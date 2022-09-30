Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
bctv.org
Centro Hispano’s Own Recognized in 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino PA
Centro Hispano Board member Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Michael Toledo, President & CEO of the Centro Hispano, have been recognized on the 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino Pennsylvania list. According to the press release, the list honors diverse individuals making valuable contributions to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. POWER...
bctv.org
Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo
Restoring Hope of Berks County will be hosting a Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo on Sunday, October 16th at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountainview Road, Reading PA. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and Bingo starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased on-line at Houseplant & Artisan Gift BINGO Tickets, Sun, Oct 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite. Questions about the event can be directed to [email protected].
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a true asset. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
WFMZ-TV Online
Job fair for those with criminal records held in Reading
READING, Pa. — Dozens of local businesses took part Monday in a job fair for people with criminal records who want to re-enter the workforce. Berks Connections Pretrial Services hosted the fair at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The fair was open to anyone who is on probation...
abc27.com
School District of Lancaster building closed due to water main break
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Phoenix Academy in the School District of Lancaster was closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, due to a nearby water main break, according to a message posted on the district’s website and Facebook page. A water main break near Phoenix Academy caused some flooding in the...
Montgomery County is holding a free name change clinic to help trans and nonbinary residents
Montgomery County is offering a free clinic with pro-bono lawyers to assist in legal name changes. The clinic is Montgomery County’s first — meant to help members of the transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming communities in what is normally a complex, expensive, and taxing process. The clinic will...
I-83 project uproots Dauphin County residents, businesses: ‘Not knowing causes anxiety’
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
bctv.org
The Friends of Reading Hospital Provide More Than $160,000 in Funding
The Friends of Reading Hospital (The Friends) announced Monday they are providing $160,193 in funding for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Projects being funded for July through September of 2022 include:. McGlinn Cancer Institute at Reading Hospital Patient Assistance Fund, which provides financial relief with non-medical expenses to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
bctv.org
Urban PA Community Gardens Grow Food, Solace, Opportunity
Pennsylvania has a strong commitment to urban agriculture and community gardening, and some groups in the state are working to get more colorful native plants into local gardens. Victoria Miles-Chambliss, secretary/treasurer of Empowered Community Development Corporation, said one way they are addressing food insecurity is by planting produce at the...
bctv.org
Local Artist Creates One-of-a-Kind Quilt for BCTV Raffle
During the summer of 2022, local artist Libby McGuire spent countless hours creating a beautiful red, white, and blue Americana-themed quilt, with the generous intention that it be raffled off to benefit Berks Community Television – and now it could be yours!. Libby and her husband Dan reside in...
abc27.com
Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash cleared
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been cleared. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286 around noon on Tuesday. The right lane was said to be blocked and drivers...
Woman stole money meant to avoid pandemic eviction, utility shutoffs, says Montco DA
A Montgomery County property manager is accused of stealing more than $160,000 of COVID-19 relief money that was meant to help people avoid eviction and utility shutoff during the pandemic.
Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
abc27.com
Lancaster County road reopens after three vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County was closed for more than an hour due to a three vehicle crash. According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. A picture shared by Manheim Township Fire Rescue showed a vehicle on its side and a red Volkswagon with severe rear-end damage.
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
Penn State Health hospital in Lancaster begins accepting patients
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is making it more convenient for residents of Lancaster and York counties and the surrounding region to access its health care with the opening of its newest hospital. Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first patients on Monday. It is located near the intersection of State […]
3-Story vacant row home collapses in Reading
A vacant row home collapsed Sunday night around 11:40pm on the 200 block of Reed Street in Reading, forcing firefighters to evacuate residents from the adjoining homes. After a preliminary investigation, city officials are saying wet weather contributed to the collapse of the property. “This has been certified as a blighted property by the city” said Mayor Eddie Moran when he visited the site Monday afternoon. “It is our understanding from data and records that it had been unoccupied for approximately 9 years.”
Pennsylvania SPCA begins accepting animals affected by Hurricane Ian
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania SPCA has teamed up with the Greater Good Charities to accept a transport of animals affected by Hurricane Ian. The animals, which include both dogs and cats, arrived from Florida at the PSPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters on Sunday, the organization said. In total, the shelter...
