idaho.gov
Fish survey update for southeast Idaho's Blackfoot Reservoir
Ever wonder how your favorite Idaho reservoir fishery is performing? Each year, Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries biologists conduct surveys to help answer this question at many reservoirs across the state. The data collected helps us provide anglers with current fish population information and also informs our management actions by helping to evaluate if fishing regulations and stocking schedules are working as intended.
eastidahonews.com
Los Angeles couple find ‘paradise’ and ‘community’ in eastern Idaho with crepe business
REXBURG – Steve Hwong and his girlfriend, Jennifer Kim, were among the thousands who flocked to the Upper Valley in 2017 to see the total eclipse. They made a trip to Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Tetons during their visit and came back in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
eastidahonews.com
Building used for AA meetings in Idaho Falls recently demolished
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls building used by multiple organizations over the years was recently demolished. Serenity Hall at 600 South Boulevard was torn down on Aug. 26 to make room for a future improvement project. City spokesman Eric Grossarth tells EastIdahoNews.com the decades-old building was in need...
eastidahonews.com
How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor
IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
Brian Regan announces show in Idaho Falls
He will be coming to Idaho Falls on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center. The post Brian Regan announces show in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project
The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Keller, Connie
Our mother, Connie Marie Keller, made her final journey and returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday September 28, 2022. She fought a long hard battle with Alzheimer's for the last ten years and was in the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho along with Lily and Syringa Assisted Living Facility. Connie was born in Caldwell, Idaho on January 28, 1937 to Harold "Hap" Cramer and Lucille Ellen Green. Her family moved around a lot when she was young, going to places her parents found work. They eventually settled in Roberts, Idaho where mom graduated from Roberts High School in 1955. She excelled in sports and lettered in everything she played. She was appointed to the position of Women's Athletic Manager after setting records in the track and field categories. Connie moved to Carlsbad, California after graduation where she took a job in the banking industry, got married and started a family. She later returned to Idaho settling in Rigby where she continued to raise her family and retired from the position of Jefferson County Clerk after 20 years. Her family was her most prized possession and always wanted us around her. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her time working in the temple. We are her children remaining behind; Dara Diamond of Idaho Falls, Larry (Fawn) Halverson of Island Park, Tawna (Randy) Moore of Kimberly, and Jarrod (Kathy) Hanni of Idaho Falls. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren are many! These are the family members who went before her; daughter Shawna Palmer, granddaughter Sherestan Moss, great grandson Kamron Crane, brother Harold Cramer and as well, her parents. A funeral service will be held in her honor on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends at Eckersell's prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Connie 1/28/1937 - 9/28/2022Marie Keller.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Disabled Idaho veteran requests wheelchair users be allowed to participate in full South Idaho Marathon
POCATELLO — A disabled local veteran who about a decade ago fought for wheelchair users to be able to compete in the Pocatello Marathon is once again at odds with race organizers. Pocatello resident and wheelchair user Tom McCurdy recently visited with the Idaho State Journal to voice his...
kmvt
Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler comes home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today marked another milestone in the long journey toward recovery for Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler who has been recovering in Idaho Falls since he was struck by a vehicle on September 8th. Saturday afternoon, Sergeant Wendler, flanked by a large convoy of...
eastidahonews.com
Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
Post Register
Accident claims life of local man
FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
Ladies Shop Weekend was a huge hit
It's been a record year for the Ladies Shop Weekend in Downtown Idaho Falls. The post Ladies Shop Weekend was a huge hit appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Hindman, Beverly
Beverly Anne Hindman, nee Lord, the award-winning quilt maker, passed away on September 12, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 84. Beverly was born on October 21, 1937. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School and then attended the University of Idaho where she earned a Master of Arts in Mathematics. She married Forest Dean Hindman. Dean passed away in 2000 at the age of 71. Beverly is survived by one brother and two sisters. She is also survived by her four sons, six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Beverly was known for the custom cakes she would make and sell for birthdays and other events. Many Idaho Falls couples celebrated their nuptials with wedding cakes made by Beverly Hindman. However, Beverly was primarily known for her talent as a quilter and instructor, evidenced by the many award-winning quilts she designed and constructed. Beverly taught quilting classes through adult education and made many friends through a shared passion for fabric arts. As a recognized quilt expert, Beverly served as a judge and/or instructor for Quilting in the Tetons and many other quilt shows and state fairs throughout the North West. Beverly and her family were members of Trinity United Methodist church, from whose congregation came many of her dear friends. Beverly was also frequently involved as a parent and leader in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, youth sports, and a myriad of other youth focused activities. Beverly was an active member of P.E.O., joining Chapter CM, Idaho Falls, in 2012. She was a P.E.O. officer and served on several committees, and also presented programs on quilting. She spent her final years as a resident of Lincoln Court, whose staff we owe a debt of gratitude for their kindness. There will be no public service but a family service will be held privately in about a year's time. In lieu of flowers, her sons ask that you send donations to Chapter CM, P.E.O., 140 West Woodhaven Lane, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404 Beverly 10/21/1937 - 9/12/2022Anne Hindman.
eastidahonews.com
Restrictions in place for Pocatello street while crews install water line
POCATELLO – Over the next six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. As of September 30, the eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue is closed. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.
eastidahonews.com
Walking trail showcasing street art to be unveiled in Pocatello
POCATELLO – Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. The City of Pocatello will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, October 7, at 5:15 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, and fun activities at the event. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway runs along the...
eastidahonews.com
New Pocatello walkway provides safe path for pedestrians looking to avoid Benton bridge
POCATELLO — A new paved walkway connecting South 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue along the Benton Street Bridge in Pocatello is now open. The Benton Connection Trail is 300 feet long and 10 feet wide, running parallel to Benton Street. It was funded through grants, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello.
eastidahonews.com
‘We were completely blindsided.’ Jed Hall’s mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son’s disappearance
IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents’ home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The post Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident appeared first on Local News 8.
