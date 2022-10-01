Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple believes Nebraska can win Big Ten West
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football sits atop the Big Ten West in a six-way tie for first place after the Huskers’ 35-21 win over Indiana on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple says he believes this team has a chance to win the division. “We’re good enough. I...
klkntv.com
How Nebraska’s defense is preparing for away game against Rutgers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has one less day than usual to prepare for Friday’s away game against Rutgers. At a press conference Tuesday, defensive coordinator Bill Busch detailed how the Huskers will prepare for the matchup in Piscataway, New Jersey. “Everything was about competition getting ourselves better...
klkntv.com
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s away game against Purdue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska will be playing under the lights once again in its away matchup against Purdue on Oct. 15. Kickoff time in West Lafayette, Indiana, is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This Friday, Nebraska will travel...
klkntv.com
Husker defensive back Malcolm Hartzog named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska defensive back earned this week’s Big Ten Freshman of the Week award following the team’s win against Indiana. Malcolm Hartzog scooped a blocked punt and ran it 30-yards into the endzone to help the Huskers take the lead in the second quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Civic Nebraska seeking nonpartisan observers for November election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s general election is in a little over a month. And to make sure those elections go well, Civic Nebraska is hoping to train and deploy nonpartisan election observers throughout the state. The group is currently seeking volunteers who would act in a passive...
klkntv.com
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
klkntv.com
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 17 pounds of cocaine in vehicle near Seward
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cocaine and unknown pills were seized Saturday morning from a vehicle on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said. A trooper pulled over the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. for driving on the shoulder just southwest of Seward. The patrol said the trooper eventually became suspicious...
klkntv.com
Electric scooters are back in Lincoln for good
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Electric scooters are on the road again in Lincoln. The city’s permanent scooter program launched Tuesday after a 16-month pilot program. Lime deployed a fleet of its new scooters, featuring bigger wheels for a smoother ride, in Lincoln. CEO Wayne Ting, who is from...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank calls for donations after Hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is asking for Nebraskans to donate blood after Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida and smacked the Carolinas. Over the weekend, the blood bank assessed its supply and sent what it could to Florida and other states in the Southeast affected by Ian.
klkntv.com
Lincoln mayor talks economy, traffic safety and live music in State of the City
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gave the State of the City Address on Tuesday at the Graduate Hotel. Gaylor Baird touched on several topics, including Lincoln’s economy, traffic, immigration and the city’s commitment to live music. She highlighted how well Lincoln fared concerning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
A sea of purple comes together to honor, remember and find an end to Alzheimer’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s notorious sea of red became purple Sunday in honor of Alzheimer’s patients. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s made its way back to Lincoln this year with many eager to find a cure. This year’s goal was to raise $216,000. Half of...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Electric System continues to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of the Lincoln Electric System remain in Florida assisting those affected by Hurricane Ian. Crews left for Florida last Wednesday and arrived in New Symrna Beach two days later. Three crews composed of 20 employees were sent down to help restore power to Floridians.
klkntv.com
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Tourism unveils Holiday Passport to promote Christmas attractions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Tourism is announcing its first-ever Holiday Passport with 20 attractions celebrating the holiday season. This new holiday theme will send Nebraskans to various winter wonderlands, like Nebraska’s Christmas City in Minden and Seward’s Magical Lights. Participants can start their winter tour on...
klkntv.com
Rain chances set up for Tuesday afternoon
As you start to plan your day on Tuesday, high temperatures throughout southeastern Nebraska will depend on the timing of a cold front bringing precipitation with it. As cloud cover increases and the rain comes, solar heating will slow and the atmosphere will cool so highs will struggle to make it to the 70s the farther west you go. Closer to Lincoln where skies will be partly cloudy to start before more clouds roll in, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s if not low 80s for extreme southeastern cities.
klkntv.com
Nine surgeries later, Lincoln bicyclist well on the road to recovery from crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday, Bryan Health honored a Lincoln man who survived being hit by a truck in April. Larry Lohmeier is an avid bicyclist who logged nearly 100 miles each week and specialized in ultra-endurance cycling. He was crossing 286th Street on the MoPac Trail when...
klkntv.com
Three hospitalized, five displaced after north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Five residents were displaced Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near North 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. A caller first reported the fire around 10:17 a.m. saying they could see flames and smoke from outside of the building. Crews battled the blaze...
klkntv.com
Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
Comments / 0