Metro News
Annual Spring Valley-Cabell Midland matchup takes the Class AAA stage in Week 7
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at the top Class AAA matchups in Week 7 and have the final word on the most important results from last weekend.
Metro News
Wheeling Park, Keyser & Wheeling Central setting the pace at the WVSSAC Golf Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wheeling Park, Keyser and Wheeling Central are halfway home to collecting team titles in the WVSSAC Golf Championship at Wheeling’s Oglebay Resort. Wheeling Park (+26) has built a sizable lead on the rest of the Class AAA field. The Patriots lead Hurricane by eight strokes heading into Wednesday’s final round. Cabell Midland (+38) stands third. Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich opened the tournament with a round of 76 to lead the way. His teammate Campbell Koegler and Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael are each one stroke back. Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins and Parkersburg South’s Parker Vannoy (+7) are tied for fourth.
Metro News
WVSSAC Playoff Ratings: Week 6
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The WVSSAC Playoff Ratings are calculated using a points-based system, factoring in each team’s record and strength of schedule.
Bridgeport, West Virginia crash leaves young girl with minor injuries
A young girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Route 50 near McDonald's, but is expected to be OK.
Metro News
Donaldson ruled out for Baylor; Mountaineers dealing with other ‘significant injuries’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia endured more than one loss Saturday with its 38-20 setback at Texas in a game where the outcome was never in doubt during the second half. According to head coach Neal Brown, four Mountaineers suffered concussions and there were “a couple significant injuries” during the team’s fifth game and third loss this season.
Metro News
Stevenson hoping to make major impact through fiery and productive play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson has yet to play a game in a West Virginia uniform. Yet Stevenson is making an indelible mark on the Mountaineers ahead of his final collegiate season, which happens to be his first at WVU. “He’s a really tough kid and defensively, he’s pretty...
Metro News
Familiar problems resurface as West Virginia falls to 0-2 in Big 12 play
AUSTIN, Tx. — Defensive deficiencies and a string of dropped passes at critical moments were key culprits in West Virginia’s losses to Pittsburgh and Kansas to open up the season. Both aspects of the game returned at inopportune times in West Virginia’s 38-20 loss at Texas Saturday evening at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Texas Review (Episode 406)
There is plenty to fix for West Virginia’s football team as it begins its only bye week of the season. The Mountaineers lacked both efficiency and consistency in Saturday’s 38-20 loss to Texas. Now the big question. Can they find it before meeting defending Big 12 champion Baylor...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins on broken nose, Stevenson impact, and immovable forces
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins’ team is taking shape as college basketball’s preseason continues this month. The Mountaineers have a handful of official practices under their belts, and in speaking with the Hall of Fame head coach and in his players, one thing is certain: practices have been physical.
West Virginia K-9 getting extra training out of state to continue sniffing out drug dealers
A four-legged officer from Harrison County with a nose for sniffing-out drug dealers traveled to Alpena, Michigan for a special training.
WTAP
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Hills:...
“Champions just never quit”: Wheeling Park athlete beats all odds
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–She’s the definition of unstoppable. Wheeling Park’s Lauren Gongola spent the last two seasons on the sidelines due to a knee injury. She tore her ACL not once but twice. Not even that could keep her from playing the sport she loves. Champions just never quit, and she never quit. She faced […]
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
New Morgantown salon looking for beauticians
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new salon celebrated its opening in Morgantown on Monday. Sola Salons West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location at Suncrest Town Centre. It has 27 fully furnished private one- and two-chair salons for lease, 10 of which have already been rented out. That […]
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Players Who Might Transfer If/When Neal Brown is Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – The likelihood of Neal Brown lasting as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers decreases with every loss and it’s unlikely that the situation will get much better with a very challenging Big 12 Conference schedule looming. With that, a coaching change is...
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
voiceofmotown.com
The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
WTAP
Opening statements to start Tuesday the Victor Lee Thompson Trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Opening statements will start tomorrow morning in the trial of Victor Lee Thompson. Thompson is charged with two counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection to the May 2021 killing of Darren Salaam. Jury selection for the trial started this afternoon in Judge...
Metro News
Pennsylvania brothers charged in tractor theft
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Two Pennsylvania brothers have been charged with armed robbery after being accused of taking a tractor from a home on Lee Tennant Road Monday. The owner told deputies Gary Courtwright, 44, of Greensboro, Pa., and Thomas Courtwright, 36, of Spraggs, Pa., fired a shot at him as they fled the property on the tractor.
West Virginia University fraternity cleared of hazing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said. Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity’s interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some […]
