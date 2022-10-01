ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

No. 6 Marshall tops Robert Morris, 3-1

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Taimu Okiyoshi got his first points of the season and Matthew Bell struck for yet another goal to lead No. 6 Marshall past Robert Morris, 3-1, in men’s soccer Tuesday night in front of 1,059 fans at Hoops Family Field/Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex. Okiyoshi got...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Wheeling Park, Keyser & Wheeling Central setting the pace at the WVSSAC Golf Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wheeling Park, Keyser and Wheeling Central are halfway home to collecting team titles in the WVSSAC Golf Championship at Wheeling’s Oglebay Resort. Wheeling Park (+26) has built a sizable lead on the rest of the Class AAA field. The Patriots lead Hurricane by eight strokes heading into Wednesday’s final round. Cabell Midland (+38) stands third. Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich opened the tournament with a round of 76 to lead the way. His teammate Campbell Koegler and Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael are each one stroke back. Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins and Parkersburg South’s Parker Vannoy (+7) are tied for fourth.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Photo gallery: Logan improves to 5-1 with 17-6 win over Nitro

LOGAN, W.Va. — Photo gallery from Logan’s 17-6 win over Nitro. The Wildcats improved to 5-1 with the victory. Photos of the band are of the “Logan Expeditionary Band”. (Photo gallery courtesy of Boothe Davis/Captured by the Moment Photography)
LOGAN, WV
Metro News

Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships donates to more than 250 schools for student needs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 250 schools in the southern portion of West Virginia are receiving funds from the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships to help students in need. On Tuesday in Charleston, the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville, announced a partnership with 261 schools and the United Ways of West Virginia to set up ‘virtual pantries’ at the schools.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Troy, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
Football
Metro News

Woman found dead in Charleston home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A call to check on the well-being of a woman for Charleston police officers Tuesday turned into a grim discovery that’s now a murder investigation. Police were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Adele Street in the hills of the Capital City’s West Side. Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said through the window they observed a body lying on the living room floor. Officers forced their way into the residence and found Lisa Geiger, 58, of Charleston, dead.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Mason authorities identify homicide victim, secure warrant

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Mason police have identified a homicide victim from an incident last week. According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, the body of 34-year-old Jason Peirce of Racine, Ohio, was found Friday evening. McKinney stated he believes Peirce’s death is connected to a body found Friday in Pomeroy, Ohio.
RACINE, OH
Metro News

Man charged in convenience store assault

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a North Carolina man late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a pair of employees inside a Little General/Subway store. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, NC, entered the Subway part of the store on Call...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardner Webb#Coastal Carolina#Timberwolves#American Football#Gardner Webb At#Espn#Bulldogs#Sun Belt#Notre Dame#Mu#Bowling Green
Metro News

Injured first responder may have fallen asleep at the wheel in single-vehicle wreck

AMHERSTDALE, W.Va. — A first responder who serves Boone and Logan counties remains hospitalized after being critically injured in a single-vehicle wreck. Dustin Hurley, a lieutenant with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County and EMT with the Boone County Emergency Management Authority, was driving to work Friday morning when he lost control of his car.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Thieves fail in attempt to rip off an ATM in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — A caller to Kanawha County 9-1-1 Monday morning reported things appeared to be out of sorts at the local Chase Bank in Elkview. Ana Pile of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said when deputies rolled up on the scene, it was quite a sight. “There...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy