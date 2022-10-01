As you start to plan your day on Tuesday, high temperatures throughout southeastern Nebraska will depend on the timing of a cold front bringing precipitation with it. As cloud cover increases and the rain comes, solar heating will slow and the atmosphere will cool so highs will struggle to make it to the 70s the farther west you go. Closer to Lincoln where skies will be partly cloudy to start before more clouds roll in, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s if not low 80s for extreme southeastern cities.

