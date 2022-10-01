Read full article on original website
In these bizarre times, 'Speaker Trump' is not inconceivable
If Charles Dickens' first sentence in Tale of Two Cities was rewritten for 2022, it might read, "It was the most dangerous of times; it was also the most bizarre."
GOP wants to empower House Budget Committee to curb spending, $31T national debt
The House Budget Committee will be central to the GOP's efforts to curtail federal spending and cut the debt next Congress if they win the majority this November.
Armed guards going door-to-door: A look at how Russia staged election to annex Ukraine
As Russia's invasion in Ukraine stalls, Putin used false elections to seize 15% of the country and escalate the war against Ukraine.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military struggles to control the territory that was illegally annexed. The documents finalizing the annexation, carried out in defiance of international laws, were published on a Russian government website on Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. That followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham. On the ground, Moscow’s war in Ukraine has entered a new, more dangerous phase. Russia faces mounting setbacks, with Ukrainian forces retaking more and more land in the east and in the south — the very regions Moscow has pushed to annex.
