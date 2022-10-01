Read full article on original website
Metro News
No. 6 Marshall tops Robert Morris, 3-1
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Taimu Okiyoshi got his first points of the season and Matthew Bell struck for yet another goal to lead No. 6 Marshall past Robert Morris, 3-1, in men’s soccer Tuesday night in front of 1,059 fans at Hoops Family Field/Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex. Okiyoshi got...
Metro News
Wheeling Park, Keyser & Wheeling Central setting the pace at the WVSSAC Golf Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wheeling Park, Keyser and Wheeling Central are halfway home to collecting team titles in the WVSSAC Golf Championship at Wheeling’s Oglebay Resort. Wheeling Park (+26) has built a sizable lead on the rest of the Class AAA field. The Patriots lead Hurricane by eight strokes heading into Wednesday’s final round. Cabell Midland (+38) stands third. Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich opened the tournament with a round of 76 to lead the way. His teammate Campbell Koegler and Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael are each one stroke back. Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins and Parkersburg South’s Parker Vannoy (+7) are tied for fourth.
Metro News
Photo gallery: Logan improves to 5-1 with 17-6 win over Nitro
LOGAN, W.Va. — Photo gallery from Logan’s 17-6 win over Nitro. The Wildcats improved to 5-1 with the victory. Photos of the band are of the “Logan Expeditionary Band”. (Photo gallery courtesy of Boothe Davis/Captured by the Moment Photography)
Metro News
Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships donates to more than 250 schools for student needs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 250 schools in the southern portion of West Virginia are receiving funds from the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships to help students in need. On Tuesday in Charleston, the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville, announced a partnership with 261 schools and the United Ways of West Virginia to set up ‘virtual pantries’ at the schools.
Metro News
Man charged in Ohio shooting death named as person of interest in Mason County shooting
MASON, W.Va. — Police have identified a person of interest in a deadly shooting that took place in the community of Mason in Mason County Friday afternoon. Authorities said Wayne Leib is the person of interest. Leib is currently in custody in Pomeroy, Ohio following a shooting death there that happened about three hours after the Mason County shooting Friday.
Metro News
Woman found dead in Charleston home
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A call to check on the well-being of a woman for Charleston police officers Tuesday turned into a grim discovery that’s now a murder investigation. Police were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Adele Street in the hills of the Capital City’s West Side. Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said through the window they observed a body lying on the living room floor. Officers forced their way into the residence and found Lisa Geiger, 58, of Charleston, dead.
Metro News
Mason authorities identify homicide victim, secure warrant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Mason police have identified a homicide victim from an incident last week. According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, the body of 34-year-old Jason Peirce of Racine, Ohio, was found Friday evening. McKinney stated he believes Peirce’s death is connected to a body found Friday in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Metro News
Man charged in convenience store assault
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a North Carolina man late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a pair of employees inside a Little General/Subway store. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, NC, entered the Subway part of the store on Call...
Metro News
Injured first responder may have fallen asleep at the wheel in single-vehicle wreck
AMHERSTDALE, W.Va. — A first responder who serves Boone and Logan counties remains hospitalized after being critically injured in a single-vehicle wreck. Dustin Hurley, a lieutenant with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County and EMT with the Boone County Emergency Management Authority, was driving to work Friday morning when he lost control of his car.
Metro News
Natural gas utilities submit plans to lessen the blow anticipated with winter heating bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Natural gas utilities have submitted plans to the state Public Service Commission to lessen the sticker shock that will likely be caused by winter heating bills because it’s costing the companies more to purchase gas. The PSC ordered the utilities last month to submit the...
Metro News
Thieves fail in attempt to rip off an ATM in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — A caller to Kanawha County 9-1-1 Monday morning reported things appeared to be out of sorts at the local Chase Bank in Elkview. Ana Pile of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said when deputies rolled up on the scene, it was quite a sight. “There...
