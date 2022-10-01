ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana Church Vandal Cops Plea Deal

By City News Service
 4 days ago
SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to throwing rocks through the windows of two Santa Ana churches and was sentenced to 208 days in jail and freed from custody because he had already served that much time behind bars awaiting trial, according to court records obtained Friday.

Omar Rico Olivares pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of vandalism and two counts of vandalism of religious property, all felonies.

Olivares accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Cheri Pham, who ordered him to stay away from the churches as well as the Gospel Church of God, 3155 W. Warner Ave. and the Salvation Army at 1710 W. Edinger Ave.

Olivares pleaded guilty to hurling rocks through the windows of Templo Sinai Church, 2030 S. Flower St., and Iglesia Bautista at 929 S. Birch St., both in Santa Ana, according to court records.

