River Falls, WI

Prep football: Chippewa Falls scores on blocked kick recovery to stun River Falls in OT

By Cara Dempski Leader-Telegram staff
 4 days ago
Chippewa Falls quarterback Mason Von Haden slides to his right while sighting his receiver during the first half of the Cardinals' 20-14 overtime home victory against River Falls Friday night. Staff photo by Cara Dempski

How did the Chippewa Falls football team celebrate its 20-14 overtime victory over River Falls at Dorais Field Friday night? The Cardinals gathered in a group on the track and turned to face the home fans to join them in chanting, "it's good to be a Chippewa Cardinal!"

It was a dramatic ending to a game the hometown Cards tied up in the closing minutes of the third quarter. The drama was amplified by the means in which the winning touchdown was scored. Chippewa Falls attempted a field goal, but the kick was blocked and snatched up by Cardinal senior Dawson Goodman, who took it into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

Eau Claire, WI
