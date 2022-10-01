Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County collects too much money
$198 million! That is the amount of revenue that Brazos County has collected over the past 10 years, — mostly through taxes of course — that it did not spend. The total expenditures were $1.2 billion (wow!), so the unspent revenues are more than 16% above spending. More than one-third of this unspent total was collected in just the past two years.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Several forums for B-CS, Brazos County candidates to be held this month
Brazos County voters will have chances to hear from city and county candidates at six forums later this month. All forums are free to attend and open for all voters. Texas A&M’s Student Government Association will host two forums this month, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 144 of the Koldus Building on campus. The first will be Oct. 12 and will feature candidates running for Brazos County and College Station offices. The second will be Oct. 26 and will feature candidates running for Bryan offices. School board candidates from both cities are included.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Southwood Valley Elementary cancels classes due to water break
Southwood Valley Elementary School in College Station canceled classes on Monday due to a water main break near the school. Just before 9 a.m., city of College Station officials said an 18-inch water line leak caused water to be out at several homes on Deacon Drive and at Southwood Valley Elementary. City officials said crews were working to repair the water line. At 12:40 p.m., city officials said water service had been restored at Southwood.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners discuss spending for $44.5 million in ARPA funds
Brazos County commissioners continued a discussion last week on how to spend $44.5 million of governmental funds the county received in 2021 — through the American Rescue Plan Act — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners have conducted two workshops since May to decipher where funds can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 5
The Doo Wop Project performs at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham, on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The group is made up of performers from Broadway musicals including “Jersey Boys” and “A Bronx Tale,” and will perform early rock ‘n’ roll, Motown and modern pop music. $70-$90. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS community members get to know law enforcement during National Night Out
Residents across Bryan-College Station heard from members of Brazos County law enforcement in various B-CS neighborhoods during the 2022 National Night Out event Tuesday night. “We thrive on being able to engage with our community,” College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said. “It is one of the things that our...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Construction on William J. Bryan to begin Tuesday
Construction on William J. Bryan Parkway (F.M. 158) from Texas Avenue in Downtown Bryan to Texas 6 will begin on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The installation of center medians on the west and east ends, including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park, is planned to improve safety and flow of traffic. Sidewalks, shared-use paths and accessible routes will also be added to create a more pedestrian-friendly area.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Stone Forest Drive to close Wednesday for water line repair
Stone Forest Drive in College Station will be closed at William D. Fitch Parkway on Wednesday and into Thursday while city crews repair a water line, city officials said Tuesday. The road will close at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to open by 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The neighborhood will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Milano off to hot start, Brenham wins first district game
Heading into Week 7 of the high school football season, the Brazos Valley is buzzing with excitement. There have been surprise teams and shocking scores and we’re only at the midway point of the season. One of the teams that best exemplifies that is surging 4-0 Milano. The Eagles...
Bryan College Station Eagle
SEC revamps Texas A&M’s 2023 baseball schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team’s 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule was tweaked by the league Tuesday with two series meant for 2024 switched to the correct series for the upcoming season. The Aggies will host three-game series against LSU (March 17-19), Ole Miss (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Florida...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Foketi earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his game-winning 40-yard field goal in a 13-10 victory over Cedar Park. The senior was perfect, also hitting a 43-yarder earlier in the game. He added an interception on defense.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men tied for third
The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an opening-round 4-over-par 292 to tie Clemson for third place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Arkansas shot 284 to lead the 11-team field, two shots ahead of Kansas. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 3-under 69 and is in fourth place, four shots back of Kansas’ Gunnar Broin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Alabama QB Young nursing shoulder injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s sprained throwing shoulder has usurped the offseason coaching spat as the big story heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s grudge match against Texas A&M. Alabama coach NIck Saban called Young day-to-day on Monday and said he didn’t have any substantive update on the status...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Man shot by CSPD who struck officer with axe arrested
The College Station man who was shot by a College Station police officer after threatening the officer with an axe last month was arrested Tuesday for the incident, police said. Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26, was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. He is being held on a $100,000...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Faulty service receive costs A&M Consolidated volleyball team in loss to Magnolia West
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team knew Magnolia West attackers Evyn Snook and Bethany May would get their points in Tuesday’s District 21-5A match at Tiger Gym. But it was the Lady Tigers’ first touches of serves that drained their momentum in the Lady Mustangs’ 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19 victory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's offense continues to struggle
This week’s much-anticipated game between Texas A&M and top-ranked Alabama has lost much of its luster because the Aggies haven’t held up their end of the bargain. A&M, which was ranked sixth heading into the season, dropped out of the rankings following Saturday’s 42-24 loss at Mississippi State. It was the Aggies’ second loss of the season to an unranked team.
Bryan College Station Eagle
QB unsettled for Texas A&M heading into Alabama
It’s uncertain who will start at quarterback for Texas A&M’s struggling offense, but it’s certain he’ll have a daunting task against top-ranked Alabama, which has one of the nation’s best defenses. A&M junior quarterback Max Johnson, who brought stability to the inexperienced unit, injured the...
Comments / 0