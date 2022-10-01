ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klkntv.com

How Nebraska’s defense is preparing for away game against Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has one less day than usual to prepare for Friday’s away game against Rutgers. At a press conference Tuesday, defensive coordinator Bill Busch detailed how the Huskers will prepare for the matchup in Piscataway, New Jersey. “Everything was about competition getting ourselves better...
klkntv.com

Civic Nebraska seeking nonpartisan observers for November election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s general election is in a little over a month. And to make sure those elections go well, Civic Nebraska is hoping to train and deploy nonpartisan election observers throughout the state. The group is currently seeking volunteers who would act in a passive...
klkntv.com

Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
klkntv.com

Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize 17 pounds of cocaine in vehicle near Seward

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cocaine and unknown pills were seized Saturday morning from a vehicle on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said. A trooper pulled over the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. for driving on the shoulder just southwest of Seward. The patrol said the trooper eventually became suspicious...
klkntv.com

Electric scooters are back in Lincoln for good

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Electric scooters are on the road again in Lincoln. The city’s permanent scooter program launched Tuesday after a 16-month pilot program. Lime deployed a fleet of its new scooters, featuring bigger wheels for a smoother ride, in Lincoln. CEO Wayne Ting, who is from...
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank calls for donations after Hurricane Ian

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is asking for Nebraskans to donate blood after Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida and smacked the Carolinas. Over the weekend, the blood bank assessed its supply and sent what it could to Florida and other states in the Southeast affected by Ian.
klkntv.com

Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
klkntv.com

Nebraska Tourism unveils Holiday Passport to promote Christmas attractions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Tourism is announcing its first-ever Holiday Passport with 20 attractions celebrating the holiday season. This new holiday theme will send Nebraskans to various winter wonderlands, like Nebraska’s Christmas City in Minden and Seward’s Magical Lights. Participants can start their winter tour on...
klkntv.com

Rain chances set up for Tuesday afternoon

As you start to plan your day on Tuesday, high temperatures throughout southeastern Nebraska will depend on the timing of a cold front bringing precipitation with it. As cloud cover increases and the rain comes, solar heating will slow and the atmosphere will cool so highs will struggle to make it to the 70s the farther west you go. Closer to Lincoln where skies will be partly cloudy to start before more clouds roll in, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s if not low 80s for extreme southeastern cities.
klkntv.com

Three hospitalized, five displaced after north Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Five residents were displaced Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near North 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. A caller first reported the fire around 10:17 a.m. saying they could see flames and smoke from outside of the building. Crews battled the blaze...
klkntv.com

Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
