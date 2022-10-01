Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Circle volleyball sweeps Collegiate, Augusta
AUGUSTA, Kansas—In poker, four aces usually means a winning hand. Tuesday night, Circle 5-foot-9 junior outside hitter Jacqueline Corcoran served four consecutive aces against Collegiate, providing the third-ranked Thunderbirds (19-3) enough of a cushion to shut down the Spartans (20-10) in the middle game of volleyball triangular at Augusta. They went on to a 25-20 and 25-16 sweep.
Chris Klieman shares unfortunate injury update on Kansas State linebacker Will Honas
Kansas State may be without one of its most experienced players for the remainder of the season.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
WIBW
ESU mourns loss of retired professor
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
Emporia gazette.com
Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant
The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Odd Fellows Celebrate 151 Years
Established in 1871 on December 10, The Odd Fellows group has been doing quiet charity work in the community since their formation. Never heard of them? That’s because they don’t ask for praise or publicize what they do – they do it for the better of society.
A greyhound track without greyhounds featuring slot machines that aren’t slots
When Sedgwick County voted down a proposal to allow slot machines at billionaire Phil Ruffin’s dog racing track in 2007, the Wichita Greyhound Park shut down. For 15 years, it sat dormant while Ruffin tried to bring it back to life in some shape or form. He repeatedly —...
okcfox.com
Man charged after riding on the back of a semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was charged with being intoxicated in public and joyriding after authorities said he rode on the back of a semi truck's trailer for more than 100 miles from Kansas to Oklahoma. According to the Guthrie News Page, Dustin Slocum's journey started in Wichita...
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
KWCH.com
Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire
The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students. National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pilots are in Salina mastering their flying skills, precision and maneuvers for the Nationals Aerobatic Championship. Holiday...
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
KWCH.com
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Monday: Family identified Dustin Klug as the man who died in the Sunday-morning house fire in Andover. Klug is remembered as a father and beloved neighbor. HIs wife, Delilah and son, Devin, are in critical condition at a Wichita hospital after escaping the fire by jumping from a second-floor window. The daughter was not home when the fire happened.
KVOE
Two haybales, three acres scorched following grass fire on Road S Monday
Emporia Fire Crews responded to a minor grass fire northeast of town Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Road S just before noon. According to Emporia Fire Batallion Chief Tony Fuller, a bearing overheated on a hay baler in the area igniting a bale of hay.
Teens working too long and late will cost Wichita-area fast-food franchisee nearly $42K
In all, 50 teens working at three restaurants were affected.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Club News
Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (SBAMH) ended their summer hiatus with the first fall meeting on September 22, 2022, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in El Dorado. Thirty-eight members and one guest enjoyed treats provided by Mary Maloney, Helen Terrill, and Cindy Schaker. President Cindy Schaker thanked the hostesses and Carla McCune, Jeri Burton, and Toni Owen for helping with the set-up. President Elect Jeri Burton led the flag salute and the Auxiliary prayer.
WIBW
Emporia man arrested on possible DUI after crash near Olpe
OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was arrested for a possible DUI when he crashed his vehicle near Olpe. KVOE reports that Devin Burris, 27, of Emporia was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on suspicion of a DUI after an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Injury crash leads to two more crashes in north Wichita
An injury crash in north Wichita on Thursday led to two more crashes.
KVOE
Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning
Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
