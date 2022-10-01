Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott acknowledges New York City mayor’s office reached out about migrant busing efforts
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday acknowledged New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office sent an email that was apparently a follow-up to a conversation seeking greater coordination of Texas’ plans to bus migrants to the city — but the governor stressed that the mayor himself had not made direct contact.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson takes on Alabama’s ‘race blind’ argument in voting right case
Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments in a series of exchanges with Alabama's solicitor general, where she aimed to undermine the state's defence of its congressional maps that have been deemed racially discriminatory.The Alabama case before the court involves a newly drafted congressional map that packs most of the state’s Black residents into a single district.In January, a lower court determined that the map significantly dilutes Black residents’ political power.Sign up to our newsletters.
Get the Marxists out of education
I’m a retired teacher and continue to be interested in education. I just read Pete Hegseth’s “Battle for the American Mind.” It presents a lot of history I have not heard before. Hegseth covers a concept called paideia (pie-day-ah) which means the rearing and education of...
Law would protect work of journalists
A free and robust press is a central ingredient of a flourishing and democratic society — and given the number of existential crises we now face, also critical to its survival. Yet today, the journalism sector is collapsing. The number of newsroom jobs has declined by more than 30,000...
