. But that's not all the burger chain has in store for customers this season.
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
The Unexpected Connection Between Chick-Fil-A And Crumbl Cookies
The old saying about a crumbling cookie and a reference to an unfortunate, unavoidable situation might be getting a new perspective with the surging success of Crumbl Cookies. As discussed by National Restaurant News, the treat franchise company has seen surging growth rates since it first started baking in 2017. With hundreds of locations and more coming, Jason McGowan, Crumbl Cookies' CEO said that "success begets success." While core strategy of unit economics and franchisee's profitability might create a sweet bottom line, a strong plan to ensure continued success is just as important as following a great cookie recipe that brings people back for another weekly offering.
Why Instagram Is Fired-Up About Aldi's New Nashville-Inspired Pizza
When most people think of Nashville, the first thing that comes to mind is country music — and that stands to reason since the self-described Music City — holds the Country Music Hall of Fame and Honky Tonk Highway. However, the capital of Tennessee is home to much more than just that. Of course, the state is also known for its extensive whisky distillery trail, which includes the world-famous Jack Daniels, but fewer people might know about their specialty spicy chicken.
TikTok Is Baffled By McDonald's McPlant Policy
If there's one thing a good company knows, it's that if you want to make as much money as possible, you sell to as many people as you can. Whether selling Happy Meals to kids or having admittedly less-than-stellar forays into the world of "premium burgers" for fast food gourmands (via Nation's Restaurant News), McDonald's has its golden arches in just about every consumer group you can think of. It even rolled out a special menu option for vegetarians, the McPlant.
What Dollar Tree's CDO Change Means For The Grocery Aisle
For some people, writing a grocery shopping list has become a math problem. From rising food costs to inflation to shrinking budgets, the higher total can lead to a smaller cart haul. Finding ways to stretch the dollar — like identifying the best food deals at Dollar Tree — is key for the frugal consumer. Even though Dollar Tree raised its iconic $1 pricing to $1.25, many shoppers are finding ways to save (via Dollar Tree). As GOBankingRates discussed, manufacturers' coupons, cash back apps, and the Value Seekers Club can help bring down the dollars spent. Still, consumers want value and Dollar Tree is committed to stocking the grocery aisle with those options.
The Spanish Cheese With An Olive Oil-Brushed Textured Rind
Although many people think the best cheeses in the world are French or Italian, there's one other country that's often not appreciated enough for its production of tasty cheese. The country is Spain, and in 2021, a Spanish cheese called Olavidia was proclaimed the best in the world (via Fine Dining Lovers). This soft goat's cheese originates from Jaen in Southern Spain, and it has a pretty layer of olive stone ash that runs through the middle. The cheese was praised for its flavors, textures, and aromas.
Andrew Gruel May Have Started A New Toast Trend On Twitter
Let's say you're craving avocado toast for breakfast or a late-night snack — but you open the refrigerator to find that someone else has beaten you to the avocado that was just there the day before. It's a problem, sure, but it's not like you're out of options. Maybe there's some artisanal peanut butter in the pantry, or some pesto and feta cheese hiding in a corner of the fridge. Maybe you can track down some hummus and edamame or even a banana somewhere.
