Analysis: Wembanyama showed the repertoire, as NBA watched
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama didn’t wait long to make an impression. The 7-foot-4 French phenomenon from the club Metropolitans 92 blocked shots at the rim and on the perimeter, got rebounds, ran the floor, set screens, scored on a nifty spin move, showed off his ability to dribble, dove for a loose ball and even played point guard on one possession.
Today in Sports History- Bonds hits home runs 71 & 72
1900 — Britain’s Harry Vardon wins the U.S. Open golf title, beating J.H. Taylor with a 313 total at the Chicago Golf Club. 1985 — Eddie Robinson becomes college football’s winningest coach as Grambling beats Prairie View A&M 27-7. It’s Robinson’s 324th career victory, one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant had before he retired from Alabama after the 1982 season.
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
Report: Chase Roullier to undergo knee surgery that could end his 2022 season
Report: Roullier to undergo knee surgery that could end his season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week that will likely end his 2022 season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports, though both the team and Roullier could revisit the injury later in the year.
Nola’s perfect-game bid broken up in 7th by Astros’ Alvarez
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola allowed his first baserunner Monday night when Houston’s Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Nola struck out Aledmys Diaz and retired Mauricio Dubon before Alvarez hit a liner to right field to break up the perfect game. David Hensley followed with a single and Nola was replaced by Jose Alvarado.
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .301; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; N.Lowe, Texas, .300; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 131; Altuve, Houston, 102; Semien, Texas, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Bregman, Houston,...
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed by rain Monday night and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game is set to begin at 4:10 p.m., though the forecast...
Wild Card Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 12:35 p.m., 1st game. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Watkins 5-6), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game. Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-4) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12),...
Nationals Notebook: Season ends with disappointment, but hope
The long Nationals nightmare ends this week. But not yet, thanks to the lockout their series with the New York Mets was tacked on to the end of this year’s regular season schedule. We get three more games of a 100-plus loss team after the first weekend of October.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Waters hits 3-run homer in 10th, Royals beat Guardians 5-2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 victory over the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Waters’ third home run in four games landed on the porch in left...
Cardinals visit the Pirates for season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (8-7, 4.07 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals in the season opener. Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 37-44 at home last season. The Pirates slugged .364 as a team last season with...
Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Cole sets Yankees single-season Ks record, surpassing Guidry
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole surpassed Ron Guidry’s single-season franchise record with his major league-leading 249th strikeout Tuesday night against Texas. After Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the second game of the doubleheader against the Rangers with his American League-record 62nd homer,...
WTOP’s Dave Johnson’s run as voice of DC United comes to an end
For 27 seasons, WTOP sports director Dave Johnson has been a voice who has excited D.C. United fans with one phrase: “It’s in the net!”. Sunday though will mark the end of the era as Johnson, 58, calls his last game as the team’s TV play-by-play broadcaster.
