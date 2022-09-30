ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

bctv.org

Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo

Restoring Hope of Berks County will be hosting a Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo on Sunday, October 16th at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountainview Road, Reading PA. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and Bingo starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased on-line at Houseplant & Artisan Gift BINGO Tickets, Sun, Oct 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite. Questions about the event can be directed to [email protected].
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

The Reading Public Museum Announces the Opening of American Adventure

The Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce a new exhibition for the fall: American Adventure, which will be on view from October 8, 2022 through January 14, 2023. The interactive exhibition puts visitors into the shoes of the original colonists. This realistic role-play adventure presents one great challenge: To survive for one year. Sound easy? Think again…
READING, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
bctv.org

Centro Hispano’s Own Recognized in 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino PA

Centro Hispano Board member Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Michael Toledo, President & CEO of the Centro Hispano, have been recognized on the 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino Pennsylvania list. According to the press release, the list honors diverse individuals making valuable contributions to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. POWER...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Local Artist Creates One-of-a-Kind Quilt for BCTV Raffle

During the summer of 2022, local artist Libby McGuire spent countless hours creating a beautiful red, white, and blue Americana-themed quilt, with the generous intention that it be raffled off to benefit Berks Community Television – and now it could be yours!. Libby and her husband Dan reside in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation

With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
POTTSTOWN, PA
bctv.org

HARVEST FEST 2022

Church Harvest Festival with food, entertainment and activities for all ages. Music both days: Saturday, October 8, The Golden Tones Polka Band (1-4PM), Polka Mass in the Church at 4:30PM; and The New Individuals oldies band (6-9PM). Rain or shine, free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers, no BYOB/F. 94 Walnut Road, Tilden Township, Hamburg.
HAMBURG, PA
kensingtonvoice.com

Where to find free food and produce in Kensington this fall

Harvest season has begun in Philadelphia. Many Kensington community gardens, food distributions, and food pantries will be overflowing with fresh produce soon. In Kensington, residents can take advantage of yearlong and seasonal resources addressing food access. According to Feeding America’s annual study, nearly 250,000 Philadelphians (about 16%) experienced food insecurity...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is

When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Remnants of Ian to bring rain, wind to Philly region

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring rain and wind to the Philadelphia region this weekend. “Mostly this is going to be a coastal event in terms of impacts, but the impacts are more on the lower-end scale,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County food bank opens new warehouse to meet needs

ESSINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A local food bank is opening a new warehouse to better serve the people in need. Caring for Friends has a new food distribution center in Essington, Delaware County.The location will be open two days a week for produce, shelf-stable food and protein pick-up.The new warehouse is located at 433 Seminole Street in Essington.The food bank serves communities in Delaware County and Southern and Western Philadelphia.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

