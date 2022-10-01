ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Circle volleyball sweeps Collegiate, Augusta

AUGUSTA, Kansas—In poker, four aces usually means a winning hand. Tuesday night, Circle 5-foot-9 junior outside hitter Jacqueline Corcoran served four consecutive aces against Collegiate, providing the third-ranked Thunderbirds (19-3) enough of a cushion to shut down the Spartans (20-10) in the middle game of volleyball triangular at Augusta. They went on to a 25-20 and 25-16 sweep.
ESU mourns loss of retired professor

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant

The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Odd Fellows Celebrate 151 Years

Established in 1871 on December 10, The Odd Fellows group has been doing quiet charity work in the community since their formation. Never heard of them? That’s because they don’t ask for praise or publicize what they do – they do it for the better of society.
Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire

The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students. National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pilots are in Salina mastering their flying skills, precision and maneuvers for the Nationals Aerobatic Championship. Holiday...
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Monday: Family identified Dustin Klug as the man who died in the Sunday-morning house fire in Andover. Klug is remembered as a father and beloved neighbor. HIs wife, Delilah and son, Devin, are in critical condition at a Wichita hospital after escaping the fire by jumping from a second-floor window. The daughter was not home when the fire happened.
Club News

Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (SBAMH) ended their summer hiatus with the first fall meeting on September 22, 2022, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in El Dorado. Thirty-eight members and one guest enjoyed treats provided by Mary Maloney, Helen Terrill, and Cindy Schaker. President Cindy Schaker thanked the hostesses and Carla McCune, Jeri Burton, and Toni Owen for helping with the set-up. President Elect Jeri Burton led the flag salute and the Auxiliary prayer.
Emporia man arrested on possible DUI after crash near Olpe

OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was arrested for a possible DUI when he crashed his vehicle near Olpe. KVOE reports that Devin Burris, 27, of Emporia was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on suspicion of a DUI after an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning

Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
