Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments in a series of exchanges with Alabama's solicitor general, where she aimed to undermine the state's defence of its congressional maps that have been deemed racially discriminatory.The Alabama case before the court involves a newly drafted congressional map that packs most of the state’s Black residents into a single district.In January, a lower court determined that the map significantly dilutes Black residents’ political power.Sign up to our newsletters.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO