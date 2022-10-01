Texas peanut producers experienced tough growing conditions in 2022, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. Yields were expected to be below average, but prices were stronger this season. Peanuts were impacted by drought and heat much like most crops across the state, said Emi Kimura, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state peanut specialist, Vernon.Texas peanut production is reliant on supplemental irrigation, and water capacities vary from operation to operation. Kimura said low soil moisture, low humidity, extreme heat and windy conditions made it difficult for irrigation to meet crop demand.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO