Our mother, Connie Marie Keller, made her final journey and returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday September 28, 2022. She fought a long hard battle with Alzheimer's for the last ten years and was in the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho along with Lily and Syringa Assisted Living Facility. Connie was born in Caldwell, Idaho on January 28, 1937 to Harold "Hap" Cramer and Lucille Ellen Green. Her family moved around a lot when she was young, going to places her parents found work. They eventually settled in Roberts, Idaho where mom graduated from Roberts High School in 1955. She excelled in sports and lettered in everything she played. She was appointed to the position of Women's Athletic Manager after setting records in the track and field categories. Connie moved to Carlsbad, California after graduation where she took a job in the banking industry, got married and started a family. She later returned to Idaho settling in Rigby where she continued to raise her family and retired from the position of Jefferson County Clerk after 20 years. Her family was her most prized possession and always wanted us around her. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her time working in the temple. We are her children remaining behind; Dara Diamond of Idaho Falls, Larry (Fawn) Halverson of Island Park, Tawna (Randy) Moore of Kimberly, and Jarrod (Kathy) Hanni of Idaho Falls. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren are many! These are the family members who went before her; daughter Shawna Palmer, granddaughter Sherestan Moss, great grandson Kamron Crane, brother Harold Cramer and as well, her parents. A funeral service will be held in her honor on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends at Eckersell's prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Connie 1/28/1937 - 9/28/2022Marie Keller.

