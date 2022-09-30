ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WEST READING, PA
bctv.org

Centro Hispano’s Own Recognized in 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino PA

Centro Hispano Board member Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Michael Toledo, President & CEO of the Centro Hispano, have been recognized on the 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino Pennsylvania list. According to the press release, the list honors diverse individuals making valuable contributions to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. POWER...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo

Restoring Hope of Berks County will be hosting a Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo on Sunday, October 16th at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountainview Road, Reading PA. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and Bingo starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased on-line at Houseplant & Artisan Gift BINGO Tickets, Sun, Oct 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite. Questions about the event can be directed to [email protected].
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Job fair for those with criminal records held in Reading

READING, Pa. — Dozens of local businesses took part Monday in a job fair for people with criminal records who want to re-enter the workforce. Berks Connections Pretrial Services hosted the fair at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The fair was open to anyone who is on probation...
READING, PA
abc27.com

School District of Lancaster building closed due to water main break

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Phoenix Academy in the School District of Lancaster was closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, due to a nearby water main break, according to a message posted on the district’s website and Facebook page. A water main break near Phoenix Academy caused some flooding in the...
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Media
bctv.org

The Friends of Reading Hospital Provide More Than $160,000 in Funding

The Friends of Reading Hospital (The Friends) announced Monday they are providing $160,193 in funding for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Projects being funded for July through September of 2022 include:. McGlinn Cancer Institute at Reading Hospital Patient Assistance Fund, which provides financial relief with non-medical expenses to...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County church victim of fraud

KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Urban PA Community Gardens Grow Food, Solace, Opportunity

Pennsylvania has a strong commitment to urban agriculture and community gardening, and some groups in the state are working to get more colorful native plants into local gardens. Victoria Miles-Chambliss, secretary/treasurer of Empowered Community Development Corporation, said one way they are addressing food insecurity is by planting produce at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bctv.org

Local Artist Creates One-of-a-Kind Quilt for BCTV Raffle

During the summer of 2022, local artist Libby McGuire spent countless hours creating a beautiful red, white, and blue Americana-themed quilt, with the generous intention that it be raffled off to benefit Berks Community Television – and now it could be yours!. Libby and her husband Dan reside in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash cleared

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been cleared. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286 around noon on Tuesday. The right lane was said to be blocked and drivers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County road reopens after three vehicle crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County was closed for more than an hour due to a three vehicle crash. According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. A picture shared by Manheim Township Fire Rescue showed a vehicle on its side and a red Volkswagon with severe rear-end damage.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

3-Story vacant row home collapses in Reading

A vacant row home collapsed Sunday night around 11:40pm on the 200 block of Reed Street in Reading, forcing firefighters to evacuate residents from the adjoining homes. After a preliminary investigation, city officials are saying wet weather contributed to the collapse of the property. “This has been certified as a blighted property by the city” said Mayor Eddie Moran when he visited the site Monday afternoon. “It is our understanding from data and records that it had been unoccupied for approximately 9 years.”
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy