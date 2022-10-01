MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wheeling Park, Keyser and Wheeling Central are halfway home to collecting team titles in the WVSSAC Golf Championship at Wheeling’s Oglebay Resort. Wheeling Park (+26) has built a sizable lead on the rest of the Class AAA field. The Patriots lead Hurricane by eight strokes heading into Wednesday’s final round. Cabell Midland (+38) stands third. Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich opened the tournament with a round of 76 to lead the way. His teammate Campbell Koegler and Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael are each one stroke back. Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins and Parkersburg South’s Parker Vannoy (+7) are tied for fourth.

