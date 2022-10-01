ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

idaho.gov

Fish survey update for southeast Idaho's Blackfoot Reservoir

Ever wonder how your favorite Idaho reservoir fishery is performing? Each year, Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries biologists conduct surveys to help answer this question at many reservoirs across the state. The data collected helps us provide anglers with current fish population information and also informs our management actions by helping to evaluate if fishing regulations and stocking schedules are working as intended.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Building used for AA meetings in Idaho Falls recently demolished

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls building used by multiple organizations over the years was recently demolished. Serenity Hall at 600 South Boulevard was torn down on Aug. 26 to make room for a future improvement project. City spokesman Eric Grossarth tells EastIdahoNews.com the decades-old building was in need...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor

IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project

The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
ISLAND PARK, ID
Post Register

Keller, Connie

Our mother, Connie Marie Keller, made her final journey and returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday September 28, 2022. She fought a long hard battle with Alzheimer's for the last ten years and was in the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho along with Lily and Syringa Assisted Living Facility. Connie was born in Caldwell, Idaho on January 28, 1937 to Harold "Hap" Cramer and Lucille Ellen Green. Her family moved around a lot when she was young, going to places her parents found work. They eventually settled in Roberts, Idaho where mom graduated from Roberts High School in 1955. She excelled in sports and lettered in everything she played. She was appointed to the position of Women's Athletic Manager after setting records in the track and field categories. Connie moved to Carlsbad, California after graduation where she took a job in the banking industry, got married and started a family. She later returned to Idaho settling in Rigby where she continued to raise her family and retired from the position of Jefferson County Clerk after 20 years. Her family was her most prized possession and always wanted us around her. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her time working in the temple. We are her children remaining behind; Dara Diamond of Idaho Falls, Larry (Fawn) Halverson of Island Park, Tawna (Randy) Moore of Kimberly, and Jarrod (Kathy) Hanni of Idaho Falls. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren are many! These are the family members who went before her; daughter Shawna Palmer, granddaughter Sherestan Moss, great grandson Kamron Crane, brother Harold Cramer and as well, her parents. A funeral service will be held in her honor on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends at Eckersell's prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Connie 1/28/1937 - 9/28/2022Marie Keller.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler comes home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today marked another milestone in the long journey toward recovery for Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler who has been recovering in Idaho Falls since he was struck by a vehicle on September 8th. Saturday afternoon, Sergeant Wendler, flanked by a large convoy of...
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Accident claims life of local man

FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Hindman, Beverly

Beverly Anne Hindman, nee Lord, the award-winning quilt maker, passed away on September 12, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 84. Beverly was born on October 21, 1937. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School and then attended the University of Idaho where she earned a Master of Arts in Mathematics. She married Forest Dean Hindman. Dean passed away in 2000 at the age of 71. Beverly is survived by one brother and two sisters. She is also survived by her four sons, six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Beverly was known for the custom cakes she would make and sell for birthdays and other events. Many Idaho Falls couples celebrated their nuptials with wedding cakes made by Beverly Hindman. However, Beverly was primarily known for her talent as a quilter and instructor, evidenced by the many award-winning quilts she designed and constructed. Beverly taught quilting classes through adult education and made many friends through a shared passion for fabric arts. As a recognized quilt expert, Beverly served as a judge and/or instructor for Quilting in the Tetons and many other quilt shows and state fairs throughout the North West. Beverly and her family were members of Trinity United Methodist church, from whose congregation came many of her dear friends. Beverly was also frequently involved as a parent and leader in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, youth sports, and a myriad of other youth focused activities. Beverly was an active member of P.E.O., joining Chapter CM, Idaho Falls, in 2012. She was a P.E.O. officer and served on several committees, and also presented programs on quilting. She spent her final years as a resident of Lincoln Court, whose staff we owe a debt of gratitude for their kindness. There will be no public service but a family service will be held privately in about a year's time. In lieu of flowers, her sons ask that you send donations to Chapter CM, P.E.O., 140 West Woodhaven Lane, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404 Beverly 10/21/1937 - 9/12/2022Anne Hindman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Restrictions in place for Pocatello street while crews install water line

POCATELLO – Over the next six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. As of September 30, the eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue is closed. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Walking trail showcasing street art to be unveiled in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. The City of Pocatello will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, October 7, at 5:15 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, and fun activities at the event. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway runs along the...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘We were completely blindsided.’ Jed Hall’s mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son’s disappearance

IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents’ home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

