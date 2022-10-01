Read full article on original website
Related
California law school sued by namesake’s descendants over name change
Alumni and descendants of the University of California Hastings College of the Law's namesake are suing California for changing the school's name.
New California transgender law endangers parental rights worldwide, legal group warns: 'Drastic overreach'
California's newly enacted SB 107 could empower "bad actors" to undermine the custodial rights of parents worldwide, an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom says.
Texas voters say inflation, border among top concerns: ‘We never had these issues’ with Trump
People in El Paso, Texas, told Fox News the economy and border security are among their biggest voting priorities as the November midterm elections approach.
Newt Gingrich: Warnock is running the most vicious and dishonest campaign in Georgia
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich reacts as far-left crime policy is at the center of Democrat senate candidates' records on 'Hannity.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOP House candidate Monica De La Cruz says Democrats, media don't understand Hispanic community in South Texas
Texas House candidate Monica De La Cruz says Hispanics in South Texas are embracing GOP politics because they want a secure border, love God and their love families.
Rep. Schrier says Dem spending 'rescued our economy,' despite inflation reaching 40-year high
Democrat Rep. Kim Schrier, who is seeking re-election this fall, said that the Democrats recent spending "rescued" the economy, despite inflation
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
Supreme Court conservative majority poised to uphold Alabama congressional map
The Supreme Court's appeared ready to uphold Alabama's GOP-friendly congressional map in a voting rights case that has major implications for 2024.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arizona mayor calls out left-wing DA candidate's vow to protect against deportations as crime increases
Arizona Mayor Chris Riggs joined "Fox & Friends First" to respond to a Democrat nominee for DA radical plans on immigration and the police in Maricopa county.
Experts react to Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs conceding defeat on petition to repeal school choice program
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Friday conceded that the petition to repeal the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) expansion did not qualify for the 2024 ballot.
SEAN HANNITY: Democrats have nothing positive to run on
Sean Hannity discussed how Democrats have nothing to run on for the midterms so they have turned to attempting to dehumanize Republicans on "Hannity."
Rep. Jim Banks summer travels, fundraising, may boost his bid for House majority whip if GOP wins back chamber
Rep. Jim Banks fundraising and campaigning on behalf of fellow Republicans may boost his push to become the number three Republican in leadership if his party win’s back the majority
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stacey Abrams claims on CNN she's 'never denied the outcome' of the 2018 election
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams insisted on Monday that she "never" denied the outcome of the election she lost in 2018 against Republican Brian Kemp.
Rep. Lee Zeldin: This is why crime is up in New York
New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin joins 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' to discuss his state's crime crisis.
DeSantis points out media ‘were in Tampa’ when questioned by CNN on Lee County's late evacuation order
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushed back against a CNN reporter who questioned him on Lee County’s decision to not have mandatory evacuation until Tuesday.
MSNBC guest blames DeSantis' COVID attitude on ‘wearing masks’ for Lee County's late evacuation order
Journalist Michael Grunwald implied that Lee County’s hesitation to order an evacuation came from Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attitude towards COVID masks and vaccines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wore a backpack to his Florida school emblazoned with a racial slur
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz roamed the halls of the Florida school wearing an orange backpack emblazoned with a racial slur and a swastika about 16 months before the deadly rampage.
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Four Floridians were busted for allegedly looting in Lee County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their arrests come after officials warned about a "zero-tolerance" policy.
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire
California authorities found a truck belonging to a missing Merced man, believed kidnapped along with three of his family members, set ablaze in a rural area.
Fox News
830K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0