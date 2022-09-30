Read full article on original website
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
bctv.org
Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo
Restoring Hope of Berks County will be hosting a Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo on Sunday, October 16th at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountainview Road, Reading PA. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and Bingo starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased on-line at Houseplant & Artisan Gift BINGO Tickets, Sun, Oct 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite. Questions about the event can be directed to [email protected].
Not just a Philly problem. Every community in Pa. has someone in state prison, new data show
'The nation’s 40-year failed experiment with mass incarceration harms each and every one of us,' a policy analyst said. The post Not just a Philly problem. Every community in Pa. has someone in state prison, new data show appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
bctv.org
The Reading Public Museum Announces the Opening of American Adventure
The Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce a new exhibition for the fall: American Adventure, which will be on view from October 8, 2022 through January 14, 2023. The interactive exhibition puts visitors into the shoes of the original colonists. This realistic role-play adventure presents one great challenge: To survive for one year. Sound easy? Think again…
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
bctv.org
Centro Hispano’s Own Recognized in 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino PA
Centro Hispano Board member Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Michael Toledo, President & CEO of the Centro Hispano, have been recognized on the 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino Pennsylvania list. According to the press release, the list honors diverse individuals making valuable contributions to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. POWER...
Lessons of the pandemic: What Pa. can do to reduce future evictions | Opinion
By providing financial help, rental relief programs also reduced food insecurity and mental stress for families. The post Lessons of the pandemic: What Pa. can do to reduce future evictions | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
bctv.org
Local Artist Creates One-of-a-Kind Quilt for BCTV Raffle
During the summer of 2022, local artist Libby McGuire spent countless hours creating a beautiful red, white, and blue Americana-themed quilt, with the generous intention that it be raffled off to benefit Berks Community Television – and now it could be yours!. Libby and her husband Dan reside in...
Filming for ‘Creed 2’ Under Way in Delaware County
The filming of Creed 2, the sequel to the award-winning film from 2015 that stars Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, is under way at Sun Center Studios in Aston and at several locations across the area, writes Kathleen Carey for the Delaware County News Network. Parts of the film were...
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
bctv.org
HARVEST FEST 2022
Church Harvest Festival with food, entertainment and activities for all ages. Music both days: Saturday, October 8, The Golden Tones Polka Band (1-4PM), Polka Mass in the Church at 4:30PM; and The New Individuals oldies band (6-9PM). Rain or shine, free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers, no BYOB/F. 94 Walnut Road, Tilden Township, Hamburg.
kensingtonvoice.com
Where to find free food and produce in Kensington this fall
Harvest season has begun in Philadelphia. Many Kensington community gardens, food distributions, and food pantries will be overflowing with fresh produce soon. In Kensington, residents can take advantage of yearlong and seasonal resources addressing food access. According to Feeding America’s annual study, nearly 250,000 Philadelphians (about 16%) experienced food insecurity...
bctv.org
Hispanic Heritage Month with Commissioner Michael Rivera 9-26-22
Learn about Hispanic Heritage Month in Berks County with Commissioner MIchael Rivera, Edna Dipini-Garcia from RIZE, Donna Chambers of Penn State Berks, and Angel Figueroa from the Latino Chamber of Commerce on County Connection. From the program: County Connection.
fox29.com
Video released in the murder of Philly artist and musician Chali Khan
PHILADELPHIA - A local husband, father, and artist lost his life to gun violence on Labor Day and now his family wants answers after police released surveillance video of the suspect on Monday night. 50-year-old Charles Gossett, known to many as Chali Khan, was well-known in the music and arts...
billypenn.com
Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is
When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
Muslims Serve offers free meals to Philadelphia’s hungry, no questions asked
Abdellah Abdul Qawi is tackling food insecurity in Philadelphia and Camden as director of Muslims Serve, an organization that prepares and serves free meals to those in need.
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
Pennsylvania legislators push for legalizing recreational cannabis
Lawmakers in our region have been working to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania. A state senator wants progress in that direction, while Philly residents have their own points of view.
Remnants of Ian to bring rain, wind to Philly region
The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring rain and wind to the Philadelphia region this weekend. “Mostly this is going to be a coastal event in terms of impacts, but the impacts are more on the lower-end scale,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Delaware County food bank opens new warehouse to meet needs
ESSINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A local food bank is opening a new warehouse to better serve the people in need. Caring for Friends has a new food distribution center in Essington, Delaware County.The location will be open two days a week for produce, shelf-stable food and protein pick-up.The new warehouse is located at 433 Seminole Street in Essington.The food bank serves communities in Delaware County and Southern and Western Philadelphia.
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows police breaking up a drag racing rally in North Philadelphia. Cell phone video captured cars illegally doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and York Streets around midnight on Sunday.A large crowd watched the dangerous stunts.No one was injured.Police did not arrest anyone.
